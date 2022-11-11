Restaurant header imageView gallery

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken OTR

100 East Court Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Tenders
4pc Combo Meal
Waffle Fries

Small Bites

Bulgogi egg rolls

$6.00
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.00

100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.

Mozz Stick

Mozz Stick

$6.00

100% all beef hot dog coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.

Fried pickles

$8.00Out of stock

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.00

Entree

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$7.00

Brined drumsticks dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!

Wings

Wings

$8.00

Brined wings dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!

Tenders

Tenders

$9.00

Brined tenders dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$8.00

Seasoned cauliflower dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.00

Twice fried tenders with red cabbage slaw, pickles, fly sauce, bbq sauce and your choice of side.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$8.00

Decibel Salad

$9.00

Beef rice bowl

$13.00

Kids

$7.00

2 dry spiced tenders with fries

Sides

Cured Cukes

Cured Cukes

$4.00

Sliced English cucumber, gochujang, sesame and soy vinaigrette.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Wakame, sesame and soy.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00

Homemade vegan spicy fermented cabbage.

Picnic Salad

Picnic Salad

$4.00

Macaroni, celery, spice and mayo.

Korean Rice

Korean Rice

$3.00

Calrose rice with furikake.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Waffle fries with Decibel dry spice and fly sauce.

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Slaw

$4.00

Fried pickles

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00
Aloe

Aloe

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Bubble Tea

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00

Combo Meals

4pc Combo Meal

$12.00

6pc Combo Meal

$15.00

Feed the Flock Platter 10pc

$22.00

Feed the Flock Platter 20pc

$40.00

Sampler Platter

$15.00

1 tender, 1 wing, 1 drumstick, 1 cauliflower, served with cokes, kimchi, seaweed salad, picnic salad

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Cockadoodle doo, motha' Cluckers! At Decibel, we are LOUD and proud of our Korean Fried Chicken. We started as the "Yet-to-be-Named Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Up" slingin' that crispy crispy in Kroger's OTR foodhall. Today, we are two locations strong and lookin' to spread our wings. So turn out and turn up! We're ready to feed you some extra-crunchy, mighty-crispified, and always-delicious Korean Fried Chicken.

100 East Court Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

