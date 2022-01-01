Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goodness Bowls

775 East Lancaster Ave. Suite 120

Villanova, PA 19085

Açaí Bowls

Avalon Bowl

$11.99

Pureed açaí blended with frozen bananas, frozen blueberries, and almond milk. Topped with granola, banana, blueberries, and strawberries

Nutty Nutella Bowl

$11.99

Pure açaí blended with frozen bananas, frozen blueberries, and almond milk. Topped with granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, and drizzles of nutella and peanut butter

Aloha Bowl

$11.99

Pure açaí topped with granola, mango, pineapple, kiwi, coconut flakes, and honey

Gainz Bowl

$11.99

Pure açaí blended with almond milk and whey chocolate protein. Topped with granola, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, coconut, and drizzle of almond butter

Crunchy Cocoa Bowl

$11.99

Pure açaí topped with granola, banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, and drizzle of almond butter

Lantern Point Bowl

$11.99

Pure açaí topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, bee pollen, and drizzle of honey

Goodness Grace Bowl

$11.99

Pure açaí topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, chia seeds, and drizzle of peanut butter

Chi-Chi-Chi Chia Bowl

$11.99

Pure açaí topped with granola, a scoop of chia pudding, banana, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, almonds, and drizzle of honey

Pitaya Bowls

"The Pink One" Bowl

$11.99

Pitaya topped with granola, banana, blueberries, and strawberries

Pitaya-Nutty Bowl

$11.99

Pitaya topped with granola, banana, blueberries, pineapple, coconut flakes, and a drizzle of peanut butter

Purple Rain Bowl

$11.99

Pitaya blended with coconut milk and blue majik spirulina. Topped with granola, banana, mango, strawberries, coconut flakes, and honey

Pink Floyd Bowl

$11.99

Pitaya topped with granola, pineapple, kiwi, coconut flakes, goji berries and bee pollen

Banana Bowls

It's Bananas Bowl

$11.99

Frozen banana blended with coconut milk. Topped with granola, banana, blueberries, and strawberries

Banana Butter Bowl

$11.99

Frozen banana blended with coconut milk. Topped with granola, banana, almonds, and drizzles of honey and peanut butter

Banana Hammock Bowl

$11.99

Frozen banana blended with coconut milk. Topped with granola, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, coconut flakes, and drizzle of almond butter

Banana Pancakes Bowl

$11.99

Frozen banana blended with coconut milk. Topped with granola, kiwi, pineapple, mango, hemp hearts, and honey

Green Bowls

Go Green Bowl

$11.99

Frozen banana and mango blended with green spirulina, spinach, kale, and coconut milk. Topped with granola, banana, blueberries, and strawberries

Bruce Springreen Bowl

$11.99

Frozen banana and mango blended with green spirulina, spinach, kale, and coconut milk. Topped with granola, banana, blueberries, mango, hemp hearts, and honey

"Kiwi, Do You Love Me?" Bowl

$11.99

Frozen banana and mango blended with green spirulina, spinach, kale, and coconut milk. Topped with granola, kiwi, mango, pineapple, coconut flakes, and honey

Specialty Bowls

Half and Half Bowl

$12.50

Your choice of two of our bowl bases topped with granola and toppings of your choice.

Bae-by Bowl

$12.50

Bananas, blue majik spirulina, maca powder, and coconut milk blended. Topped with granola, banana, blueberries, goji berries, coconut, cinnamon, almond butter

Chunky Monkey Bowl

$12.50

Bananas, cacao powder, whey chocolate protein, peanut butter and almond milk. Topped with granola, banana, strawberries, mango, kiwi, and cacao nibs

Here Comes The Sun Bowl

$12.50

Frozen mango, frozen banana, frozen pineapple, and coconut blended with coconut milk. Topped with granola, banana, kiwi, strawberries, and coconut flakes and drizzle of honey

Banana Boathouse Row

$12.50

Pure açaí and pitaya base. Topped with granola, banana halves, strawberries, blueberries, cacao nibs, and drizzle of peanut butter.

Oatmeal Bowls

OG Oats

$7.99

Rolled oats, chia seeds, and almond milk. Topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, maple syrup, and cinnamon

Samoa Oats

$7.99

Rolled oats, chia seeds, chocolate vegan protein, and almond milk. Topped with banana, almonds, coconut, dark chocolate chips, almond butter, and cinnamon

PB&Jammin Oats

$7.99

Rolled oats, chia seeds, and almond milk. Topped with banana, strawberries, raspberries, dark chocolate chips, peanut butter, and cinnamon

Avocado Smashes

Avocado Smash

$7.95

Smashed avocado, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, ground pepper, and everything seasoning served on sourdough bread

Caprese Smash

$8.95

Smashed avocado, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, ground pepper, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and balsamic glaze served on sourdough bread

Mediterranean Smash

$8.95

Smashed avocado, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, ground pepper, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, and feta served on sourdough bread

EBTB Smash

$8.95

Smashed avocado, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, ground pepper, cream cheese, hard boiled egg, and everything seasoning served on sourdough.

Spicy Sriracha Smash

$8.95

Smashed avocado, hard boiled egg, sea salt, red pepper flakes, and sriracha drizzle served on sourdough bread

Pesto Smash

$8.95

Smashed avocado, pesto, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, olive oil, balsamic glaze, sea salt, and ground pepper served on sourdough bread

Buff Chick Smash

$8.95

Smashed avocado, chickpeas, tomato, buffalo sauce, sea salt, ground pepper, and red pepper flakes served on sourdough bread

Small Bites

PB or AB Toast

$7.95

Peanut butter or almond butter, sliced banana, cinnamon, cacao nibs, and a drizzle of honey served on sourdough bread.

That's My Jam Toast

$8.95

Crushed raspberries, chia, peanut butter, banana, hemp hearts, and honey served on sourdough bread.

Bagel

Plain or Everything Bagel toasted with cream cheese or butter

Blueberry Cobbler Tartine

$8.95

Whipped ricotta, blueberry sauce, granola, cinnamon, almond butter, and honey served on sourdough bread.

Sweet Ricotta Tartine

$8.95

Whipped ricotta, banana, blueberries, raspberries, cinnamon, mint, and honey served on sourdough bread.

Savory Ricotta Tartine

$8.95

Whipped ricotta, sliced avocado, roasted red peppers, salt, pepper, red chili flakes, balsamic glaze, and honey served on sourdough bread.

Chicken Salad Tartine

$8.95

Rotisserie chicken, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt, ground pepper, smashed avocado, red onions, and goat cheese topped with hot sauce served on sourdough bread.

Salad/Wrap

South-West

$10.99

Romaine, rotisserie chicken, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, cilantro lime dressing

Avo-Caesar

$10.99

Romaine, rotisserie chicken, avocado, shaved parmesan, lemon juice, hemp seeds, caesar dressing

Cobb

$10.99

Romaine, rotisserie Chicken, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, goodness house vinaigrette

Summer Mix

$10.99

Mixed Greens, cucumber, carrots, blueberries, strawberries, almonds, feta cheese, goodness house vinaigrette

Don't Kale My Vibe

$10.99

Baby Kale, rotisserie chicken, beet, goat cheese, almonds, carrots, goodness house vinaigrette

Greek

$10.99

Romaine, cucumber, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice dressing

Buffalo Soldier

$10.99

Romaine, rotisserie chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, buffalo ranch dressing

Power Hour

$10.99

Mixed Greens, rotisserie chicken, avocado, cucumber, apple, cranberry, almond, chickpea, tomato, onion, goat cheese, chia seeds, and goodness house vinaigrette

Warm Bowls

Buddah Bowl

$11.99

Spring Mix, cauliflower rice, rotisserie chicken, avocado, chickpeas, tomato, goat cheese, cucumber, Goodness House Vinaigrette

Burrito Bowl

$11.99

Cauliflower rice, rotisserie chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato, corn, black beans, onion, and cilantro lime dressing

2 for 1 Bowl

$11.99

Half greens half grains base. Choice of salad toppings, protein, and dressing. Greens base options: romaine, baby kale, spring mix, or spinach Grains base options: cauliflower rice, brown rice and quinoa medley, or sweet potato & roasted root vegetable medley. Toppings: Tomato, cucumber, chickpea, corn, black bean, kalamata olive, red onion, carrot, beets, roasted red peppers, apple, dried cranberry, almonds, chia seeds, parmesan, goat cheese, feta cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado. Dressing options: Goodness House Vinaigrette, Buffalo Ranch, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Olive Oil & Lemon Juice, Caesar Dressing.

Juices

Main Squeeze

$8.50

Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon

Bring the Beet In

$8.50

Beet, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

North Shore

$8.50

Pineapple, orange, carrot, ginger

Kale As A Cucumber

$8.50

Kale, cucumber, pineapple, mint, lemon

Goodness

$8.50

Pineapple, strawberry, apple, spinach, celery

Turmeric Detox

$8.50

Cucumber, celery, beet, lemon, turmeric powder

You Glow Girl

$8.50

Carrot, apple, ginger, cucumber, mint

Carrot Juice

$8.50

Celery Juice

$8.50

Wellness Shots

Hangover Help

$3.94

Ginger, lemon, cayenne

Instant Immunity

$3.94

Ginger, lemon, orange, turmeric, cayenne

Quick Greens

$3.94

Ginger, kale, lemon, green spirulina

Smoothies

Strawnana

$8.99

Strawberry, banana, almond milk

Kale Me Maybe

$8.99

Pineapple, strawberry, blueberry, kale, almond milk

Post-pump

$8.99

Banana, peanut butter, oats, chia seeds, whey chocolate protein, almond milk

It's PB&J Time

$8.99

Pure acai, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, almond milk

Walk This Whey

$8.99

Blueberries, banana, raspberries, vanilla whey protein, peanut butter, almond milk

Blue Hawaii

$8.99

Blueberries, banana, almond butter, whey chocolate protein, almond milk

Espresso Yourself

$8.99

Banana, whey chocolate protein, espresso shot, almond butter, almond milk

Raspberry Beret

$8.99

Raspberries, banana, cacao powder, almond milk

Green Day

$8.99

Banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, almond milk

Morning Mango

$8.99

Mango, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond milk

Coco-loco

$8.99

Banana, cacao powder, peanut butter, coconut flakes, dark chocolate chips, almond milk

Sunrise

$8.99

Mango, banana, pineapple, almond butter, almond milk

The Cure

$8.99

Mango, strawberries, banana, orange, spinach, chia, almond milk

Thin Mint

$8.99

Banana, mint leaves, spinach, cacao nibs, cacao powder, almond milk

Zeppelin

$8.99

Banana, pineapple, blue majik spirulina, coconut milk

Reef Road

$8.99

Pitaya, mango, pineapple, coconut milk

Brain Boost

$8.99

Banana, strawberries, blueberries, spinach, kale, turmeric, chia seeds, MCT oil, coconut milk

Bananacado

$8.99

Banana, avocado, honey, almond milk

Love You So Matcha

$8.99

Banana, matcha powder, honey, cinnamon, almond milk

Coffee & Tea

Hot Drip Coffee

Hot Latte

Hot Americano

Cappuccino

Black Tea

Green Tea

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Americano

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Single or Double. Hot or over ice.

Snickerdoodle Latte

16oz. Espresso served with your choice of milk, hazelnut syrup, vanilla syrup, and cinnamon

Lavendar Honey latte

16oz. Espresso served with your choice of milk, lavender syrup, and honey drizzle

Caramel Macchiato

16oz. Espresso served with your choice of milk, vanilla syrup, and caramel drizzle

French Toast Latte

16oz. Espresso served with your choice of milk, vanilla syrup, maple syrup, and cinnamon

Chai Tea Latte

16oz. Equal parts chai tea concentrate and your choice of milk

Green Tea Matcha Latte

16oz.

Unbeetable Latte

16oz. Beet root powder, espresso, agave, cinnamon, and your choice of milk.

Pretty in Pink

16oz. Equal parts hibiscus concentrate and water with a splash of coconut milk and strawberry garnish

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Founded in 2019 by Susan and Corinne, a mother-daughter duo from the greater Philadelphia area, Goodness Bowls is a one-stop-shop for healthy living and eating. We serve everything from açaí bowls, smoothies, and fresh-pressed juices that are boosted with superfoods, to salads, wraps, sweet & savory toasts, and coffee. Each item is made-to-order with the freshest, purest ingredients. We attempt to cater to each individual’s dietary restrictions and needs, including vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free. We are pleased to offer a wide variety of healthy and delicious menu items, which means there is always something for anyone who walks through our door.

Website

Location

775 East Lancaster Ave. Suite 120, Villanova, PA 19085

Directions

