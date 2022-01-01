- Home
Bandon Coffee Cafe
584 Reviews
$
365 2nd St SE
Bandon, OR 97411
Order Again
Popular Items
Bagels
Bagel
Choose your bagel flavor and toppings.
Bagel w/Flavored CC
Freshly made Veggie or Garlic Herb cream cheese on a bagel of your choice.
Bagel w/Cream Cheese & Lox
Wild-caught Pacific lox, served with cream cheese on your choice of bagel.
Yonkers
Wild-caught Pacific lox and cream cheese, stacked with capers, red onion, cucumber and tomato on your choice of bagel.
Hummus & Veggie
Your choice of bagel, smothered in hummus and stacked with cucumber, tomato and red onion. Gluten free bread available!
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese
Scrambled egg and cheddar cheese, served on a bagel, pita or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!
Egg, Meat & Cheese
Includes scrambled egg and cheddar, with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Choose from a bagel, pita or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!
Rise & Shine
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and avocado on your choice of bagel, pita, or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!
Ham & Ranch
Scrambled egg, ham, cheddar, tomato, avocado and sriracha ranch on your choice of bagel, pita, or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!
BLT Breakfast Sandwich
The classic... for breakfast! Served on your choice of bagel, pita or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!
9 Grain Toasts
Avocado Toast
Nine-grain toast topped with mashed avocado and fresh cracked black pepper.
The Works Toast
Nine-grain toast loaded with mashed avocado, fresh greens, tomato, a hard-boiled egg and fresh cracked black pepper.
Egg & Avo Toast
Nine-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, sliced hard-boiled egg and fresh cracked black pepper.
House Specials
Half Biscuits & Gravy
One fresh baked buttermilk biscuit, smothered in house-made sausage gravy.
Full Biscuits & Gravy
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, smothered in house-made sausage gravy.
Country Benedict
A fresh baked buttermilk biscuit, stacked with scrambled egg and a sausage patty, smothered in homemade sausage gravy.
Double Country Benedict
For a hearty appetite. Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, stacked with scrambled egg and 2 sausage patties, smothered in house-made sausage gravy.
Frittata
Potatoes, eggs and cheese with a rotating selection of vegetables or meat. Baked fresh!
Breakfast Burrito
Potatoes, eggs and cheese, rolled up with your choice of veggies or meat.
2 Biscuits w/Butter & Jam
Deli Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on nine-grain bread with mayo and deli mustard. Comes with your choice of a side.
Herby Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, garlic cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on nine-grain bread. Comes with your choice of a side.
Cranburkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion served on nine-grain bread. Comes with your choice of a side.
Black Forest Ham Sandwich
Black forest ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on nine-grain bread with mayo and deli mustard. Comes with your choice of a side.
Albacore Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad served on nine-grain bread with lettuce, tomato and onion. Comes with your choice of side.
Loaded Veggie Sandwich
Nine-grain bread loaded with hummus, mashed avocado, cheddar cheese and a mountain of fresh veggies. Comes with your choice of side.
BLT Sandwich
A classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, served on nine-grain bread. Comes with your choice of side.
The Elvis
Burgers & Pita
Angus Burger
1/4 pound Angus burger, served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and deli mustard. Add bacon and cheese if you please! Comes with your choice of side.
Veggie Burger
Morningstar veggie patty served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and deli mustard. Comes with your choice of side.
Club Melt Pita
Our most popular sandwich! Turkey, bacon and melted cheddar cheese on a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and deli mustard. Served with chips.
BLT Pita
A warmed pita filled with the classic bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips.
Tuna Salad Pita
A warmed pita filled with our Albacore Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with chips.
Brunch Burger
Espresso
Mochas
Blended Drinks
Other Drinks
Fruit Smoothies
Pastry
Scone
Baked fresh daily. Flavors rotate between Blueberry, White Chocolate Raspberry and Apple Cinnamon.
Cinnamon Roll
Fresh baked every morning and smothered in cream cheese icing. Get 'em while they last!
Donut
Fresh daily. Chocolate and Maple available.
Apple Bars
Spice cake loaded with fresh apples. One of our most popular pastries!
Almond Pastry
A buttery pastry, loaded with almond filling.
Danish
Turnover
Flaky pastry stuffed with fruit filling. Flavors vary.
Daily Treat Bar
Daily Treat Bread
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
The best classic. Ours have 17 chocolate chips individually placed on top of an all-butter cookie.
Breakfast Cookie
An oatmeal cookie, sweetened with molasses and honey, loaded with raisins & local cranberries.
Brownie Cookie
Snickerdoodle
Orange Cookie
A customer and crew favorite! An orange-flavored soft cookie, smothered in orange buttercream.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Chewy and buttery, with loads of raisins.
Peanut Butter Cookies
Cranberry Orange Cookie
A buttery cookie, stuffed with dried cranberries and orange zest.
Macaroon
No Bake Cookie
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Bandon's gathering place, serving handcrafted espresso, breakfast, lunch, and made from scratch pastries seven days a week.
365 2nd St SE, Bandon, OR 97411