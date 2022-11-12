WINGBOX & SEAFOOD CO 2734 LEDO RD STE 6 ALBANY GA 31707

Big Cheese PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

CREATE YOUR OWN PHILLY ON OUR SOFT BAKED HOAGIE ROLL CHOICE OF MEAT- RIBEYE STEAK OR CHICKEN CHOICE OF TOPPINGS- MUSHROOM, ONIONS, PEPPERS, MAYO,LETTUCE, TOMATO,KETCHUP SPICY PEPPER RELISH COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE