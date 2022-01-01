Go
Olive Bistro is a Chef driven, locally owned , neighborhood gathering spot with an intimate bar. We are very dedicated to your safety during this pandemic and will do everything we can to make you feel comfortable whether dining in or taking out. The Chef uses his beloved family recipes to transport the guests to calm Mediterranean Magic Moments. Please join us at our charming Bistro & Bar.

Chops and Bobs$36.00
Feast Platter$29.00
Feast includes 1 side
Deluxe Falafel Platter$14.00
Mixed Kebab Platter$28.00
Mediterranean Platter$10.00
Greek Platter$16.00
Vine Platter$16.00
Lamb Chop Platter$36.00
Chicken Kebab Platter$28.00
Rosemary Chicken Platter$20.00
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1050 juniper st ne

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
