4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center 50 St Andrew's Way

Popular Items

Fett. Chick
4Bros Burger
BLT

Starters

Bavarian Salted Pretzel

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts and Bacon

$11.00

Calamari

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Gyoza

$10.00

Lahvosh

$13.50

Onion Rings

$11.00

Queso & Chips

$9.50

Southwest Spring Rolls

$11.00

Spin Art Dip

$13.00

Soup

Cup of French Onion Soup

$5.00

Bowl of French Onion Soup

$6.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Salad

$13.00

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Chix Cranberry Pecan

$14.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$10.00

Nohava Salad

$11.50

Sante Fe Chicken Salad

$14.00

Side Ceasar

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup & Salad

$7.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

4Bros Burger

$11.00

Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

BLT

$10.00

Bourbon & Bacon

$15.00

Brawler

$15.00

Buddy Melt (PattyMelt)

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Farmhouse Burger

$15.00

Omaha (Reuben)

$12.00

Philly Prm Rib

$13.00

Port. & Swiss Burger

$15.00

Pub Club

$12.50

Queso Burger

$13.50

Smoky Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.50

Twst Brother Burger

$15.00

Twtd Sister Sandwich

$15.00

Pasta

BBQ Pork Mac & Ch.

$17.00

Fett. Chick

$16.00

Mojo Shrimp Tortellini

$19.00

Steak Fett

$20.00

Salmon Florentine

$20.00

Signatures

B. Jam Chicken

$17.00

Lager Batter Shrimp

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Pork Chop

$22.00

Sweet Asian Salmon

$19.00

Steaks

8oz. Filet

$36.00

Center Cut Sirloin

$21.00

Prime Rib

$30.00

Ribeye

$32.00

Sides & Premium Sides

*Bacon

$1.50

*BBQ Sauce

$0.50

*Honey Mustard

$0.50

*Mayo

$0.50

*Mild Sauce

$0.50

*Ranch

$0.50

*Sweet Chili

$0.50

Avocado

$1.50

Bacon Garlic Green Beans

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Caramelized Carrots

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potatoes

$5.00

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Redskin Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Salmon

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Sub Salmon

$7.50

Swt. Pot. FF

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Kid's Meals

KD Alfredo

$6.00

KD Burger

$6.00

KD Chx Strips

$6.00

KD Corn Dogs

$6.00

KD Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KD Mac Cheese

$6.00

KD Pb&j Uncrustable

$6.00

KD Spaghetti

$6.00

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$11.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream Bowl

$4.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.25

Eagle Rare

$7.25

Jim Beam

$4.75

Knob Creek

$6.25

Maker's Mark

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$4.75

Woodford Reserve

$7.25

Cognacs

Courvoisier

$6.25

Hennessy VS

$6.25

Gin

Beefeater

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Gin-Well

$4.00

Hendrick's

$6.25

Tanqueray

$5.50

Liqueur

B&B

$6.25

Baileys

$6.00

Barenjager

$5.50

Chambord

$6.50

Cointreau

$6.50

Creme De Almond

$4.75

Creme De Banana

$5.00

Creme De Cacao Dark

$4.75

Creme De Cacao White

$4.75

Creme De Menthe

$4.75

DiSarrono

$5.00

Drambuie

$6.25

Dry Vermouth

$3.75

Frangelico

$5.50

Godiva Dark

$5.50

Grandmarnier

$7.25

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Midori

$5.50

Rum Chata

$5.50

Sambucca

$5.25

Sweet Vermouth

$3.75

Tequila Rose

$5.25

Triple Sec

$4.75

Rum

Bacardi

$4.75

Bacardi Limon

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Captain Morgan Black

$4.75

Malibu

$4.75

Myers's Dark Rum

$4.75

Rum Chata

$5.50

Rum-Well

$4.00

Schnapps

Blue Maui

$3.75

Boston Apricot

$4.75

Boston Blackberry

$4.75

Brandy

$4.75

Butterscotch

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.75

Dc Mc Vanilla

$4.75

Dr Mc Cherry

$4.75

Dr Mc Menthol

$4.75

Goldschlager

$5.00

Grape Pucker

$4.50

Hot Damn

$4.50

Peachtree

$4.50

Peppermint

$4.50

Raspberry

$4.50

Rootbeer

$4.50

Rumple Mintz

$4.50

Scotch

Balvenie 12yr.

$8.25

Chivas 12yr.

$6.25

Dewar's

$5.50

Glenfiddich S.Malt 12yr.

$6.25

Glenlivet 12yr.

$6.25

Johnnie Walker Blk

$6.25

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.50

Macallan 12yr

$8.25

Pig's Nose

$6.25

Tequila

Juarez Gold - Well

$4.00

Cabo Wabo

$7.25

Don Julio Anejo

$7.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Patron Silver

$7.25

1800 Resposado

$7.25

Vodka

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Absolut Mandrin

$5.50

Absolut Peppar

$5.50

Absolut Vanilla

$5.50

Ciroc

$6.25

Effen

$5.50

Effen Black Cherry

$5.50

Effen Cucumber

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.25

Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea

$4.25

Ketel One

$5.50

Ketel One Citroen

$5.50

Pearl Pomegranate

$4.75

Smirnoff

$4.75

Stoli

$5.50

Stoli Razberi

$5.50

Stoli Vanil

$5.50

Three Olive Cherry

$4.75

Titos

$5.50

UV Blue

$4.75

Vodka - Well

$4.00

Whiskey

Whiskey - Well

$4.00

Black Velvet

$4.50

Black Velvet Caramel

$4.75

Bulleitt Rye

$6.25

Canadian Club

$4.50

Crown Royal

$6.25

Crown Royal Apple

$6.25

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.25

Crown Royal Black

$7.25

Crown Royal Peach

$7.25

Jack Daniel's

$5.50

Jack Daniel's Honey

$6.25

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$7.25

Jameson

$5.50

Pendleton

$6.25

Screwball

$5.50

Seagram's 7

$4.75

Seagram's VO

$4.75

Southern Comfort

$4.75

Templeton Rye

$6.25

Windsor Canadian

$4.75

Yukon Jack

$4.75

16 oz Draft Beers

Ace Pineapple 16oz

$7.00

Angry Moon 16oz

$6.00

Angry Orchard 16oz

$6.00

Black & Blue 16oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$5.50

Boston Lager 16oz

$7.00

Boulevard Wheat 16oz

$7.00

Bud Light 16oz

$4.50

Busch Light 16oz

$4.50

Coors Light 16oz

$4.50

MARTOBERFEST 16oz

$7.00

Grain Belt Blu 16oz.

$7.00

Guinness 16oz

$6.00

LaGunitas 16oz

$7.50

LeMarzen 16oz.

$7.00

Lions Paw 16oz

$7.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.50

Red Rooster (Jackson St) 16oz

$7.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte 16 oz

$7.00

Raddler 16oz

$7.00

Ruthie 16oz

$7.00

Pseudo Sue 16oz

$7.00

Snakebite 16oz

$7.00

Exile Ruthie 16 oz

$7.00

Vanilla Porter 16oz

$7.00

Todd Axe Man 16oz

$7.00

West 0 Smoked Red 16oz

$7.00

22 oz Draft Beers

Ace Pineapple Cider 22oz

$7.50

Angry Moon 22oz

$7.50

Angry Orchard 22oz

$7.00

Black & Blue 22oz

$7.50

Black & Tan 22oz

$7.50

Blue Moon 22oz

$7.00

Boston Lager 22'oz

$8.00

Boulevard Wheat 22oz

$8.00

Bud Light 22oz

$5.50

Busch Light 22oz

$5.50

Coors Light 22oz

$5.50

Martoberfest 22oz

$8.00

Grainbelt Blu 22oz

$8.00

Guinness 22oz

$7.00

Half & Half 22oz

$7.00

LaGunitas 22oz

$8.00

LeMarzen 22oz

$8.00

Lions Paw 22oz

$8.00

Michelob Ultra 22oz

$6.00

Miller Lite 22oz

$5.50

Red Rooster (Jackson St) 22oz.

