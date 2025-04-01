Ah-dair-Ya Louisiana Kitchen 12153 Hwy 90, Luling Louisiana 70070
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ah-Dair-Ya! Louisiana Kitchen is best described as a fusion between traditional Buffalo style Wings and authentic New Orleans cuisine. The Ah-dair-Ya environment allows guest to relax, enjoy premier high energy sports atmosphere with speedy service and the option to sample everything on the menu.
Location
12153 US Route 90, Luling, LA 70070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shimmy Shack - Harahan - 1855 Dock street
No Reviews
1855 Dock street Harahan, LA 70123
View restaurant