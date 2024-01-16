Bacon Brothers Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern Soul Food
Location
306 N Scales St, Reidsville, NC 27320
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elizabeth's Pizza Italian Restaurant - Reidsville
4.3 • 1,425
1622 Freeway Dr Reidsville, NC 27320
View restaurant
Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Wilkesboro
No Reviews
1529 Freeway Dr Reidsville, NC 27320
View restaurant
Homestead Kitchen - Reidsville - 9262 U.S. 158
No Reviews
9262 U.S. 158 Reidsville, NC 27320
View restaurant