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte 22oz

$8.00

Raddler 22oz

$8.00

Pseudo Sue 22oz

$8.00

Snakebite 22oz

$7.00

Exile Ruthie 22 oz

$8.50

Vanilla Porter 22oz

$8.00

Todd Axe Man 22oz

$8.00

West O Smoked Red 22oz

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Bass

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.00

Budweiser Select 55

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Dos Equis Amber

$3.75

George Killians Red

$3.75

Goose Island 312

$3.75

Goose Island IPA

$3.75

Grain Belt

$3.00

Harp

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

La Batt Blue

$3.75

Landshark

$3.75

Michelob Golden Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$3.75

Negro Modelo

$3.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Red Stripe

$3.75

Stella Artois

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

N/A O'Douls

$3.00

Stella Artois

$3.75

Sour Can

$3.75

Malt Beverages

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice

$3.75

White Claw Can

$3.75

Truly Mixed Berry Seltzer

$3.75

Kinky Fruit Punch

$3.75

Glass House Wine

Glass of House Cabernet

$6.00

Glass of House Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass of House Merlot

$6.00

Glass of Moscato

$6.00

Glass Of White Zinfandel

$6.00

Glass Red Wine

Glass Pinot Evil, Pinot Noir

$6.50

Glass Louis M. Martini, Sonoma Cabernet

$8.00

Glass White Wine

Glass of Chloe, Pinot Grigio

$8.00

LaMarca, Prosecco

$8.00

Bottle House Wine

Bottle Canyon Road Cabernet

$28.00

Bottle of Canyon Road Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle of Canyon Road Merlot

$28.00

Bottle of Canyon Road Moscato

$28.00

Bottle of Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$28.00

Bottle White Wine

Ava Grace, Rose

$30.00

F Coppola Director's Cut, Chardonnay

$40.00

Chloe, Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Nobilo, Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Bottle Red Wine

Bottle Pinot Evil, Pinot Noir

$28.00

Bottle Louis M. Martini, Sonoma Cabernet

$40.00

Bottle 7 Deadly Zins, Zinfadel

$40.00

Bottle Justin, Cabernet

$60.00

Bottle Silver Oak

$105.00

Frozen Drinks

Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Tie Dye Swirl

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Daiquiri

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic Margarita

$4.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.50

Classic Bar Drinks

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Old Fashion

$7.25

Manhattan

$7.25

Bulldog

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Tom Collins

$3.50

Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Gin & Juice

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.25

Chuck Norris

$5.50

Colorado BullDog

$6.25

Daquiri Straw

$6.50

Fuzzy Captain

$7.00

Fuzzy navel

$6.00

GrassHopper

$8.00

Joey Butta FU FU

$7.00

Long Island

$7.50

LongBeach Tea

$7.25

Mai Tai

$6.75

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$6.75

NA Bloody Mary

$5.00

NA Straw Daq

$5.00

Pina Colada

$6.75

Pink Squirrel

$8.00

Prohibition

$7.25

Screwdriver

$4.25

Sex On The Beach

$4.75

Shark Water

$7.00

Slo Screw

$4.00

Summer Spritz

$8.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Vodka Collins

$4.75

White Russian

$6.25

Applesauce (Cinnamon)

$5.00

Hot Taddy

$6.00

Martinis

Appletini

$9.00

Butterfinger Martini

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Sassy Brunette

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Cherry Lemon Drop

$9.00

Raspberry Illusion

$9.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$9.00

Pomegranatini

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Washington Caramel Apple

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Mules

Georgia Mule

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Kentucky Buck

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

The Donkey

$8.00

Shots

Premium Shot

$4.50

Mid Level Shot

$3.00

Fireball

$2.50

Whiskey

$2.50

Mini Beer

$3.00

BOMB SHOTS

$6.50

N/A Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Cherry Pepsi

$2.79

Club Soda

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Mnt Dew

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Ice Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Mist Twist

$2.79

Mt. Dew

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Red Bull

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$2.79

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Water

Root Beer

$2.79

$10 Pitchers (Domestics ONLY)

Pitcher

$10.00

Drink Specials

Pumpkin Spiked Mule

$9.00

Ghost Latté

$8.00

Cinnamon Apple Sauce

$8.00

Caramel Old Fashioned

$10.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$9.00

Cran-Apple Mimosa

$9.00

Carmel Apple Sangria

$10.00

Faux Fizz

$5.00

Candy Corn

$5.00

College Night

Beer

$3.00

Bomb Shots

$4.00

Well Liquor

$3.00

Top Shelf Liquor

$5.00

Craft Beer

$5.00

Shots

$3.00

Jello Shots

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-friendly restaurant featuring great food and atmosphere along with a wide beer selection.

Location

50 St Andrew's Way, Sioux Center, IA 51250

Directions

Gallery
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center image
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center image
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center image

