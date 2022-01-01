Fenwick Island restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fenwick Island restaurants
More about Ocean Side Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Ocean Side Pizzeria
205 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island
More about House of Sauce
House of Sauce
300 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$12.00
|Black n Blue Burger
|$14.00
|Blue Wedge Salad
|$12.00
More about Bushels
Bushels
18289 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
More about Woody's Dewey Beach
Woody's Dewey Beach
1904 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach