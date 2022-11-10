- Home
American
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center 50 St Andrew's Way
No reviews yet
50 St Andrew's Way
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Popular Items
Starters
Soup
Salad
Burgers & Sandwiches
4Bros Burger
$11.00
Bacon Ranch Wrap
$12.50
BLT
$10.00
Bourbon & Bacon
$15.00
Brawler
$15.00
Buddy Melt (PattyMelt)
$12.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.00
Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Farmhouse Burger
$15.00
Omaha (Reuben)
$12.00
Philly Prm Rib
$13.00
Port. & Swiss Burger
$15.00
Pub Club
$12.50
Queso Burger
$13.50
Smoky Chicken Wrap
$12.50
Turkey Club Sandwich
$11.50
Twst Brother Burger
$15.00
Twtd Sister Sandwich
$15.00
Pasta
Signatures
Sides & Premium Sides
*Bacon
$1.50
*BBQ Sauce
$0.50
*Honey Mustard
$0.50
*Mayo
$0.50
*Mild Sauce
$0.50
*Ranch
$0.50
*Sweet Chili
$0.50
Avocado
$1.50
Bacon Garlic Green Beans
$5.00
Baked Potato
$4.00
Caramelized Carrots
$4.00
Chicken Breast
$4.00
French Fries
$4.00
Grilled Asparagus
$5.00
Loaded Baked Potatoes
$5.00
Loaded Mash Potatoes
$5.00
Redskin Mash Potatoes
$4.00
Salmon
$12.00
Seasonal Vegetables
$4.00
Sub Salmon
$7.50
Swt. Pot. FF
$4.00
Wild Rice
$4.00
Kid's Meals
Bourbon
Liqueur
B&B
$6.25
Baileys
$6.00
Barenjager
$5.50
Chambord
$6.50
Cointreau
$6.50
Creme De Almond
$4.75
Creme De Banana
$5.00
Creme De Cacao Dark
$4.75
Creme De Cacao White
$4.75
Creme De Menthe
$4.75
DiSarrono
$5.00
Drambuie
$6.25
Dry Vermouth
$3.75
Frangelico
$5.50
Godiva Dark
$5.50
Grandmarnier
$7.25
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$5.50
Midori
$5.50
Rum Chata
$5.50
Sambucca
$5.25
Sweet Vermouth
$3.75
Tequila Rose
$5.25
Triple Sec
$4.75
Rum
Schnapps
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Absolut
$5.50
Absolut Citron
$5.50
Absolut Mandrin
$5.50
Absolut Peppar
$5.50
Absolut Vanilla
$5.50
Ciroc
$6.25
Effen
$5.50
Effen Black Cherry
$5.50
Effen Cucumber
$5.50
Grey Goose
$6.25
Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea
$4.25
Ketel One
$5.50
Ketel One Citroen
$5.50
Pearl Pomegranate
$4.75
Smirnoff
$4.75
Stoli
$5.50
Stoli Razberi
$5.50
Stoli Vanil
$5.50
Three Olive Cherry
$4.75
Titos
$5.50
UV Blue
$4.75
Vodka - Well
$4.00
Whiskey
Whiskey - Well
$4.00
Black Velvet
$4.50
Black Velvet Caramel
$4.75
Bulleitt Rye
$6.25
Canadian Club
$4.50
Crown Royal
$6.25
Crown Royal Apple
$6.25
Crown Royal Vanilla
$6.25
Crown Royal Black
$7.25
Crown Royal Peach
$7.25
Jack Daniel's
$5.50
Jack Daniel's Honey
$6.25
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
$7.25
Jameson
$5.50
Pendleton
$6.25
Screwball
$5.50
Seagram's 7
$4.75
Seagram's VO
$4.75
Southern Comfort
$4.75
Templeton Rye
$6.25
Windsor Canadian
$4.75
Yukon Jack
$4.75
16 oz Draft Beers
Ace Pineapple 16oz
$7.00
Angry Moon 16oz
$6.00
Angry Orchard 16oz
$6.00
Black & Blue 16oz
$7.00
Blue Moon 16oz
$5.50
Boston Lager 16oz
$7.00
Boulevard Wheat 16oz
$7.00
Bud Light 16oz
$4.50
Busch Light 16oz
$4.50
Coors Light 16oz
$4.50
MARTOBERFEST 16oz
$7.00
Grain Belt Blu 16oz.
$7.00
Guinness 16oz
$6.00
LaGunitas 16oz
$7.50
LeMarzen 16oz.
$7.00
Lions Paw 16oz
$7.00
Michelob Ultra 16oz
$5.00
Miller Lite 16oz
$4.50
Red Rooster (Jackson St) 16oz
$7.50
Pumpkin Spice Latte 16 oz
$7.00
Raddler 16oz
$7.00
Ruthie 16oz
$7.00
Pseudo Sue 16oz
$7.00
Snakebite 16oz
$7.00
Exile Ruthie 16 oz
$7.00
Vanilla Porter 16oz
$7.00
Todd Axe Man 16oz
$7.00
West 0 Smoked Red 16oz
$7.00
22 oz Draft Beers
Ace Pineapple Cider 22oz
$7.50
Angry Moon 22oz
$7.50
Angry Orchard 22oz
$7.00
Black & Blue 22oz
$7.50
Black & Tan 22oz
$7.50
Blue Moon 22oz
$7.00
Boston Lager 22'oz
$8.00
Boulevard Wheat 22oz
$8.00
Bud Light 22oz
$5.50
Busch Light 22oz
$5.50
Coors Light 22oz
$5.50
Martoberfest 22oz
$8.00
Grainbelt Blu 22oz
$8.00
Guinness 22oz
$7.00
Half & Half 22oz
$7.00
LaGunitas 22oz
$8.00
LeMarzen 22oz
$8.00
Lions Paw 22oz
$8.00
Michelob Ultra 22oz
$6.00
Miller Lite 22oz
$5.50
Red Rooster (Jackson St) 22oz.
$8.00
Pumpkin Spice Latte 22oz
$8.00
Raddler 22oz
$8.00
Pseudo Sue 22oz
$8.00
Snakebite 22oz
$7.00
Exile Ruthie 22 oz
$8.50
Vanilla Porter 22oz
$8.00
Todd Axe Man 22oz
$8.00
West O Smoked Red 22oz
$8.00
Bottle Beer
Bass
$3.75
Bud Light
$3.00
Bud Light Lime
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.00
Budweiser Select 55
$3.75
Busch Light
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Corona
$3.75
Corona Light
$3.75
Dos Equis
$3.75
Dos Equis Amber
$3.75
George Killians Red
$3.75
Goose Island 312
$3.75
Goose Island IPA
$3.75
Grain Belt
$3.00
Harp
$3.75
Heineken
$3.75
La Batt Blue
$3.75
Landshark
$3.75
Michelob Golden Light
$3.75
Michelob Ultra
$3.75
Miller 64
$3.00
Miller High Life
$3.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Modelo
$3.75
Negro Modelo
$3.75
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3.00
Red Stripe
$3.75
Stella Artois
$3.75
Shiner Bock
$3.75
N/A O'Douls
$3.00
Stella Artois
$3.75
Sour Can
$3.75
Malt Beverages
Glass House Wine
Glass White Wine
Bottle House Wine
Bottle White Wine
Bottle Red Wine
Frozen Drinks
Classic Bar Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$6.25
Chuck Norris
$5.50
Colorado BullDog
$6.25
Daquiri Straw
$6.50
Fuzzy Captain
$7.00
Fuzzy navel
$6.00
GrassHopper
$8.00
Joey Butta FU FU
$7.00
Long Island
$7.50
LongBeach Tea
$7.25
Mai Tai
$6.75
Mimosa
$8.00
Mojito
$6.75
NA Bloody Mary
$5.00
NA Straw Daq
$5.00
Pina Colada
$6.75
Pink Squirrel
$8.00
Prohibition
$7.25
Screwdriver
$4.25
Sex On The Beach
$4.75
Shark Water
$7.00
Slo Screw
$4.00
Summer Spritz
$8.00
Tom Collins
$5.00
Vodka Collins
$4.75
White Russian
$6.25
Applesauce (Cinnamon)
$5.00
Hot Taddy
$6.00
Martinis
Mules
N/A Bevs
Arnold Palmer
$2.79
Cherry Pepsi
$2.79
Club Soda
$2.79
Coffee
$2.79
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.79
Diet Mnt Dew
$2.79
Diet Pepsi
$2.79
Dr. Pepper
$2.79
Hot Tea
$2.79
Ice Tea
$2.79
Lemonade
$2.79
Milk
$2.79
Mist Twist
$2.79
Mt. Dew
$2.79
Orange Juice
$2.79
Pepsi
$2.79
Red Bull
$3.75
Shirley Temple
$2.79
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50
Water
Root Beer
$2.79
$10 Pitchers (Domestics ONLY)
Drink Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family-friendly restaurant featuring great food and atmosphere along with a wide beer selection.
Location
50 St Andrew's Way, Sioux Center, IA 51250
Gallery
