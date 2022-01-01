Go
Toast

Old Mill Café and Bar

Comfort food you love!

87 School St

No reviews yet

Location

87 School St

Hatfield MA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pulse Cafe

No reviews yet

100% Plant-Based Goodness.

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

HADLEY Tandem Bagel Company

No reviews yet

House made bagels and so much more!

Hot Table

No reviews yet

IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston