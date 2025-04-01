  • Home
Ah-dair-Ya Louisiana Kitchen 12153 Hwy 90, Luling Louisiana 70070

No reviews yet

12153 US Route 90

Luling, LA 70070

Ah-Dair-Ya Food Menu

Gourmet Fries

Ah-Dair-Ya to try our Cajun infused style of assorted French Fri-Ya! combinations!
Crawfish Fri-Ya

Crawfish Fri-Ya

$13.99

A bed of French Fries loaded with Crawfish drizzled with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Seafood Sauce.

Shrimp Fri-Ya

Shrimp Fri-Ya

$14.99

A bed of French Fries loaded with Shrimp drizzled with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Seafod Sauce.

Seafood Fri-Ya

Seafood Fri-Ya

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp, Crawfish or both drizzled with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Seafod Sauce.

Chicken Fri-Ya

$11.99

A bed of French Fries loaded with Chicken Breast Strips drizzled with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya sauce.

Jamba Fri-Ya

Jamba Fri-Ya

$9.99Out of stock

A bed of French Fries loaded with Chicken Breast Chunks and Smoked Sausage drizzled with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya sauce.

Pizza Fri-Ya

Pizza Fri-Ya

$8.99Out of stock

A bed of French Fries covered with Pepperoni and Cheese.

Chicken

Choose your favorite style wings!
6 Piece Wing

6 Piece Wing

$11.99

Traditional style. No breading, but just as good. Order them with your choice of your favorite Ah-Dair-Ya wing sauces. Served with an order of regular french fries.

10 Piece Wing

10 Piece Wing

$13.99

10 Traditional style. No breading, but just as good. Order them with your choice of up to TWO of your favorite Ah-Dair-Ya wing sauces.

Ah-Dair-Ya bites

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Homemade Louisiana Lemonade

Specials

Bayou Classic

Bayou Classic

$24.99Out of stock

100% Certified Awesomeness... 6 Traditional style wings with your choice of up to TWO of your favorite wing sauces next to a bed of French Fries loaded with Shrimp, Crawfish or both drizzled with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Seafod Sauce paired with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Lemonade.

Mardi Gras Mambo

Mardi Gras Mambo

$24.99

100% Certified Awesomeness... 6 Traditional style wings with your choice of up to TWO of your favorite wing sauces next to a bed of French Fries loaded with Shrimp, Crawfish or both drizzled with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Seafod Sauce paired with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Lemonade.

Shrimp & Grits

$19.99Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99Out of stock

Fish N Chips

$13.99

The Bank Bar Menu

VODKA

Belvedere

$9.49

Grey Goose

$8.49

Ketel One

$9.49

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.49

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$7.49

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$7.49

Ciroc Pine

$7.49

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.49

Ciroc apple

$8.49

Ciroc peach

$8.49

GIN

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.00

RUM

Bacardi

$8.49

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Meyers Silver

$7.00

Malibu

$8.49

TEQUILA

Cuervo Silver

$11.49

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.49

Titos

$9.49

Casamigos

$11.49

Don Julio

$9.49

Margarita

$9.49

WHISKEY

Crown Apple

$8.49

Jack Daniels

$8.49

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.49

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Crown

$8.49

Gold Bar

$10.00

SCOTCH / BOURBON

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.00

LIQUERS / CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$11.49

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$7.00

BEER

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Budlight

$4.99

Heineken

$5.99

Modelo

$5.99

Cognac

Hennessey

$9.49

Dusse

$9.49

Bottle Service

Vodka

Kettle One

$225.00

Tequila

1942

$225.00

Hookah

Hookah Setup

Hookah

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ah-Dair-Ya! Louisiana Kitchen is best described as a fusion between traditional Buffalo style Wings and authentic New Orleans cuisine. The Ah-dair-Ya environment allows guest to relax, enjoy premier high energy sports atmosphere with speedy service and the option to sample everything on the menu.

