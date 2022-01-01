Novel Restaurant

Go
A NEW NOVEL EXPERIENCE
Our new location is open at 1927 McGee Street in the East Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City, Missouri. The new dining destination is vibrant, spacious and lives up to its name.
The dining room features a fifty foot long tile mosaic across from an open kitchen. The inviting full service granite bar seats up to eighteen guests with views of the outdoor patio planted with native trees and grasses.
Chef Ryan Brazeal and Pastry Chef Jessica Armstrong continue to create a unique culinary experience with locally sourced ingredients and contemporary techniques. The restaurant features rich wood accents and original color palate and architecture to create a comfortable and hospitable dining experience.

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Date Cake$10.00
coffee walnut ice cream, chocolate toffee sauce
Tagliatelle$15.00
white bolognese of pork, veal and sweetbreads, basil
Center Cut Duroc Pork Chop$38.00
spicy pork belly, rice spaetzle, bok choy, crispy shallots
Crispy Fried Potatoes$9.00
curried ketchup, sriracha aioli
Brussels Sprout Salad$13.00
honeycrisp apple, sesame maple dressing, chickpea, smoked sultanas
Crispy Farm Egg$16.00
oyster mushroom, fresh polenta, chicken jus, radish
Fried Cauliflower$10.00
caesar dressing, capers
Vanilla Cotton Cheesecake$9.00
black sesame ice cream
Butternut Squash Ravioli$15.00
black truffle creme fraiche, saba, candied pecan
Pistachio Pie$9.00
whipped cream
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
1927 McGee St

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
