Decibel Korean Fried Chicken OTR
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Cockadoodle doo, motha' Cluckers! At Decibel, we are LOUD and proud of our Korean Fried Chicken. We started as the "Yet-to-be-Named Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Up" slingin' that crispy crispy in Kroger's OTR foodhall. Today, we are two locations strong and lookin' to spread our wings. So turn out and turn up! We're ready to feed you some extra-crunchy, mighty-crispified, and always-delicious Korean Fried Chicken.
Location
100 East Court Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Gallery
