Austin's Firegrill and Oyster Bar

Appetizers
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
Blackened Filet Tips
blackened filet tips served over bleu cheese crumbles, topped with balsamic glaze & crispy fried onion straws
Buffalo Chips
fresh cut chips topped with our Signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles
Catfish Fingers
hand-breaded catfish fried to perfection
Creole Shrimp
1/2lb of steamed peel-n-eat shrimp tossed in Creole butter
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Mushrooms
hand breaded mushrooms
Fried Pickles
sliced dill pickle chips hand-breaded and deep fried
Grouper Bites
hand-breaded grouper with our remoulade sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese wrapped in an eggroll wrapper and deep fried. Served with house made marinara
Smothered Fries
French Fries topped with your choice of pulled pork, chicken, turkey or chopped brisket, smothered with cheddar jack cheese and bacon.
BYO Burger
Firegrill Favorites
Shrimp & Grits
savory cheese grits topped with spicy andouille sausage, sauteed shrimp, and bell peppers with spicy Cajun cream sauce
New Orleans Pasta
grilled chicken, spicy andouille sausage, shrimp, and bell peppers on a bed of fettuccine and spicy Cajun cream sauce served with a side salad
Chicken Alfredo
grilled chicken tossed with broccoli and sauteed mushrooms in a creamy alfredo sauce and served over fettuccine, served with a side salad
Flat Iron Steak
grilled choice flat iron steak topped with bleu cheese crumbles, onion straws, and balsamic glaze with your choice of two sides
Gumbo
a Cajun favorite with all white meat chicken, jumbo shrimp, spicy andouille sausage and served over rice
Shrimp Entree
blackened, grilled, fried, BBQ or creole peel-n-eat and your choice of two side. make it bacon-wrapped for $6 more.
Smothered Chicken
grilled chicken breasted basted with our famous wing sauce topped with bacon and smothered in cheddar jack cheese, served with your choice of two sides.
Creole Shrimp Entree
Off the Hoof
Ribeye Steak
14oz. Hand-Cut ribeye grilled to perfection
Filet Mignon
filet mignon grilled to your liking, bleu cheese and Au Poivre upon request
Chopped Steak
classic hamburger steak topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy
Ribs 3 piece snack w/1 side
Rib meal 5 ribs w/2 sides
Oysters
Raw Oysters
Baked
Rockefeller
Greek Oysters
Austin's
Dog Island
Creole Oysters
C.C.'s Oysters
Kitchen Sink
Firegrill Oysters
Fried Oysters
Salads
Four Seasons
field greens, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles
Classic Wedge
wedge of iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, diced bacon, tomatoes, and candied pecans
The Gobbler
romaine and iceberg lettuce with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, egg wedges and bacon.
Cobb Salad
blended lettuce with corn, candied pecans, bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and diced egg
Chopped Salad
romaine lettuce, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, red onion, and pecans.
Blackened Filet Salad
blackened petite fielt medallions cooked to order, served over field greens and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy onion straws
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
thick slices of slow smoked beef served on a toasted bun with your choice of BBQ sauce
Chicken Philly
mushrooms, onions, and peppers topped with American cheese and served on a hoagie roll.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
all-white meat chicken, sliced graped, and candied pecans served on toasted whole wheat bread or multi-grain croissant
Grouper Sandwich
grilled, fried or blackened filet of grouper served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and our remoulade sauce
Kicken' Chicken Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in a signature sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch on the side.
Patty Melt
two fresh hand pattied burgers topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and American cheese on Texas toast
Prime Philly
mushrooms, onions, and peppers topped with American cheese and served on a hoagie roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
pulled pork piled high on a toasted bun
Salmon BLT
salmon cooked to perfection and served on wheat bread w/crisp lettuce and vine ripe tomatoes, topped with bacon and fried jalapenos
Shrimp Po'Boy
hand breaded shrimp served on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and our remoulade sauce
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
smoked turkey on Texas toast with bacon, lettuce and tomato
The South Paw
pulled chicken topped with crispy onion straws on a toasted bun with your choice of BBQ sauce