Azie on Main in Villanova, PA

1,994 Reviews

$$

789 East Lancaster Ave

Villanova, PA 19085

Order Again

Popular Items

Azie Roll
Pork Dumplings
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

Specials

Today's Oysters (Per Piece)

Today's Oysters (Per Piece)

$3.00
Today's Oysters (Half Dozen)

Today's Oysters (Half Dozen)

$18.00

Sushi Special Roll

$21.00

avocado cucumber, crab, soy wrapped, topped with salmon and spicy mayo

Soup Of The Day

$9.00Out of stock

POTATO ONION MISO SOUP (vegan)

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$10.00Out of stock

topped with berry compote

Starters

Azie Rock Shrimp

Azie Rock Shrimp

$15.00

crispy tempura batter, spicy gochujang aioli

Yellowtail Jalapeño

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$16.00

thinly sliced carpaccio, Japanese ponzu sauce

Spicy Tuna Tartare

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$15.00

mango, gochujang sauce, wasabi guacamole, tortilla chip

Citrus Tuna

Citrus Tuna

$15.00

avocado, orange, sweet miso marinade

Kobe Beef Spring Rolls

Kobe Beef Spring Rolls

$13.00

Japanese Kobe beef, melted cheese

Miso Chicken Lettuce Cup

Miso Chicken Lettuce Cup

$13.00

wok sautéed chicken, cellophane noodles, siracha

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

steamed, scallions, ponzu soy sauce, six pieces

Crab & Cream Cheese Spring Rolls

Crab & Cream Cheese Spring Rolls

$8.00

sweet chili apricot sauce, three pieces

Tempura Calamari

Tempura Calamari

$12.00

Shishito peppers, shichimi aioli, oroshi ponzu

Chicken Sate Skewers

Chicken Sate Skewers

$9.00

5 skewers with pineapple kimchi & Thai peanut sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

cocktail & mignonette sauces

Edamame

Edamame

$6.50

steamed soy beans, sea salted

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Original, BBQ, Thai Chili or Teriyaki Glazed

Soups & Salads

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$11.00

clear dashi broth, shrimp and vegetable tempura

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

rice noodles, scallions

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.50

Silken tofu, scallions, seaweed

Mushroom Dumpling Soup

Mushroom Dumpling Soup

$9.00

truffle dumplings, honey mushrooms, scallions

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, ginger onion dressing

Wasabi Caesar

Wasabi Caesar

$10.00

baby kale, crispy wonton croutons, parmesan, wasabi caesar dressing

Mandarin Salad

Mandarin Salad

$10.00

lettuce, cucumber, avocado, orange, edamame, candied walnuts, spicy sesame dressing

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, ginger onion dressing and sesame sauce

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$10.00

red and golden beets, field greens, tomato, bleu cheese, granny smith apples, honey mustard dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

julienne seaweed, sesame seeds

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

lettuce, candied walnuts, bleu cheese dressing

Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Sweet potato and ginger

Add Salmon

$9.00

Add Filet

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Egg, bean sprouts, scallions, tofu, tamarind sauce

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$23.00

Hawaiian inspired rice bowl with spring mix, avocado, fried shallots, and shredded tamago. Garnished with fine strands of Korean pepper and and gochujang sauce and citrus

Seafood Drunken Noodles

Seafood Drunken Noodles

$29.00

Wok stir fired wide flat noodles, mussels, scallops, shrimp, red bell peppers, spicy chili basil sauce

Azie Lo Mein

Azie Lo Mein

$14.00

Bamboo shoots, mushroom, carrot, green onion, bean sprouts and broccoli.

Kobe Beef Fried Rice

Kobe Beef Fried Rice

$20.00

Diced Kobe beef, scallions, garlic butter, egg

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

scallions, garlic butter, egg, lettuce

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

scallions, garlic butter, egg, lettuce

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

scallions, garlic butter, egg, lettuce

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00

garlic butter, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers and scallions

Main Course

Wasabi-Soy Ribeye

Wasabi-Soy Ribeye

$32.00

10oz ribeye, sauteed baby potatoes, baby carrots, brussel sprouts, wasabi soy glaze.

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00

asparagus, Mash Potato ,with some yuzu miso sauce

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$29.00Out of stock

Boneless slow braised, with mashed potato, roasted vegetables, spinach and red wine ginger reduction

Pan Seared Halibut

Pan Seared Halibut

$30.00

sautéed spinach, mushrooms, sun dried tomato with champagne saffron sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$26.00

Lettuce, wasabi aioli, mango tomato salsa

Diver Scallops

Diver Scallops

$26.00

Browned butter caper sauce and spinach

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$35.00

red mashed potatoes, red wine demi glaze

Sesame Crusted Tuna

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$26.00

Pan seared tuna, mashed yams, plantain and spicy gochujan sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Garlic sautéed string beans, soy glaze

Organic Chicken Teriyaki

Organic Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Garlic sautéed string beans, soy glaze

Sesame Glazed Tofu

Sesame Glazed Tofu

$16.00

Wok sauteed, cauliflower, red peppers, carrots, broccoli, rice

Toban Yaki

Toban Yaki

$19.00

Pan seared seasonal vegetables, ginger, sesame, garlic, soy, truffle butter

Sushi Rolls

Asparagus Tempura Roll

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$6.00

Deep fried asparagus, seaweed wrap, white rice and sesame seeds

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

avocado, seaweed wrap, white rice and sesame seeds

Azie Roll

Azie Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce

California Lump Crab Roll

California Lump Crab Roll

$10.00

Jumbo lump crab, avocado, cucumber

California Roll

California Roll

$6.00

kani kama, avocado, cucumber

Crunchy Dynamite

Crunchy Dynamite

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy cooked white fish, crispy potato

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.00
Cucumber Crunch Roll

Cucumber Crunch Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, crab sticks, avocado, masago, crunch and aioli, wrapped in cucumber

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

cucumber, seaweed wrap, white rice and sesame seeds

Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

BBQ eel, avocado

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$23.00

Lobster tempura, eel, tuna, salmon, yellow tail avocado, blueberry sauce, garlic aioli with soy wrap

Japanese Sweet Potato Roll

Japanese Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Tempura sweet potato, honey butter, eel sauce

Main Line Roll

Main Line Roll

$19.00

salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, tempura crunch, soy wrap, tomato shichimi aioli

New Philly Roll

New Philly Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, Kobe beef, gruyere cheese sauce, eel sauce

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$8.00

salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese, seaweed wrap, white rice and sesame seeds

Rainbow

Rainbow

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crab stick, cucumber and avocado

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab, tuna, scallions, avocado, spicy aioli, wasabi tobiko with soy wrap

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon, avocado

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

raw salmon, seaweed wrap, white rice and sesame seeds

Shiitake Roll

Shiitake Roll

$5.00

Soy braised shiitake mushrooms, wasabi

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Steamed shrimp, fresh cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Spicy aioli, cucumber, avocado, masago

Soft Shell Crab Roll

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$11.00

Spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado, masago

Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Scallions, masago

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$10.00

Spicy aioli, scallions and crunch

Spicy Yellow tail roll

Spicy Yellow tail roll

$9.00

Spicy aioli, scallions

Strawberry Jalepeño Roll

Strawberry Jalepeño Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, jalapeno, strawberry, soy wrap, miso sauce

Surf & Turf Roll

Surf & Turf Roll

$26.00

seared Kobe beef, lobster tempura, avocado, soy wrap, fried shallots, melted gruyere, eel sauce

Tempura Fried Chicken Roll

Tempura Fried Chicken Roll

$14.00

jalapeño, greens, tomato, shishimi aioli, soy wrap, guacamole

Tofu Roll

$5.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00
Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Asparagus, carrot, cucumber, avocado

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$11.00

Lump crab, avocado, cucumber, scallion, aioli, masago

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail rolled in seaweed with sushi rice and sesame

Sushi Special Roll

$21.00

avocado cucumber, crab, soy wrapped, topped with salmon and spicy mayo

Sushi & Sashimi Platters

Salmon Lovers

Salmon Lovers

$48.00

2 pieces toro (prime cut tuna), nigiri, 2 torched toro nigiri, 2 tuna sashimi, 2 tuna nigiri, spicy tuna roll, seaweed salad

Azie Classic

Azie Classic

$38.00

Eight pieces of nigiri, eight pieces of sashimi and Azie roll

Sashimi Platter

Sashimi Platter

$30.00

Fifteen pieces of assorted sashimi

Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$30.00

Ten pieces of nigiri, Azie roll

Sushi a la Carte

TORO

TORO

$8.00

prime cut fatty tuna

MAGURO

MAGURO

$6.00

tuna

SAKE

SAKE

$4.00

salmon

HAMACHI

HAMACHI

$5.00

yellowtail

Suzuki

Suzuki

$4.00

striped bass

TAI

TAI

$5.00

red snapper

UNI

UNI

$6.00Out of stock

sea urchin

HOTATE

HOTATE

$5.00

scallop

TOBIKO

TOBIKO

$3.00

flying fish roe

UNAGI

UNAGI

$6.00

bbq eel

IKURA

IKURA

$5.00

salmon roe

KANI

KANI

$2.00

crab stick

Tamago

Tamago

$2.00Out of stock

Egg Omelet

HIRAME

HIRAME

$4.00

fluke

Sides

Japanese Sweet Potato Fries

Japanese Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Caramelized Japanese sweet potatoes, honey butter

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Garlic sesame cream sauce

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.00
Tempura A La Carte

Tempura A La Carte

$1.00

Asparagus, Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Shrimp, Chicken Tempura

Truffle French Fries

Truffle French Fries

$6.50

Garlic, truffle butter, parmesan cheese

Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$8.00

garlic butter, eggs, scallions

Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.00

White, Brown or Sushi Rice

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

cooked in garlic oil with sweet thai chili sauce

Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Gochujang aioli, oroshi ponzu

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Sliced Avocado

Dessert

11 Layer Carrot Cake

11 Layer Carrot Cake

$9.00

spiced carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, walnuts, white chocolate shavings

Chocolate Toban Yaki

Chocolate Toban Yaki

$10.00

sizzling chocolate soufflé, ganache center, berry compote

Brioche Bread Pudding

Brioche Bread Pudding

$10.00

brioche bread, caramelized bananas, rum, wrapped in a banana leaf

Classic Brownie

Classic Brownie

$9.00

gluten free

Triple Chocolate Mousse

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

dark, milk and white chocolate mousse layers

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Azie's mission is to deliver the amazingly rich heritage of Japanese culture to diners and drinkers in the Main Line. Mixing traditional with blazingly contemporary, the food, beverage and experience at Azie is carefully designed to surprise and elevate any night in or out!

Website

Location

789 East Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085

Directions

