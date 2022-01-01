Enterprise restaurants you'll love
Coffee Corner
103 W College Street, Enterprise
|Popular items
|Light Roast Colombian Coffee Beans 12oz
|$14.00
Our own house blend, featuring a mellow, smooth taste. We are happy to grind the beans for you when you purchase.
|Apple Fritter
|$3.50
Rich and delicious with chunks of apples in heavenly pastry!
|Stroopwaffel
|$1.50
The classic Dutch treat: a caramel-filled mini waffle that pairs perfectly with coffee, tea, or hot chocolate!
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
621 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise
|Popular items
|OMG Burger
|$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
La Bamba Mexican Cafe
1009 Rucker Boulevard, Enterprise