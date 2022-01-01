Pizzeria Angie's imageView gallery

Starters

Garlic Bread

$2.99+

Pepperoni Bread with Marinara Sauce

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

$4.99

Homemade Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

$5.99

Wings - Traditional

$6.99+

Wings - Boneless

$6.99+

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Cheese Salad

$5.99

Italian Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.99

Italian Sub Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$7.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Small BYOP

$8.99

Medium BYOP

$10.99

Large BYOP

$13.99

Specialty Pizza

Sm Perfect Pepperoni

$10.99

Sm BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Sm New York White

$10.99

Sm Meat Feast

$10.99

Sm Deluxe

$10.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Sm Veggie Deluxe

$10.99

Sm Fiesta

$10.99

Sm Aloha

$10.99

Med Perfect Pepperoni

$13.99

Med BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Med New York White

$13.99

Med Meat Feast

$13.99

Med Deluxe

$13.99

Med Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Med Veggie Deluxe

$13.99

Med Fiesta

$13.99

Med Aloha

$13.99

Lg Perfect Pepperoni

$16.99

Lg BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Lg New York White

$16.99

Lg Meat Feast

$16.99

Lg Deluxe

$16.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Lg Veggie Deluxe

$16.99

Lg Fiesta

$16.99

Lg Aloha

$16.99

Pizza of the Month - Margherita Pizza

Small Margherita

$10.99

Medium Margherita

$13.99

Large Margherita

$16.99

Calzone and Stromboli

Calzone

$10.99

Stromboli

$10.99

Pasta

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$7.99

Penne with Marinara Sauce

$7.99

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$4.95Out of stock

Cannoli

$4.95Out of stock

Catering

Half Sheet Pizza

$17.99

Full Sheet Pizza

$24.99

Party Salad

$15.99+

Party Pasta

$23.99+

Traditional Wings Party Wings (50)

$49.99

Traditional Wings Party Wings (100)

$94.99

Boneless Wings Party Wings (50)

$39.99

Boneless Wings Party Wings (100)

$74.99

To Go Drinks

2 liter Coke

$2.99Out of stock

2 liter Diet Coke

$2.99

2 liter Sprite

$2.99Out of stock

2 liter Fanta Orange

$2.99

2 liter Barq’s Root Beer

$2.99

20oz Coke

$1.99

20oz Diet Coke

$1.99

20oz Coke Zero

$1.99

20oz Cherry Coke

$1.99

20oz Sprite

$1.99

20oz Fanta Orange

$1.99

20oz Barq’s Root Beer

$1.99

20oz Dasani Water

$1.99

20oz Ginger Ale

$1.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6120 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH 44133

Directions

Gallery
Pizzeria Angie's image

