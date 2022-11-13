The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac
121 SE Shurfine Drive
Suite 6
Ankeny, IA 50021
Popular Items
INTRODUCING The Hen-Helds
Hen-Held: Basic Chick
A classic breaded chicken tender nestled in a large slice of garlic bread topped with your choice of sauce and cheese or can be left plain.
Hen-Held: Chicken Bacon Ranch
A classic breaded chicken tender nestled in a large slice of garlic bread topped with bacon bits, shredded cheese, and drizzled in ranch.
Hen-Held: Nashville Hottie
A classic breaded chicken tender dunked in our Nashville hot sauce, nestled in a large slice of garlic bread, topped with mayo and diced pickles.
Hen-Held: The Italian
A classic breaded chicken tender nestled in a large slice of garlic bread sprinkled with parm dust, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Limited Time Specials
Sandwiches
Basic Chick
The classic. A breaded or grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served with sidewinder fries.
Ol' Crusty Cluck
A tender juicy chicken breast, lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce slaw, tomatoes and ornery sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
Ranch Hand
Our take on the classic Chicken Bacon Ranch. Our crispy fried chicken breast served with Lettuce slaw, tomatoes, bacon and house ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. Served with sidewinder fries.
Nashville Hottie
Our breaded chicken breast, dunked in Nashville Hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce slaw, mayo and pickles. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
Mother Hen
A tender juicy chicken breast, seasoned and grilled, topped with lettuce slaw, salsa fresca and ornery sauce on toasted wheatberry bread. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
Little Pluckers
Two breaded chicken sliders, tossed in your choice of wing sauce with lettuce slaw on brioche sliders. Served with tots.
Hot Shot
Our signature breaded chicken breast, dunked in our Nashville hot sauce, with lettuce slaw and topped with ornery sauce and salsa fresca in a toasted brioche bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad and lettuce slaw on wheatberry bread. Served with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheekin Melt
A classic grilled cheese sandwich but with a Fowl twist! Your choice of our crispy fried chicken breast or our grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of side.
Southern Comfort
A homestyle biscuit sandwich with collard greens, pimento cheese spread, and bbq sauce over a chicken breast.
Plucker Pack
A dozen chicken sliders and a full basket of tots! Perfect to feed 4-6 people. Served with your choice of up to 4 sauces.
Tenders
4 piece Tenders
4 delicious breaded chicken breast tenders served with a slice of garlic Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.
12 Piece Tenders
12 hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 toasted pieces of garlic bread, and your choice of 3 dipping sauces.
Ornery Tots
Tater tots topped with fresh breaded chicken tenders, bacon, shredded cheddar, drizzled with your choice of ranch or ornery sauce, and garnished with fried jalapenos.
Ruffled Feathers Bowl
Our freshly fried chicken tenders served cut and served next to delicious buttered corn and mashed potatoes smothered with country gravy.
Ornery Wrap
A classic breaded chicken tender wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and your choice of sauce.
Ornery Wrap Combo
A classic breaded Chicken Tender wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and your choice of sauce. Combo served with tater tots and your choice of beverage.
Signature Wings
Smoked Wings
Boneless Wings
Side Dishes
Sidewinder Fries
Tater Tots
Baked Potato Salad
Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Our made-in-house creamy macaroni salad.
Celery and Carrots with Ranch
Corn (Gluten Free)
Garlic Bread Slice
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
Pimento Snackers
A small sleeve of crackers with a portion of pimento cheese spread.
Ornery Treats
Auntie Keesh's Sweet Biscuit
A freshly baked homestyle biscuit filled with Auntie Keesh's Apple pie filling and topped with powdered sugar.
Chris P's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Brownie Coopcakes
M&M Cookies
Donut Bites - 4 Piece
Homestyle donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar with a caramel drizzle.
Drinks
Extra Sauce
Craft Your Own Mac
Craft Your Own Mac - Small
Have it your way! Your choice of Cheddar or Monterey Jack base, choice of shredded cheese, and topped with any of your favorite proteins and/or toppings.
Craft Your Own Mac - Large
Have it your way! Your choice of Cheddar or Monterey Jack base, choice of shredded cheese and topped with any of your favorite proteins and/or toppings.
Our Craft Macs
Philly Mac
Philly doesn’t have anything on us. Monterey jack base with provolone topped with Philly steak and onions and drizzled with the Whiz.
Nashville Hot Mac
Put a little extra spice in your life. Cheddar base with shredded cheddar. Topped with Nashville Hot seasoned tender chunks, diced dill pickles, and a heavy shake of Nashville Hot seasoning.
BBQ Mac
A definite trophy dish. Cheddar base with shredded cheddar topped with Smokey D’s award-winning chopped pork, fried onion tanglers, and drizzled with our sassy BBQ sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
An Iowa staple. Cheddar Base with shredded cheddar. Topped with our hand-breaded Tenders chunks, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.
Pizza Mac
A pizza lover's dream. Monterey Jack base with shredded Mozzarella tossed with homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni bites, and Italian seasoning. Drizzled with pizza sauce.
Smashburger Mac
Who doesn’t love a good burger? Cheddar base with shredded American, topped with a freshly cooked Smashburger, diced dill pickles, and a drizzle of homemade burger sauce.
Seafood Mac
You’ll feel like you’re in New Orleans after eating this one. Monterey Jack base with shredded Provolone tossed with Cajun grilled shrimp.
Broccoli Cheddar
A great vegetarian option. Cheddar base with shredded cheddar tossed with fresh steamed broccoli seasoned to perfection.
Chicken Pot Pie Mac
Just like Grandma used to make. Monterey Jack base with shredded cheddar tossed with grilled chicken, peas, carrots, and cream of chicken soup. Topped with freshly baked pie crust squares.
Chicken Fajita Mac
Our Mac and Cheese piled high with grilled chicken, grilled pepper and onions, and crunchy tortilla strips.
Chili Cheese Mac
Kids Mac
Sides and Shareables
Sweet Treats
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Ankeny’s first chicken-centric ghost kitchen. Wings and Specialty sandwiches. It’s all about the chicken. Wednesday - Sunday • 11 AM - 7 PM
121 SE Shurfine Drive, Suite 6, Ankeny, IA 50021