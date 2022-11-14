Restaurant header imageView gallery

Austin's Firegrill and Oyster Bar

2817 Old Dawson Rd

Albany, GA 31707

Appetizers

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$14.00

Blackened Filet Tips

$14.00

blackened filet tips served over bleu cheese crumbles, topped with balsamic glaze & crispy fried onion straws

Buffalo Chips

$10.00

fresh cut chips topped with our Signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles

Catfish Fingers

$12.00

hand-breaded catfish fried to perfection

Creole Shrimp

$18.00

1/2lb of steamed peel-n-eat shrimp tossed in Creole butter

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

hand breaded mushrooms

Fried Pickles

$10.00

sliced dill pickle chips hand-breaded and deep fried

Grouper Bites

$14.00

hand-breaded grouper with our remoulade sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese wrapped in an eggroll wrapper and deep fried. Served with house made marinara

Smothered Fries

$10.00

French Fries topped with your choice of pulled pork, chicken, turkey or chopped brisket, smothered with cheddar jack cheese and bacon.

BBQ

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Brisket plate

$15.00

Pulled Chicken

$11.00

Sliced Smoked Turkey

$14.00

BYO Burger

Firegrill Burger

$12.00

a half pound, hand pattied burger cooked to order, served with choice of one side

Desserts

BIG COOKIE

$10.00

KEY LIME PIE

$7.00

CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

PECAN PIE

$7.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

Bday Cookie

Firegrill Favorites

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

savory cheese grits topped with spicy andouille sausage, sauteed shrimp, and bell peppers with spicy Cajun cream sauce

New Orleans Pasta

$22.00

grilled chicken, spicy andouille sausage, shrimp, and bell peppers on a bed of fettuccine and spicy Cajun cream sauce served with a side salad

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

grilled chicken tossed with broccoli and sauteed mushrooms in a creamy alfredo sauce and served over fettuccine, served with a side salad

Flat Iron Steak

$22.00

grilled choice flat iron steak topped with bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws, and balsamic glaze with your choice of two sides

Gumbo

$15.00

a Cajun favorite with all white meat chicken, jumbo shrimp, spicy andouille sausage and served over rice

Shrimp Entree

$22.00

blackened, grilled, fried, BBQ or creole peel-n-eat and your choice of two side. make it bacon-wrapped for $6 more.

Smothered Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken breasted basted with our famous wing sauce topped with bacon and smothered in cheddar jack cheese, served with your choice of two sides.

Creole Shrimp Entree

$22.00

Firegrill Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Grouper Tacos

$14.00

Flat Iron Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Bangers

$14.00

Blackened Tuna Tacos

$14.00

From the Deep

Grouper entree

$26.00

Ahi Tuna entree

$26.00

Salmon entree

$22.00

KID'S MENU

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid's Hamburger

$5.00

kid's Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Kid's Pulled Pork Plate

$5.00

Kid's Pulled Chicken Plate

$5.00

kid's Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Off the Hoof

Ribeye Steak

$28.00

14oz. Hand-Cut ribeye grilled to perfection􏰄􏰈􏰖􏰉 􏰈􏰀􏰍􏰋􏰈􏰇 􏰆􏰋􏰅􏰇􏰝􏰇 􏰡􏰆􏰋􏰑􏰑􏰇􏰃 􏰉􏰍 􏰎􏰇􏰆􏰊􏰇􏰈􏰔􏰍􏰂

Filet Mignon

$32.00

filet mignon grilled to your liking, bleu cheese and Au Poivre upon request

Chopped Steak

$15.00

classic hamburger steak topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy

Ribs 3 piece snack w/1 side

$12.00

Rib meal 5 ribs w/2 sides

$18.00

Oysters

Raw Oysters

$20.00+

Baked

$20.00+

Rockefeller

$23.00+

Greek Oysters

$27.00+

Austin's

$21.00+

Dog Island

$22.00+

Creole Oysters

$22.00+

C.C.'s Oysters

$23.00+

Kitchen Sink

$25.00+

Firegrill Oysters

$23.00+

Fried Oysters

$12.00+Out of stock

Creole Shrimp

$18.00

1/2lb of steamed peel-n-eat shrimp tossed in Creole butter

OT Raw Oyster

$22.00

OT Baked

$22.00

OT Rockefeller

$25.00

OT Greek

$24.00

OT Austin's

$23.00

OT Dog Island

$24.00

OT Creole

$24.00

OT CC's

$25.00

OT Kitchen Sink

$27.00

OT Firegrill

$26.00

Salads

Four Seasons

$5.00+

field greens, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles

Classic Wedge

$5.00+

wedge of iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, diced bacon, tomatoes, and candied pecans

The Gobbler

$5.00+

romaine and iceberg lettuce with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, egg wedges and bacon.

Cobb Salad

$8.00+

blended lettuce with corn, candied pecans, bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and diced egg

Chopped Salad

$7.00+

romaine lettuce, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, red onion, and pecans.

Blackened Filet Salad

$13.00+

blackened petite fielt medallions cooked to order, served over field greens and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy onion straws

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

thick slices of slow smoked beef served on a toasted bun with your choice of BBQ sauce

Chicken Philly

$15.00

mushrooms, onions, and peppers topped with American cheese and served on a hoagie roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

all-white meat chicken, sliced graped, and candied pecans served on toasted whole wheat bread or multi-grain croissant

Grouper Sandwich

$14.00

grilled, fried or blackened filet of grouper served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and our remoulade sauce

Kicken' Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in a signature sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch on the side.

Patty Melt

$12.00

two fresh hand pattied burgers topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and American cheese on Texas toast

Prime Philly

$15.00

mushrooms, onions, and peppers topped with American cheese and served on a hoagie roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

pulled pork piled high on a toasted bun

Salmon BLT

$14.00

salmon cooked to perfection and served on wheat bread w/crisp lettuce and vine ripe tomatoes, topped with bacon and fried jalapenos

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.00

hand breaded shrimp served on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and our remoulade sauce

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

smoked turkey on Texas toast with bacon, lettuce and tomato

The South Paw

$10.00

pulled chicken topped with crispy onion straws on a toasted bun with your choice of BBQ sauce

Sides

Baked beans

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$3.00

cole slaw

$3.00

Corn Pudding

$3.00

fried okra

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatos

$3.00

No Side

O-Straws

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Spinach

$3.00

Sprouts

$3.00

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Soups

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$5.00+

Brunswick Stew

$5.00+

Bowl/Chicken tortilla

$10.00

ROASTED RED PEPPER GOUDA BASIL

$5.00+

Wings

1 pound boneless

$14.00

1 pound/Traditional

$14.00

2 pound boneless

$26.00

2 pound Traditional

$26.00

3 pound boneless

$38.00

3 pound traditional

$38.00

2 pound Boneless togo

$26.00

2 pound traditional togo

$26.00

Beer

Cold Mug

16oz. Bud Light

$3.00

16oz. Michelob Ultra

$4.00

16oz. Miller Light

$3.00

16oz. Angry Orchard

$6.50

16oz. Blue Moon

$6.50

16oz. Dos Equis

$6.50

16oz. Emergency Beer

$6.50

16oz. Hi-Wire

$7.00

16oz. Modelo

$6.50

16oz. Oconee

$7.00

16oz. PF Gose

$8.00

16oz. PF Sholie

$8.00

16oz. SW Skywater

$8.00

16oz. Sam Adams

$6.50

16oz. SW Pale Ale

$9.00

16oz. Scofflaw

$7.00

16oz. Stella

$6.50

16oz. SW Sweetwater 420

$7.50

16oz. Golden Road Mango

$7.50

16oz Dog Fish Mandarin

$7.50

Orpheus Sour

$7.50

16oz Twisted Tea

$5.00

22oz. Bud Light

$4.50

22oz. Michelob Ultra

$5.50

22oz. Miller Light

$4.50

22oz. Angry Orchard

$7.50

22oz. Blue Moon

$7.50

22oz. Dos Equis

$7.50

22oz. Emergency Beer

$7.50

22oz. Hi-Wire

$8.00

22oz. Modelo

$7.50

22oz. Oconee

$8.00

22oz. PF Gose

$9.00

22oz. PF Sholie

$9.00

22oz. SW Skywater

$9.00

22oz. Sam Adams

$7.50

22oz. SW Pale Ale

$10.00

22oz. Scofflaw

$9.00

22oz. Stella

$7.50

22oz. SW Sweetwater 420

$8.50

22oz. Golden Road Mango

$8.50

Dogfish Mandarin

$8.50

Orpheus Sour

$8.50

22oz Twisted Tea

$6.50

PIT Bud Light

$15.00

PIT Michelob Ultra

$18.00

PIT Miller Light

$15.00

PIT Angry Orchard

$21.00

PIT Blue Moon

$21.00

PIT Dos Equis

$21.00

PIT Emergency Beer

$22.00

PIT Hi-Wire

$22.00

PIT Modelo

$21.00

PIT Oconee

$24.00

PIT PF Gose

$24.00

PIT PF Sholie

$25.00

PIT SW Skywater

$24.00

PIT Sam Adams

$21.00

PIT SW Almonf Milk

$24.00

PIT SW Pale Ale

$25.00

PIT Scofflaw

$24.00

PIT Stella

$21.00

PIT Shocktop

$15.00

PIT SW Sweetwater 420

$24.00

PIT Golden Road Mango

$24.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona Extra

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.25

Dogfish 90

$6.25

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00

Goat Island cans

$4.00

Goose Island

$6.25

Guiness Blond

$4.00

Guiness Draught

$4.00

Heineken

$3.75

Heineken 0.0

$3.75

Heineken Light

$3.75

Hopsecutioner

$4.00

Import Bucket

$20.00

Landshark

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller 64

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller light

$3.25

Modelo Negro

$4.00

New Castle

$3.75

Purple Haze

$4.50

Redd' Apple Ale

$4.00

Sam Adam's

$4.00

Shock Top

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Sweetwater 420

$4.00

Sweetwatewr IPA

$4.25

Ultra Gold

$4.25

Ultra Infusion

$4.25Out of stock

Yuengling

$3.75

Yuengling Flight

$4.25

4 Craft selections

$17.00

Signature Cocktails

Sunset Punch

$8.00

Pom Lemon Drop

$12.00

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Blushing Whiskey

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Cocktails

Absolut Mule

$9.00

AYCD

$15.00

AYCD Refill

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Camarena Paloma

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Drink of the day

$9.00

House Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Long Island iced Tea, Top Shelf

$13.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rum Sour

$7.00

Strawberry Pineapple Bay Breeze

$9.00

Tropical white Sangria

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

White Russian

$6.50

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Domestic Buckets (6 bottles)

Bucket/Bud Light

$18.00

Bucket/Coors Light

$18.00

Bucket/Michelob Ultra

$20.00

Bucket/Miller Light

$18.00

Doug Adair

Tito's

$2.00

Crown Royal

$2.00

Liquor

New Amsterdam(house)

$6.00

Ketel One(rep absolut)

$9.00

Absolut

$7.00

Kettle One Cintron

$9.00

Absolut Mandrin

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Absolut Cintron

$11.00

DBL Absolut Mandrin

$11.00

DBL Tito's

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

Barton(house)

$5.00

Grey Whale

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

DBL Barton

$8.00

DBL Grey Whale

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

Calypso(house)

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.50+

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Rumhaven

$6.50

Malibu Strawberry

$6.50

DBL Calypso

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.50

DBL Bacardi Dragonberry

$10.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Rumhaven

DBL Malibu Strawberry

$10.50

Tijuana Silver(house)

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Camarena Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

DBL Pepe Lopez

$8.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.50

DBL Camarena Anejo

$14.00

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$17.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$13.00

Kentucky Gentleman(house)

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Booker's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Bulliet Rye whiskey

$9.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Reserve

$9.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forrester

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Segrams VO

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Kentucky Gentleman

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Bulliet

$13.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Booker's

$19.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Canadian Club

$10.50

DBL Segrams VO

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$7.50

Glenlivet

$10.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$11.50

DBL Glenlivet

$14.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.00

Irishman

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

DBL Irishman

$11.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Drambuie

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

NA Beverages

Sierra mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Grapefruit

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Diet

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Wine

GLS House Merlot(canyon road)

$6.00

GLS House Cabernet(frontera)

$6.00

GLS 3 Finger Jack

$9.00

GLS Bogle Cab

$8.00

GLS Dark Horse

$10.00

GLS Big Fire

$9.00Out of stock

GLS MacMurray

$10.00

GLS Mark West

$8.00

GLS Papi

$8.00

GLS Robert Mondavi

$8.00

GLS Roscato

$7.00

BTL House Merlot

$32.00

BTL 3 Finger Jack

$34.00

BTL Bogle Cab

$27.00

BTL Dark Horse

$35.00

BTL Big Fire

$34.00Out of stock

BTL MacMurray

$35.00

BTL Mark West

$30.00

BTL Papi

$30.00

BTL Robert Mondavi

$30.00

BTL Roscato

$26.00

GLS House Chardonnay(canyon road)

$6.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio(canyon road)

$6.00

GLS House Moscato(canyon road)

$6.00

GLS Barone Fini

$8.00

GLS Chateau St. Michelle

$9.00

GLS La Crema

$10.00

GLS Maso Canali

$10.00

GLS Whitehaven

$9.00

GLS William Hill

$9.00

GLS Berringer White Zin

$6.00

BTL Barone Fini

$30.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle

$34.00

BTL La Crema

$35.00

BTL Maso Canali

$35.00

BTL Presecco

$11.00

BTL Stella Rosa

$30.00

BTL Whitehaven

$34.00

BTL William Hill

$34.00

Seltzers/Buckets

Truly cans

$6.00

White claw cans

$6.00

High Noon cans

$6.00

Buckets

$23.00

Saturday Bucket All Day

$23.00

Smirnoff Ice

$2.00

Smirnoff Ice Bucket

$10.00

Weekend Special

Shrimp & Lobster Alfredo w side salad

$24.00

1 Bone-in Pork Chops w 2 sides

$26.00

12oz Prime rib w/2sides

$26.00

16oz Prime rib w/2sides

$30.00

Catfish Filet 3 Hush and 1 side

$14.00

Chicken Piccata with 2 sides

$18.00

Peanut butter Pie

$7.00

Philly cheese steak egg rolls

$12.00

Pork chop w/2sides

$16.00