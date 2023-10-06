Popular Items

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.50

Rich Strawberry Flavor with a Creamy texture

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Hawaiian Sunset

$6.75

Peach, Mango, and Raspberry with a Green Tea Base


Milk Teas

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.50

Rich Strawberry Flavor with a Creamy texture

Classic Milk Tea

$6.50

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.50

Thai Milk Tea

$6.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.50

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Tiger Milk Tea

$6.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.50

Caramel Milk Tea

$6.50

Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50

Fruit Teas & Mocktails

Green Apple Fruit Tea

$6.50

Blueberry Fruit Tea

$6.50

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.50

Mango Fruit Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.50

Leilani Luau

$6.75

Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango

Blackberry Fruit Tea

$6.50

Hawaiian Sunset

$6.75

Peach, Mango, and Raspberry with a Green Tea Base

Create Your Own Fruit Tea

$6.50

Red Bull Infusions

Gummy Bear

$7.50

Cherry, Strawberry and Dragonfruit

Smash Berry

$7.50

Strawberry, Blueberry and Blackberry

Sunburst

$7.50

Passionfruit, Peach, Raspberry with pink edible glitter

Sailors Sky

$7.50

Blue Raspberry and Green Apple with green edible glitter

Wave Rider

$7.50

Blue Raspberry and Coconut with blue edible glitter

Retail

Loose Leaf Tea Tin

$13.00

Candy Bag

$4.99

Strainer

$3.00

Tiramisu wafers

$3.99

Tea Samples

$5.00

Lemonade Twist

Lemonade Twist

$6.00

Coffee and Latte's!

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Espresso shot

$0.50

Chocolate Chip Latte

$4.00+

Hazelnut Latte

$4.00

White Chocolate Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.00

Smoothies

Dragonfruit Blast

$7.50

Dragonfruit, Strawberry and Mango blended with your choice of Milk!

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Dreamcycle Smoothie

$7.50

Creamy Smoothie with Orange and Vanilla Flavor and a Hint of Banana.

Strawberry Pomegranate Smoothie

$7.00

Sweet Treats and Food

Muffins

$2.25

Cookie Monster Bubble Waffle

$8.00

Comes with Nutella, Chocolate Drizzle, Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Cookie Crumble

Weevil Waffle

$7.50

Comes with Peanut Butter Chips, Caramel Drizzle, Chocolate Ice Cream, and Reeses Syrup

CHOCOLATE RUSH Bubble Waffle

$7.50

Comes with Chocolate Drizzle, Oreo Bits, Chocolate Ice Cream and Whipped Cream!

Strawberry Sundae Waffle

$7.50

This Delicious Waffle comes with Strawberry Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Cherries on top!

Rolled Ice Cream

$6.00

Bubble Waffles

$6.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Bagel

$3.25

Scone

$2.50

Blueberry

Cupcakes

$1.50

Cookies

$1.75

Strawberry and creme muffins

$1.10

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Funky Monkey

$8.00

Creamy mix of Banana and Vanilla with caramel and Chocolate Drizzle Topped with Whipped cream and Cinnamon

Chocoholic

$8.00

Creamy Chocolate drink with chocolate drizzle and Whipped Cream

Cookies and Cream

$8.00

Creamy Vanilla with oreo bits and Chocolate Drizzle, Topped with Whipped Cream

Maple Butter Pecan Cupcake

$8.00

This delicious sweet treat comes with maple, butter pecan and cupcake flavor and is drizzled with caramel and topped with whipped cream and sprinkled cinnamon.

Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea

$7.00

Hot Tea

Cup of Tea

$2.00+

Tea Party

$17.00