  • Home
  • /
  • Voorhees
  • /
  • Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City 103 S 39TH ST

review star

No reviews yet

103 S 39TH ST

Philadelphia, PA 08043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Masala Dosa
Parotta (2Pcs)
Biriyanis

Veg Soups

Rasam

$6.00

Tomato, Chilli, Pepper and Cumin made within tamarind extract base

Mulligatawny Soup

$7.00

Vegetable soup flavored with Indian Spices

Non-Veg Soups

Nattukozhi Soup (Country Chicken)

$9.00

Farm-fresh country chicken with turmeric, curry leaves and peppercorns

Mutton Soup (Goat Soup)

$9.00

Farm-fresh country mutton with turmeric, curry leaves and peppercorns

Catering

$50.00

Veg Appetizers

Punugulu

$10.00

Made with flour, yoghurt and spices

Aloo Bonda (3Pcs)

$10.00

Deep-fried snack made with chickpea batter and stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes

Egg Bonda (4Pcs)

$10.00

Boiled eggs dipped into a batter of spicy gram flour and deep fried

Plantain Bajji (4Pcs)

$10.00

Deep fried fritters made with raw banana or plantain and chickpea flour

Samosa (2Pcs)

$10.00

White flour, potatoes, peas, onion, spices and green chilli

Cut Mirchi

$10.00

Long pepper fried with flour and spices

Spinach Onion Pakoda

$9.00

Besan flour, cumin seeds, onion, spinach and curry leaves deep fried

Masala Vadai (3Pcs)

$10.00

Crispy & savory deep fried fritter made from channa dal and spices

Medhu Vadai (3Pcs)

$11.00

Indian fritters made with lentils and whole black peppers, onions and curry leaves

Thayir Vadai (2Pcs) (Dahi Vada)

$11.00

Dessert snack made with urad dal, fritters soaked in a sweet and savory yoghurt

Vadai dipped in Sambhar (2Pcs)

$11.00

Medhu Vada soaked in lentil sambhar or rasam which makes it soft and tender. It is served with finely chopped onions and coconut chutney

Gobi Manchurian (Cauliflower)

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower with tangy sauce, garlic and herbs

Chilli Parotta

$12.00

Crisp parotta with ginger, garlic added into chilli sauce

Gobi 65 (Crispy Cauliflower)

$12.00

Cauliflower dipped in red chilli, besan and deep fried

Chilli Paneer (Cottage cheese)

$13.00

Crispy paneer with tangy sauce, garlic and herbs

Vadai Dipped In Rasam 2pc

$11.00

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken 65

$14.00

Meat marinated with ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander spices and herbs, dusted with flour and deep fried

Chilli Chicken

$14.00

Crispy chicken with ginger, garlic, green pepper, spring onions in chilli sauce

Chicken Pepper Varuval

$16.00

Chicken cooked with crushed black peppers, curry leaves, tomatoes, onions and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta)

Chicken Chukka

$16.00

Chicken cooked in a medium flame with crushed peppers, red onions and herbs until it becomes dry (comes with a piece of parotta)

Nattukozhi Ney Roast (Country chicken roast)

$18.00

Farm fresh bone-in country chicken made with chettinad masala, ghee, spices and herbs. Cooked in a flat grill until golden brown (comes with a piece of parotta)

Mutton Chukka (Goat)

$18.00

Goat or lamb cooked with turmeric, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, red onions, crushed black peppers and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta)

Eeral Varuval (Shrimp roast)

$18.00

Shrimp roasted to beautiful deep red with medley of masalas and tantalizing aroma (comes with a piece of parotta)

Mutton Kheema Varuval (Ground meat roast)

$18.00

Minced meat cooked with spices, red onion, garlic, ginger and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta) (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Kola Urundai (meat balls 4Pcs)

$17.00Out of stock

Deep fried spiced mutton meat balls (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Fish Fry (Pomfret 4Pcs)

$17.00

Tawa fish fry, marinated with south indian ground spices, herbs and curry leaves (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)

$19.00

Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Veg Chaats

Samosa Chaat

$11.00

A dish made of smashed samosas and served over chickpea, sweet sauce and spicy chutney

Papdi Chaat

$11.00

Crispy chips, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, mint and tamarind chutney and crunch sev

Dahi Poori

$11.00

Crispy puffed poori stuffed with boiled potatoes and topped with sweet, sour and spicy chutney. Onion, sev and yoghurt

Pani Poori

$10.00

Fried crispy poori filled with potato masala and loaded with flavorful water

Veg

Veg Meals

$18.00

Veg Appetizer, main veg curry, rice, variety rice, sambhar, rasam, mor kuzhambu, kootu, pooriyal, appalam, pickle, chappati and mor (includes dessert) (Feel free to refill the rice)

Non-Veg

Non-Veg Meals

$20.00

Non-veg appetizer, main non-veg curry, rice, variety rice, sambhar, rasam, mor kuzhambu, kootu, pooriyal, appalam, pickle, chappati and mor (includes dessert) (Feel free to refill the rice)

Kothu Parotta

Kothu Parotta

$16.00

It's shredded indian flatbread with assorated vegetables/eggs/meat and spices

Biriyani

Biriyanis

$16.00

Traditionally prepared aromatic blended with marinated spices and gently cooked with basmati rice and served with Raita

Rice Bowls

Tamarind Rice

$12.00

Flavor packed food made with tamarind juice, red chilies, pepper and steamed rice

Lemon Rice

$12.00

Steamed rice mixed with lemon juice, fried nuts, aromatic herbs and spices

Curd Rice

$12.00

Smashed rice mixed with fresh yoghurt and garnished with fried pieces of green/dried chilli and mustard

Rasam Rice

$12.00

Smashed rice mixed with rasam/tamarind juice and a combination of tomatoes, chilli, peppers, cumin

BisiBele Bath

$12.00

Plan white rice cooked with sambhar along with aromatic herbs and spices

Veg Tiffin Section

Idiyappam (3Pcs)

$12.00

Rice flour pressed into noodles, oven into a flat disk like shape and steamed (Veg kurma and coconut milk) Gravy made with coconut milk, spices and vegetables (Vegan, Dairy free, Gluten free, Nut free)

Ven Pongal

$12.00

Ven Pongal is a popular south Indian dish made with rice and moong daal, tempered with ghee, curry leaves, black pepper, ginger, cumin and hing (Gluten free, Nut Free)

Idly (3Pcs)

$11.00

Steamed rice cake, served with sambhar and chutneys (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Idly & Vadai

$12.00

2Pcs Idly + 1Pc Vadai served with sambhar and chutneys (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Spicy Podi Idly

$12.00

Tiny Idly pieces tossed with millagai podi and ghee (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Andhara style Chilli Idly

$12.00

Crispy idly along ginger garlic and mixed with chilli sauce (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Vegan)

Dipped Idly

$12.00

Idly dipped in Sambhar/Rasam (2Pcs) (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Vegan)

Veg Dosa

Plain Dosa

$12.00

(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Masala Dosa

$13.00

Crispy rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spice and savory potato filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Ghee Roast Dosa

$14.00

Crispy Rice Crepe garnished with ghee (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Onion Masala Dosa

$14.00

Rice Crepe stuffed with onions and potato filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Amma's Special Dosa

$15.00

Special Chutney, Onion, chilli, Cheese (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Egg Dosa

$15.00

Rice Crepe with egg filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Rava Dosa

$17.00

Crispy sooji crepe served with sambhar and chutneys (Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Uthappam

$14.00

Thick rice crepes topped with onion, chilli and millagai podi (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Build your own Dosa

$16.00

Mysore Masala Dosa

$17.00

Tiffin Combo

Idli + Pongal + Vadai + Mini Dosa + Dessert + Hot Drink

$15.00

Veg Rice Combo

Tamarind Rice + Lemon Rice + (Variety Rice)

$16.00

Couples Combo

Veg Couples Combo

$28.00

Veg Biriyani, Veg Kothu parotta, Spinach Onion pakoda, Veg Kurma, Parotta (2Pcs), Dessert

Non-Veg Couples Combo

$30.00

Mutton Biriyani, Chicken Biriyani, Chicken Roast, Chicken Kurma, Parotta (2Pcs), Dessert

Tiffin Combo

Egg Kurma

$14.00

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Mutton Curry

$18.00

Veg Entree

Ennai Kathirikai Vathal Kuzhambu

$16.00

Selected baby eggplant cooked in hot tamarind sauce and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Amma's Channa Masala

$16.00

Made with white chickpeas, onions tomatoes, spices and herbs (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Dal Curry

$14.00

Made with lentil, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Entree Specials

Kurma

$16.00

Gravy made with coconut milk, spices and whole garam masala

Chettinad

$16.00

Made with coconut with fennel seed paste and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Butter Masala

$18.00

Made with flavorful creamy sauce (Gluten Free)

Tikka Masala

$18.00

Made with flavorful creamy sauce (Gluten Free)

Gongura

$18.00

The meat is cooked with sorrel leaves known as Gongura to get a tangy taste (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Saag

$16.00

Cooked with mustard, fenugreek and cream (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Vindaloo

$18.00

A dry curry that tastes hot with bursting flavors of garlic and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Meat Balls Curry (Kola urundai kuzhambu)

$22.00Out of stock

Kola urundai added in coconut based kuzhambu and made into a gravy (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Thalasseri

$18.00

It is aromatic and look gorgeous golden brown

Seafood Entree

Malabar Fish Curry (Fish Curry)

$20.00

It's a kerala style fish curry cooked in coconut milk (Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)

Kerala Shrimp Moilee

$20.00

Mild from the natural sweetness of the coconut milk and aromatic from the whole spices (Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)

Tamarind Fish curry (Meen Kulambu)

$20.00

A fish curry that's popular in Madurai a famous city of Tamilnadu. You 'll taste the tamarind, turmeric and herbs (Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free)

Indian Breads

Parotta (2Pcs)

$7.00

Multi-layered bread made from white flour (Nut Free)

Romali Roti (1Pcs)

$4.00

Soft and extremely thin unleavened indian bread ( Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Chappathi (2Pcs)

$6.00

Flatbread made out of wheat flour (Nut Free, Vegan)

Indian Side orders

Idly (1Pcs)

$3.00

Medhu Vadai (1Pcs)

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Sambhar (8Oz)

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Papad

$1.00

Paan

$2.50

Coconut Chutney

$3.00

Tomato Chutney

$3.00

Mint Chuntney

$3.00

Ghee

$2.00

Kids Items

Nuttela Dosa

$11.00

Rice crepe with melting chocolate (Gluten Free)

Cheese Dosa

$11.00

Rice crepe with cheddar cheese (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Indian Dessert

Sizzling Brownie

$10.00

Warm brownie with our home-made Vanilla ice-cream

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Milk solid based sweet balls soaked in honey syrup

Rasamalai

$7.00

Indian Cottage cheese cooked in sugar syrup and then served with chilled thickened milk

Kesari (Sooji Halwa)

$8.00

Dessert made of semolina, ghee, saffron, nuts and sugar

House Special dessert

$8.00

Please ask your food runner for today's special

Vanilla Ice-cream

$7.00

Hot Drinks

Masala Chai

$5.00Out of stock

Made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices

Madras Filter Coffee

$6.00

Freshly brewed using only the finest and fresh coffee blends

Cold Drinks

Mango Lassi

$7.00

Delicious creamy drink with mango and yoghurt

Salt And Spicy Lassi

$6.00

Spiced drink made with yoghurt and salt

Rose Milk

$7.00

Non-alcoholic rose flavored drink made with chilled milk

Sweet Laasi

$7.00

Drink where almonds are blended with milk and flavored with saffron, cardamom

Nannari Sarbath

$6.00

Aromatic juice in which nannari root syrup is mixed with lemon juice

Badam Milk

$7.00Out of stock

Rose Laasi

$7.00

Fountain Sodas (1 refill free)

Orange

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Thumbs Up

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Limca

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia, PA 08043

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4040 Locust Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
HipCityVeg - University City - 214 S 40th St, Philly
orange starNo Reviews
214 S 40TH STREET Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - University of Pennsylvania
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Kpod
orange starNo Reviews
3636 Sansom Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,925
4420 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Soul Greedy
orange starNo Reviews
225 South 45th Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Philadelphia
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston