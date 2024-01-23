Restaurant info

From the time you enter our doors, our goal is simple: to make you feel at home, while eating a delicious meal and enjoying yourself, surrounded by family and friends. We use only fresh, all natural ingredients in every meal we serve. Whether you choose one of our hand-crafted salads made fresh with local vegetables and topped with dressing made in house, or our hand-tossed wood fired pizza's, fire roasted subs, or one of our pasta dishes, you know you are getting a homemade meal made with all fresh ingredients. The wood fired oven may attract you when it's cold, but when the weather is warm... Come out and enjoy our patios! Not only are they a great place to enjoy an outstanding meal, they are also a wonderful setting to enjoy live music when we have bands.