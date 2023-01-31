Harpoon Hanna's

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Speed Items

DFT Coors Light

$4.25

DFT Sam Adams Cold Snap

$7.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.75

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

DFT Miller Lite

$4.25

DFT Troegs Haze Charmer

$7.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Corona

$5.75

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$4.25

DFT RaR Deep Brew

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

DFT Yuengling

$4.50

DFT Victory Golden Monkey

$7.50

Natural Light

$2.50

Heineken

$6.00

White Claws Black Cherry

$6.00

DFT Blue Moon

$6.25

DFT Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$8.00

Yuengling

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

DFT Cape May Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale

$8.00

DFT RaR Nanticoke Nectar

$7.50

Natty Boh 16 oz

$4.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Truly Wildberry

$6.00

Soda, Coffee, Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.25

Dogfish Slightly Mighty

$6.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.50

Well Vodka

$5.75

Tito's Handmade

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Orange Crush

$8.50

Freshly squeezed orange juice, Smirnoff Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, & a splash of Mist Twist

Pina Colada

$8.50

Well Rum

$5.75

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.50

Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, Smirnoff Grapefruit Vodka, Triple Sec, & a splash of Mist Twist

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.50

Well Gin

$5.75

Tanqueray

$8.00

Margarita

$8.50

Watermelon Crush

$8.50

Dirty Banana

$8.50

Well Bourbon

$5.75

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Hurricane Hanna

$8.50

Coconut Crush

$8.50

Mudslide

$8.50

Well Tequila

$5.75

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50

Captain's Mai Tai

$8.50

Creamsicle Crush

$8.50

Tropical Sunset

$8.50

Deep Eddy Flavors

$8.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Deck Lemonade

$8.00

Smirnoff Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, & Pink Lemonade

Bulleit Crush

$8.50

Rum Runner

$8.50

Smirnoff Flavors

$6.50

Jameson

$8.00

Tito's American Mule

$9.00

Premium Crush

$11.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.50

GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

GLS Ecco Domani, Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Green Tea

$7.50

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

GLS House Merlot

$7.50

GLS Yellowtail, Moscato

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$7.50

Grape Bomb

$8.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$7.50

GLS Seaglass, Riesling

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Mist Twist

$3.50

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.50

GLS Souverain, Pinot Noir

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

GLS Terrazas, Malbec

$9.00

Chocolate Covered Pretzel

$7.50

Romana Sambuca

$7.50

Bacardi Silver

$7.50

Teasers & Shareables

Crab Pretzel

$16.99

Toasted pretzel topped with homemade crab dip and cheddar jack cheese.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.99

Beer battered, tossed in our spicy boom boom sauce, topped with scallions.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Served with homemade honey mustard.

Steamed Shrimp

$12.99

1⁄2 lb tossed in Old Bay.

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

Zesty orange sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.99

Broiled in a zesty orange sauce.

Ahi Tuna

$14.99

Seasoned and seared rare.

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Franks Jerk Chicken

$9.99

Served with homemade honey mustard.

Bone-In Wings

$14.99

Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Buffalo, or Honey Old Bay.

Boneless Wings

$14.99

Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Buffalo, or Honey Old Bay.

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$16.99

Served with toasted baguette

Seafood Skins

$17.99

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, onions and green peppers in our delicious imperial sauce, topped with cheddar jack cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Served with toasted baguette.

Crab Pizza

$18.99

Alfredo, tomato, oregano, jumbo lump crab meat, mozzarella, Old Bay seasoning and cheddar jack. 18.99 Add 2.00 for gluten free crust.

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$18.99

Dinner Add a Side

Big Salads & Soups

Bleu Cheese Walnut Salad

$13.99

Romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion, tomatoes, honey maple walnuts, creamy balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Iceberg, mandarin oranges, pineapple, shrimp, cucumbers, tomatoes, and homemade honey mustard dressing.

Tropical Salad

$15.99

Iceberg, mandarin oranges, pineapple, shrimp, cucumbers, tomatoes, and homemade honey mustard dressing.

Maryland Crab Soup

$9.99

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Cream of Crab Soup

$11.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.99

Served with tartar sauce.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Served on a Kaiser roll or stuffed in a tomato.

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$18.99

Buttermilk battered grouper served with tartar sauce.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Served on a Kaiser roll or stuffed in a tomato.

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$17.99

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$17.99

Burgers

Hanna's Hickory Burger

$12.99

Onions, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese.

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

Crabby Burger

$16.99

Topped with homemade crab dip and cheddar cheese.

