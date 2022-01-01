Go
A map showing the location of One Coastal - 101 Coastal HighwayView gallery

One Coastal - 101 Coastal Highway

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

101 Coastal Highway

Fenwick Island, DE 19944

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am

Location

101 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island DE 19944

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ocean Side Pizzeria - Fenwick Island
orange starNo Reviews
205 Coastal Hwy Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Original Greene Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
11601 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant - 37234 Lighthouse Rd
orange starNo Reviews
37234 Lighthouse Rd Selbyville, DE 19975
View restaurantnext
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort - 10100 Coastal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
10100 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Fenwick Island

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (55 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

One Coastal - 101 Coastal Highway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston