Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac

review star

No reviews yet

121 SE Shurfine Drive

Suite 6

Ankeny, IA 50021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4 piece Tenders
Nashville Hottie
Hot Shot

INTRODUCING The Hen-Helds

Hen-Held: Basic Chick

Hen-Held: Basic Chick

$4.99

A classic breaded chicken tender nestled in a large slice of garlic bread topped with your choice of sauce and cheese or can be left plain.

Hen-Held: Chicken Bacon Ranch

Hen-Held: Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.99

A classic breaded chicken tender nestled in a large slice of garlic bread topped with bacon bits, shredded cheese, and drizzled in ranch.

Hen-Held: Nashville Hottie

Hen-Held: Nashville Hottie

$4.99

A classic breaded chicken tender dunked in our Nashville hot sauce, nestled in a large slice of garlic bread, topped with mayo and diced pickles.

Hen-Held: The Italian

Hen-Held: The Italian

$4.99

A classic breaded chicken tender nestled in a large slice of garlic bread sprinkled with parm dust, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Limited Time Specials

Ornery Wrap

$2.99

A classic breaded chicken tender wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and your choice of sauce.

Ornery Wrap Combo

Ornery Wrap Combo

$7.49

A classic breaded Chicken Tender wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and your choice of sauce. Combo served with tater tots and your choice of beverage.

Sandwiches

Basic Chick

Basic Chick

$7.99

The classic. A breaded or grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served with sidewinder fries.

Ol' Crusty Cluck

Ol' Crusty Cluck

$8.49

A tender juicy chicken breast, lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce slaw, tomatoes and ornery sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.

Ranch Hand

Ranch Hand

$9.99Out of stock

Our take on the classic Chicken Bacon Ranch. Our crispy fried chicken breast served with Lettuce slaw, tomatoes, bacon and house ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. Served with sidewinder fries.

Nashville Hottie

Nashville Hottie

$9.99

Our breaded chicken breast, dunked in Nashville Hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce slaw, mayo and pickles. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.

Mother Hen

Mother Hen

$9.39

A tender juicy chicken breast, seasoned and grilled, topped with lettuce slaw, salsa fresca and ornery sauce on toasted wheatberry bread. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.

Little Pluckers

Little Pluckers

$8.99

Two breaded chicken sliders, tossed in your choice of wing sauce with lettuce slaw on brioche sliders. Served with tots.

Hot Shot

Hot Shot

$9.99

Our signature breaded chicken breast, dunked in our Nashville hot sauce, with lettuce slaw and topped with ornery sauce and salsa fresca in a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49Out of stock

Our homemade chicken salad and lettuce slaw on wheatberry bread. Served with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheekin Melt

Grilled Cheekin Melt

$9.99

A classic grilled cheese sandwich but with a Fowl twist! Your choice of our crispy fried chicken breast or our grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of side.

Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort

$9.99Out of stock

A homestyle biscuit sandwich with collard greens, pimento cheese spread, and bbq sauce over a chicken breast.

Plucker Pack

Plucker Pack

$39.99

A dozen chicken sliders and a full basket of tots! Perfect to feed 4-6 people. Served with your choice of up to 4 sauces.

Tenders

4 piece Tenders

4 piece Tenders

$6.99

4 delicious breaded chicken breast tenders served with a slice of garlic Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.

12 Piece Tenders

12 Piece Tenders

$19.99

12 hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 toasted pieces of garlic bread, and your choice of 3 dipping sauces.

Ornery Tots

Ornery Tots

$9.99

Tater tots topped with fresh breaded chicken tenders, bacon, shredded cheddar, drizzled with your choice of ranch or ornery sauce, and garnished with fried jalapenos.

Ruffled Feathers Bowl

Ruffled Feathers Bowl

$8.99

Our freshly fried chicken tenders served cut and served next to delicious buttered corn and mashed potatoes smothered with country gravy.

Ornery Wrap

$2.99

A classic breaded chicken tender wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and your choice of sauce.

Ornery Wrap Combo

Ornery Wrap Combo

$7.49

A classic breaded Chicken Tender wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and your choice of sauce. Combo served with tater tots and your choice of beverage.

Signature Wings

A tender juicy wing, seasoned and fried to a perfection. The ultimate wing.

Snack Size (5Piece Signature)

$6.00
10 Piece Signature

10 Piece Signature

$11.00

20 Piece Signature

$20.00

Smoked Wings

Slow smoked over cherry wood then fried crispy.

Snack Size (5 Piece Smoked)

$6.00
10 Piece Smoked

10 Piece Smoked

$11.00Out of stock

20 Piece Smoked

$20.00Out of stock

Boneless Wings

Tender chunks of breast meat lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Tossed with your favorite sauce.

Snack size (5 Piece Boneless)

$5.00
10 Piece Boneless

10 Piece Boneless

$9.00

20 Piece Boneless

$16.00

Side Dishes

Sidewinder Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Baked Potato Salad

$3.29

Mac n' Cheese

$3.29

Macaroni Salad

$3.29

Our made-in-house creamy macaroni salad.

