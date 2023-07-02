The Daily Bread 123 North Main Street

Main picView gallery

Coffee

Hot

Regular Espresso

$3.00

single espresso

Doppio

$4.00

double espresso

Cafe Latte

$3.50+

espresso, steamed milk, foam

Americano

$2.50+

espresso, hot water

Cappuccino

$4.00+

espresso, steamed milk, foam

Macchiato

$4.00+

espresso, foam

Mocha

$4.00+

espresso, chocolate, steamed milk

White Mocha

$4.00+

espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

fresh brew coffee, ice

Decaf Coffee

$3.50+

fresh brew coffee, ice

Cold

Iced Black

$4.00+

fresh brew coffee, ice

Iced Latte

$4.50+

espresso, milk, milk foam, ice

Iced Macchiato

$4.00+

espresso, milk, ice

Cold Brew

$4.00+

cold brew coffee, ice

Iced Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.50+

fresh brew coffee, ice

Frozen

Frappe

$6.50+

espresso, ice and milk blended

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50+

Pina Colada

$6.50+

Specialties

Milky Way

$4.95+

Toasted Coconut

$4.95+

Weevil Nut

$4.95+

Nutty Mocha

$4.95+

Snicker Doodle

$4.95+

Bling Bling

$4.95+

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Bakery

Bakery Items

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Danish

$3.95

Cookie

$2.95

Muffin

$1.95

Scone

$3.95

Kolaches

$4.95

Macaron

$2.95

Brownie

$4.95

Cupcake

$2.95

Pie

$4.95

Cake

$5.95

Cheesecake

$3.95

Bagel

$2.95

Petit Four

$2.95

Jumbo Macaron

$5.95

Donuts

$2.00

Lunch

Sandwiches & Wraps

Wildcat Club

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Bacon Jam

Rueben

$9.95

Corned Beef, Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss Cheese

Cuban

$9.95

Cuban Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Mustard on Cuban Bread

Bacon & Brie

$9.95

Smoked Bacon, Brie, Cranberry Walnut Bread w/ Balsamic Glaze

Fancy Schmancy

$9.95

3 Cheeses on Cheese Bread

Figgy Piggy

$9.95

Ham, Brie, Bacon, Fig preserves fresh bread

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Cheese, Southwest Salsa, Avacado Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cheese, Buffalo Ranch

Club Salad

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Egg, Crouton, Cheese, Choice of Dressing

Strawberry Mandarin Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chicken, Strawberry, Orange Slices, Cheese, Candied Pecans, Poppyseed Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chicken, Bacon, Southwest Salsa, Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Avocado Ranch

Soup Bowl w/ Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Coice of Soup with Grilled Cheese

Bowl Of Soup

$4.95

Turkey Melt

$9.95

Harvest Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.95

Medianoche

$10.95

Kids

Chicken Fries

$5.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Grilled PB&J

$5.95

Hot Dog

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Breakfast

Donut Dog

$5.95

Link Sausage in Dountown Donut

Croissant-wich

$5.95

Meat, Egg & Cheese on fresh croissant

Bagel Sandwich

$5.95

Meat, Egg, Cheese on warm bagel

Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

Meat, Egg, Hashbrown & cheese

Yogurt Parfait w/ granola

$5.95

Yogurt, Fruit, & Granola

Drinks & Chips

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Half & Half Tea

$1.95

Drinks

Bottled water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.00

Original Chips

$1.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.00

Lotus Energizer

Drinks

Small Lotus

$5.00

Regular Lotus

$6.00

Large Lotus

$7.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 North Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