Signature Dishes

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

$33.99

Large shrimp stuffed with crab imperial.

Stuffed Chicken

$19.99

Boneless breast of chicken, breaded, stuffed with broccoli and cheddar cheese baked and topped with cream sauce.

Chicken Imperial

$32.99

Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded, stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial, baked and topped with our homemade cream sauce.

Broiled Lobster Tails

$39.99

A trio of 4 oz. cold water lobster tails, drawn butter.

Seafood Medley

$32.99

4 oz. lobster tail, scallops and shrimp broiled in basil and garlic butter

Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial

$38.99

World Famous!

Steaks

Hanna's Filet Chesapeake

$54.99

Our 8 oz. filet topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial.

Filet Mignon

$38.99

Black Angus 8 oz. Center Cut.

New York Strip

$36.99

Black Angus 12 oz. Center Cut.

Surf and Turf

$53.99

Two 4 oz. cold water lobster tails served with 8 oz. filet.

Filet & Crab Cake

$54.99

8 oz. filet with broiled crab cake.

Bourbon New York Strip

$38.99

Our 12 oz. NY Strip topped with onions and peppers with a sweet bourbon glaze.

Prime Rib & Scallops

$42.99

12oz cut served with broiled scallops

Prime Rib Mediterranean

$38.99

12 oz. cut of Angus prime rib blackened and topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops and Jumbo Lump Crab meat with tomatoes, onions and garlic.

12oz Prime Rib

$32.99

16oz Prime Rib

$36.99

Fresh Fish

Bourbon Salmon

$28.99

Broiled salmon with a bourbon glaze, topped with green peppers and onions.

The Big Tuna

$39.99

Yellowfin tuna lightly blackened and stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial.

Blackened Stuffed Rockfish

$44.99

Fresh rockfish lightly blackened and stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial.

Tuna

$27.99

Salmon

$25.99

Rockfish

$33.99

Hanna's Beach Favorites

Broiled Crab Cake (1)

$25.99

Broiled Crab Cakes (2)

$39.99

Buttermilk Fried Oysters

$21.99

Fish & Chips

$22.99

Hand battered fried grouper served with french fries and choice of one side.

Chicken Fingers

$16.99

Lobster Combo

$38.99

Crab cake, scallops, broiled grouper, 4oz, broiled lobster tail

Jumbo Steamed Shrimp

$19.99

1⁄2 lb, steamed with Old Bay.

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Zesty orange sauce.

Fried Scallops

$32.99

Breaded and fried to a golden brown or broiled in garlic butter.

Seafood Feast

$37.99

Broiled grouper, sauteed scallops, broiled crab cake and fried shrimp

Broiled Scallops

$32.99

Pasta Dishes

Seafood Alfredo

$32.99

Crab meat, scallops, shrimp, Alfredo sauce, over linguini.

Chicken Carbonara

$21.99

Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, Alfredo sauce, linguini.

Crab Linguini

$29.99

Lump crab meat and blush sauce over linguini.

Vegetable Primavera

$18.99

Fresh broccoli, carrots, red and yellow peppers, green beans, Alfredo sauce, linguini.

Adult Pasta

$15.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.99

with honey mustard

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.99

with cocktail sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.99

Desserts

Very Cherry Cheesecake

$7.50

Chocolate Heaven

$7.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75+

Pineapple Juice

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice

$2.75+

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Soda/Water

Water/ Soda Water

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mist Twist

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Sparkling Mineral

$3.50

Spring Water

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.25

Soda, Coffee, Tea

$3.50

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Breads & Muffins

Bread Loaf

$9.99

Coconut Muffin

$1.25

Blueberry Muffin

$1.25

Apple Turnover

$2.25

Coconut Muffin Dozen

$15.00

Blueberry Muffin Dozen

$15.00

Carry-Out Box

$0.50

Salads and Soups

Pint of Chicken Salad

$10.00

Pint of Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Half Gallon of Maryland Crab Soup

$40.00

Salad Dressings

Pint of Homemade Bleu Cheese

$8.00

Pint of Homemade Ranch

$6.00

Pint of Homemade Honey Mustard

$6.00

Clothing

T-Shirts

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirts

$30.00

Hooded Sweatshirts

$48.00

Crewneck Sweatshirts

$48.00

Sale T-Shirt

$16.00

Kids T-Shirt

$20.00

Hats

$30.00

Coozie

$5.00

Sticker

$2.50

Ocean City Book

$55.00

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