Celery and Carrots with Ranch

$1.99

Corn (Gluten Free)

$2.99

Garlic Bread Slice

$1.29

Broccoli

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99
Pimento Snackers

Pimento Snackers

$3.99

A small sleeve of crackers with a portion of pimento cheese spread.

Ornery Treats

Auntie Keesh's Sweet Biscuit

$3.99

A freshly baked homestyle biscuit filled with Auntie Keesh's Apple pie filling and topped with powdered sugar.

Chris P's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99

Brownie Coopcakes

$2.19

M&M Cookies

$1.99

Donut Bites - 4 Piece

$2.99Out of stock

Homestyle donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar with a caramel drizzle.

Drinks

20oz Coke

$2.00

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ornery Sauce

$0.50

Mild BBQ sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Half Pint BBQ Ranch

$3.99

Half Pint Sweet BBQ

$3.99

Half Pint Ornery Sauce

$3.99

Half Pint Buffalo

$3.99

Limited Time Specials

Mac Nuggets

Mac Nuggets

$5.99Out of stock

Our classic Mac & Cheese breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Craft Your Own Mac

Craft Your Own Mac - Small

Craft Your Own Mac - Small

$5.99

Have it your way! Your choice of Cheddar or Monterey Jack base, choice of shredded cheese, and topped with any of your favorite proteins and/or toppings.

Craft Your Own Mac - Large

$7.99

Have it your way! Your choice of Cheddar or Monterey Jack base, choice of shredded cheese and topped with any of your favorite proteins and/or toppings.

Our Craft Macs

Philly Mac

Philly Mac

$7.99

Philly doesn’t have anything on us. Monterey jack base with provolone topped with Philly steak and onions and drizzled with the Whiz.

Nashville Hot Mac

Nashville Hot Mac

$6.99

Put a little extra spice in your life. Cheddar base with shredded cheddar. Topped with Nashville Hot seasoned tender chunks, diced dill pickles, and a heavy shake of Nashville Hot seasoning.

BBQ Mac

BBQ Mac

$6.99

A definite trophy dish. Cheddar base with shredded cheddar topped with Smokey D’s award-winning chopped pork, fried onion tanglers, and drizzled with our sassy BBQ sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$6.99

An Iowa staple. Cheddar Base with shredded cheddar. Topped with our hand-breaded Tenders chunks, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.

Pizza Mac

Pizza Mac

$6.99

A pizza lover's dream. Monterey Jack base with shredded Mozzarella tossed with homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni bites, and Italian seasoning. Drizzled with pizza sauce.

Smashburger Mac

Smashburger Mac

$6.99

Who doesn’t love a good burger? Cheddar base with shredded American, topped with a freshly cooked Smashburger, diced dill pickles, and a drizzle of homemade burger sauce.

Seafood Mac

Seafood Mac

$7.99

You’ll feel like you’re in New Orleans after eating this one. Monterey Jack base with shredded Provolone tossed with Cajun grilled shrimp.

Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$6.99Out of stock

A great vegetarian option. Cheddar base with shredded cheddar tossed with fresh steamed broccoli seasoned to perfection.

Chicken Pot Pie Mac

Chicken Pot Pie Mac

$7.99

Just like Grandma used to make. Monterey Jack base with shredded cheddar tossed with grilled chicken, peas, carrots, and cream of chicken soup. Topped with freshly baked pie crust squares.

Chicken Fajita Mac

Chicken Fajita Mac

$7.99

Our Mac and Cheese piled high with grilled chicken, grilled pepper and onions, and crunchy tortilla strips.

Chili Cheese Mac

Chili Cheese Mac

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Mac

Kid's Mac

Kid's Mac

$3.99

Sides and Shareables

Pimento Snackers

Pimento Snackers

$3.99

A small sleeve of crackers with a portion of pimento cheese spread.

Mac Nuggets

Mac Nuggets

$5.99Out of stock

Our classic Mac & Cheese breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Sweet Treats

Auntie Keesh's Sweet Biscuit

$3.99

A freshly baked homestyle biscuit filled with Auntie Keesh's Apple pie filling and topped with powdered sugar.

Chris P's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99

Brownie Coopcakes

$2.19

M&M Cookies

$1.99

Drinks

20oz Coke

$2.00

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ankeny’s first chicken-centric ghost kitchen. Wings and Specialty sandwiches. It’s all about the chicken. Wednesday - Sunday • 11 AM - 7 PM

Location

121 SE Shurfine Drive, Suite 6, Ankeny, IA 50021

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
5055 NW 2nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313
View restaurantnext
Smokey D's BBQ - Food Truck
orange star4.2 • 186
5055 NW 2nd Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ankeny

PepperJax Grill - 17 - Ankeny
orange star4.3 • 1,945
2010 SE Delaware Avenue Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
orange star4.4 • 938
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Yankee Clipper
orange star4.5 • 467
312 SW Maple St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
orange star4.1 • 251
2414 SE Tones Dr Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ankeny
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston