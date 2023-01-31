- Home
Harpoon Hanna's
No reviews yet
39064 Harpoon Rd
Fenwick Island, DE 19944
Speed Items
DFT Coors Light
DFT Sam Adams Cold Snap
Coors Light
Corona Light
High Noon Grapefruit
DFT Miller Lite
DFT Troegs Haze Charmer
Miller Lite
Corona
High Noon Watermelon
DFT Michelob Ultra
DFT RaR Deep Brew
Michelob Ultra
Bud Light
White Claw Mango
DFT Yuengling
DFT Victory Golden Monkey
Natural Light
Heineken
White Claws Black Cherry
DFT Blue Moon
DFT Dogfish Head 60 Minute
Yuengling
Budweiser
Twisted Tea
DFT Cape May Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale
DFT RaR Nanticoke Nectar
Natty Boh 16 oz
Amstel Light
Truly Wildberry
Soda, Coffee, Tea
Red Bull
Dogfish Slightly Mighty
Stella Artois
Angry Orchard Cider
Well Vodka
Tito's Handmade
Bloody Mary
Orange Crush
Freshly squeezed orange juice, Smirnoff Orange Vodka, Triple Sec, & a splash of Mist Twist
Pina Colada
Well Rum
Captain Morgan Spiced
Cosmopolitan
Grapefruit Crush
Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, Smirnoff Grapefruit Vodka, Triple Sec, & a splash of Mist Twist
Strawberry Daquiri
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Margarita
Watermelon Crush
Dirty Banana
Well Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Hurricane Hanna
Coconut Crush
Mudslide
Well Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Captain's Mai Tai
Creamsicle Crush
Tropical Sunset
Deep Eddy Flavors
Casamigos
Deck Lemonade
Smirnoff Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, & Pink Lemonade
Bulleit Crush
Rum Runner
Smirnoff Flavors
Jameson
Tito's American Mule
Premium Crush
Strawberry Shortcake
GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Ecco Domani, Pinot Grigio
Green Tea
Cherry Bomb
Diet Pepsi
GLS House Merlot
GLS Yellowtail, Moscato
Gummy Bear
Grape Bomb
GLS House Pinot Noir
GLS Seaglass, Riesling
Fireball
Jager Bomb
Mist Twist
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS Souverain, Pinot Noir
Washington Apple
Rumple Minze
Iced Tea
GLS Terrazas, Malbec
Chocolate Covered Pretzel
Romana Sambuca
Bacardi Silver
Teasers & Shareables
Crab Pretzel
Toasted pretzel topped with homemade crab dip and cheddar jack cheese.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Beer battered, tossed in our spicy boom boom sauce, topped with scallions.
Chicken Fingers
Served with homemade honey mustard.
Steamed Shrimp
1⁄2 lb tossed in Old Bay.
Coconut Shrimp
Zesty orange sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Broiled in a zesty orange sauce.
Ahi Tuna
Seasoned and seared rare.
Fried Mozzarella
Served with marinara sauce.
Franks Jerk Chicken
Served with homemade honey mustard.
Bone-In Wings
Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Buffalo, or Honey Old Bay.
Boneless Wings
Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Buffalo, or Honey Old Bay.
Chesapeake Crab Dip
Served with toasted baguette
Seafood Skins
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, onions and green peppers in our delicious imperial sauce, topped with cheddar jack cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with toasted baguette.
Crab Pizza
Alfredo, tomato, oregano, jumbo lump crab meat, mozzarella, Old Bay seasoning and cheddar jack. 18.99 Add 2.00 for gluten free crust.
Crab Cake Egg Rolls
Big Salads & Soups
Bleu Cheese Walnut Salad
Romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion, tomatoes, honey maple walnuts, creamy balsamic dressing.
Caesar Salad
Spinach Salad
Iceberg, mandarin oranges, pineapple, shrimp, cucumbers, tomatoes, and homemade honey mustard dressing.
Tropical Salad
Iceberg, mandarin oranges, pineapple, shrimp, cucumbers, tomatoes, and homemade honey mustard dressing.
Maryland Crab Soup
French Onion Soup
Cream of Crab Soup
Garden Salad
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
Served with tartar sauce.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Served on a Kaiser roll or stuffed in a tomato.
Fried Grouper Sandwich
Buttermilk battered grouper served with tartar sauce.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on a Kaiser roll or stuffed in a tomato.
Blackened Tuna Sandwich
Grilled Tuna Sandwich
Burgers
Signature Dishes
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp
Large shrimp stuffed with crab imperial.
Stuffed Chicken
Boneless breast of chicken, breaded, stuffed with broccoli and cheddar cheese baked and topped with cream sauce.
Chicken Imperial
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded, stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial, baked and topped with our homemade cream sauce.
Broiled Lobster Tails
A trio of 4 oz. cold water lobster tails, drawn butter.
Seafood Medley
4 oz. lobster tail, scallops and shrimp broiled in basil and garlic butter
Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial
World Famous!
Steaks
Hanna's Filet Chesapeake
Our 8 oz. filet topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial.
Filet Mignon
Black Angus 8 oz. Center Cut.
New York Strip
Black Angus 12 oz. Center Cut.
Surf and Turf
Two 4 oz. cold water lobster tails served with 8 oz. filet.
Filet & Crab Cake
8 oz. filet with broiled crab cake.
Bourbon New York Strip
Our 12 oz. NY Strip topped with onions and peppers with a sweet bourbon glaze.
Prime Rib & Scallops
12oz cut served with broiled scallops
Prime Rib Mediterranean
12 oz. cut of Angus prime rib blackened and topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops and Jumbo Lump Crab meat with tomatoes, onions and garlic.
12oz Prime Rib
16oz Prime Rib
Fresh Fish
Bourbon Salmon
Broiled salmon with a bourbon glaze, topped with green peppers and onions.
The Big Tuna
Yellowfin tuna lightly blackened and stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial.
Blackened Stuffed Rockfish
Fresh rockfish lightly blackened and stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial.
Tuna
Salmon
Rockfish
Hanna's Beach Favorites
Broiled Crab Cake (1)
Broiled Crab Cakes (2)
Buttermilk Fried Oysters
Fish & Chips
Hand battered fried grouper served with french fries and choice of one side.
Chicken Fingers
Lobster Combo
Crab cake, scallops, broiled grouper, 4oz, broiled lobster tail
Jumbo Steamed Shrimp
1⁄2 lb, steamed with Old Bay.
Fried Shrimp
Coconut Shrimp
Zesty orange sauce.
Fried Scallops
Breaded and fried to a golden brown or broiled in garlic butter.
Seafood Feast
Broiled grouper, sauteed scallops, broiled crab cake and fried shrimp
Broiled Scallops
Pasta Dishes
Seafood Alfredo
Crab meat, scallops, shrimp, Alfredo sauce, over linguini.
Chicken Carbonara
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, Alfredo sauce, linguini.
Crab Linguini
Lump crab meat and blush sauce over linguini.
Vegetable Primavera
Fresh broccoli, carrots, red and yellow peppers, green beans, Alfredo sauce, linguini.
Adult Pasta
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
Casual dining featuring fresh seafood, steaks, fish and much more. Sports bar inside with daily live entertainment. Seasonal outdoor tiki bar overlooking the bay.
39064 Harpoon Rd, Fenwick Island, DE 19944