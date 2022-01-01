Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fenwick Island restaurants you'll love

Go
Fenwick Island restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fenwick Island

Must-try Fenwick Island restaurants

Ocean Side Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Ocean Side Pizzeria

205 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ocean Side Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

House of Sauce

300 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Black n Blue Burger$14.00
Blue Wedge Salad$12.00
More about House of Sauce
Banner pic

 

Bushels

18289 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Bushels
Restaurant banner

 

Woody's Dewey Beach

1904 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Woody's Dewey Beach
Map

More near Fenwick Island to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston