Founded in 2019 by Susan and Corinne, a mother-daughter duo from the greater Philadelphia area, Goodness Bowls is a one-stop-shop for healthy living and eating. We serve everything from açaí bowls, smoothies, and fresh-pressed juices that are boosted with superfoods, to salads, wraps, sweet & savory toasts, and coffee. Each item is made-to-order with the freshest, purest ingredients. We attempt to cater to each individual’s dietary restrictions and needs, including vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free. We are pleased to offer a wide variety of healthy and delicious menu items, which means there is always something for anyone who walks through our door.

