  • Home
  • /
  • Albany
  • /
  • WINGBOX & SEAFOOD CO - 2734 LEDO RD STE 6 ALBANY GA 31707
Restaurant header imageView gallery

WINGBOX & SEAFOOD CO 2734 LEDO RD STE 6 ALBANY GA 31707

review star

No reviews yet

2734 Ledo Road

Ste 6

Albany, GA 31707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

ALL AMERICAN CLASSIC BURGER
1 POUND SIGNATURE WING
1/2 POUND SIGNATURE WING

SMOKED WINGS

1 POUND BBQ WINGS(SMOKED)

$11.99

1 POUND BUFFALO HOT (SMOKED)

$11.99

1 POUND BOURBON WINGS (SMOKED)

$11.99

SIGNATURE WINGS

1/2 POUND SIGNATURE WING

$7.99

6-8 Wings COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

1 POUND SIGNATURE WING

$10.99

GET ANYWHERE BETWEEN 9-TO-12 WINGS COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

2 POUND SIGNATURE WINGS

$19.99

20-24 WINGS COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

PARTY PACK 50-60 PC SIGNATURE WINGS

$48.99

50-60 WINGS W/ COMES WITH BASKET OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

BONELESS WINGS 1/2 POUND

$7.99

COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

BONELESS WINGS 1 POUND

$9.99

COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

WING THEORY FLAVOR OF THE MONTH (NASHVILLE HOT BREADED WINGS)

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN N THINGZ

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS **NO SAUCE**

4 WHOLE WINGS

$6.99

4 WHOLE WINGS W/ FRIES

$8.99

10 WHOLE WINGS

$14.99

10 WHOLE WINGS W/ BASKET OF FRIES

$18.99

4 PC CHIX TENDERS

$5.99

8 PC CHIX TENDERS

$9.99

4 PC CHIX TENDER BASKET W/ FRIES

$7.99

8 PC CHIX TENDER BASKET W/ FRIES

$13.99

12 PC CHIX TENDER BASKET W/ FRIES

$21.99

HAROLDS PLATTERS N BASKETS

CAPTAINS BASKET

$13.99

Choice of meat and 2 sides

PICK 2 MEATS 2 SIDES

PICK 2 MEATS 2 SIDES

$19.99
CHICKEN N WAFFLES

CHICKEN N WAFFLES

$11.99

GOLDEN HONEY WAFFLE SERVED W/ 1 LB OF DEEP FRIED WHOLE WINGS DRIZZLED HONEY & SPRINKLED POWERED SUGAR

CHICKEN TENDERS N WAFFLES

$10.99

GOLDEN HONEY WAFFLE SERVED W/ 1 LB OF CHIX TENDERS DRIZZLED HONEY & SPRINKLED POWERED SUGAR

SAM-MICHES

Pulled Pork Sando

$8.99

SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

$12.99
ALL AMERICAN CLASSIC BURGER

ALL AMERICAN CLASSIC BURGER

$8.99

COMES W/ MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, ONION ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

SMOKEY BBQ CHEDDAR BURGER

$10.99

SMOKE HOUSE BBQ SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, ONION RINGS N BACON W/ YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

MUSHROOM N SWISS BURGER

$9.99

SAUTEED MUSHROOM N ONIONS W/ SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE N GARLICKY MAYO

Big Cheese PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

Big Cheese PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

CREATE YOUR OWN PHILLY ON OUR SOFT BAKED HOAGIE ROLL CHOICE OF MEAT- RIBEYE STEAK OR CHICKEN CHOICE OF TOPPINGS- MUSHROOM, ONIONS, PEPPERS, MAYO,LETTUCE, TOMATO,KETCHUP SPICY PEPPER RELISH COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$7.99

2PC WHITING FRIED TO PERFECTION ON TEXAS TOAST W/ OUR SIGNATURE REMY SAUCE COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

$8.99

CATFISH FRIED TO PERFECTION ON TEXAS TOAST W/ OUR SIGNATURE REMY SAUCE COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

SHRIMP PO BOI

SHRIMP PO BOI

$10.99

GOLDEN HAND BREADED SHRIMP ON 8" TOASTED HOAGIE W/ OUR SIGNATURE REMY SAUCE, LETTUCE & TOMATO COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

CATFISH PO'BOI

$10.99

GOLDEN HAND BREADED & FRIED CATFISH ON 8" TOASTED FRENCH ROLL W/ OUR SPECIAL REMY SAUCE, LETTUCE & TOMATO COMES WITH SMALL FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

BONELESS FRIED CHICKEN PO'BOI

$8.99

GOLDEN HAND BREADED & FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN ON 8" TOASTED FRENCH ROLL W/ OUR SPECIAL REMY SAUCE, LETTUCE & TOMATO COMES WITH SMALL ORDER OF FRIES OR YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS CUISINE

COMES WITH KOOL-AID JAMMER

Harold's Cheeseburger

$4.95

Harold's Shrimp basket

$6.95

8 Popcorn shrimp w/ fries & 2 hushpuppies

Harold's Fish Basket

$5.95

Deep Fried Whiting filet w/ fries & 2 hushpuppies

Harold's Chix Basket

$5.95

FRIED/GRILLED UP BY THE POUND

**ONE POUND A MEAT OF YOUR CHOICE**

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$6.95

FRIED WHITING LB

$7.99

GRILLED WHITING LB

$7.99

FRIED SHRIMP LB

$16.99

GRILLED SHRIMP LB

$16.99

FRIED CATFISH LB

$12.99

GRILLED CATFISH LB

$9.99

SIDES N EXTRAS

ZESTY COLESLAW

$2.99

KRACK MAC N CHEESE

$3.49

CRINKLE CUT FRIES (SINGLE ORDER)

$2.99

CRINKLE CUT FRIES (BASKET)

$4.99
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$3.95
BACON CHEESE FRIES

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$4.95

GARLIC BUTTERED BROCCOLI

$2.99

GARLIC BUTTERED CORN

$2.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS (5) W/ MARINARA SAUCE

$4.99

HUSHPUPPIES

$2.99

HUSHPUPPIES (BASKET)

$5.99

ONION RINGS W/REMY SAUCE (SINGLE)

$4.99

ONION RINGS W/ REMY SAUCE (BASKET)

$6.99

TOAST

FRIED OKRA

$2.99

WAFFLE

$5.00

EXTRA RANCH

$0.50

EXTRA REMY SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

EXTRA COCKTAIL

$0.50

EXTRA TARTER

$0.50

EXTRA SYRUP

$0.50

3 RANCH

$1.00

3 BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA WING SAUCE

$0.75

TREAT SHOP

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$3.75

CARROT CAKE

$4.75Out of stock

RED VELVET CAKE

$4.75Out of stock

COOKIES N CREAM PUDDING

$3.75

DRINKS- BOTTLES N CANS

CHERRY COKE

$1.99

COKE

$1.99Out of stock

COKE ZERO

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

DEER PARK WATER

$1.29

BARQS ROOT BEER

$1.99

MINUTE MAID KIWI STRAWBERRY

$1.99

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$1.99

FANTA GRAPE

$1.99

FANTA ORANGE

$1.99

FANTA PINEAPPLE

$1.99

FANTA PEACH

$1.99

FANTA STRAWBERRY

$1.99

MINUTE MAID BERRY PUNCH

$1.99

MINUTE MAID PINK LEMONADE

$1.99

MINUTE MAID WATERMELON PUNCH

$1.99

PIBB XTRA

$1.99

GINGER ALE

$1.99

CAN COKE

$0.99Out of stock

CAN SPRITE

$0.99

CAN DT COKE

$0.99

CAN CHERRY COKE

$0.99

CAN COKE ZERO SUGAR

$0.99

CAN GINGER ALE

$0.99

CAN PIBB X

$0.99

CAN FRUIT PUNCH

$0.99

CAN BARGS ROOT BEER

$0.99

CAN LEMONADE

$0.99

CAN PINK LEMONADE

$0.99

CAN FANTA ORANGE

$0.99

CAN FANTA GRAPE

$0.99

CAN FANTA STRAWBERRY

$0.99

CAN FANTA PINEAPPLE

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2734 Ledo Road, Ste 6, Albany, GA 31707

Directions

Gallery
SOUTHERN KRATE KITCHENS/THE BROKEN HEART BAKERY image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Reflections Lounge and Bar, LLC - 1820 Noahs Ark Rd. Ste. 103
orange starNo Reviews
1820 Noahs Ark Road Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Frozen Joe's LLC - 86 East Agency Street
orange starNo Reviews
86 East Agency Street Roberta, GA 31078
View restaurantnext
La Chiquiada
orange starNo Reviews
110 West Trinity Place Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Vanille and Brulee
orange starNo Reviews
6344 Cash Court Northwest Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Bohio - 1395 South Lake Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Southlake Parkway Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurantnext
Southern Queenz
orange starNo Reviews
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast Atlanta, GA 30317
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albany

Eggs Up Grill - Albany, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,462
2818 Old Dawson Rd Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
7even Bar & Grille - 104 North Washington Street
orange star4.2 • 6
104 North Washington street Albany, GA 31701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albany
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tallahassee
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston