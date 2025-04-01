Ah-dair-Ya Louisiana Kitchen 12153 Hwy 90, Luling Louisiana 70070

Bayou Classic

$24.99 Out of stock

100% Certified Awesomeness... 6 Traditional style wings with your choice of up to TWO of your favorite wing sauces next to a bed of French Fries loaded with Shrimp, Crawfish or both drizzled with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Seafod Sauce paired with our signature Ah-Dair-Ya Lemonade.