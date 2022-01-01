Bandon Coffee Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Bandon Coffee Cafe

584 Reviews

$

365 2nd St SE

Bandon, OR 97411

Popular Items

Egg, Meat & Cheese
Latte
Bagel

Bagels

Baked fresh daily in assorted flavors. Our bagels have the classic chew that makes them so tasty!
Bagel

Bagel

$2.50

Choose your bagel flavor and toppings.

Bagel w/Flavored CC

Bagel w/Flavored CC

$3.95

Freshly made Veggie or Garlic Herb cream cheese on a bagel of your choice.

Bagel w/Cream Cheese & Lox

Bagel w/Cream Cheese & Lox

$8.50

Wild-caught Pacific lox, served with cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Yonkers

Yonkers

$9.95

Wild-caught Pacific lox and cream cheese, stacked with capers, red onion, cucumber and tomato on your choice of bagel.

Hummus & Veggie

$4.95

Your choice of bagel, smothered in hummus and stacked with cucumber, tomato and red onion. Gluten free bread available!

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Scrambled egg and cheddar cheese, served on a bagel, pita or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!

Egg, Meat & Cheese

Egg, Meat & Cheese

$5.25

Includes scrambled egg and cheddar, with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Choose from a bagel, pita or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!

Rise & Shine

Rise & Shine

$5.95

Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and avocado on your choice of bagel, pita, or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!

Ham & Ranch

Ham & Ranch

$7.95

Scrambled egg, ham, cheddar, tomato, avocado and sriracha ranch on your choice of bagel, pita, or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!

BLT Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

The classic... for breakfast! Served on your choice of bagel, pita or english muffin. Gluten free bread available!

9 Grain Toasts

Avocado Toast

$4.95

Nine-grain toast topped with mashed avocado and fresh cracked black pepper.

The Works Toast

$8.25

Nine-grain toast loaded with mashed avocado, fresh greens, tomato, a hard-boiled egg and fresh cracked black pepper.

Egg & Avo Toast

$6.50

Nine-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, sliced hard-boiled egg and fresh cracked black pepper.

House Specials

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$4.25

One fresh baked buttermilk biscuit, smothered in house-made sausage gravy.

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$6.25

Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, smothered in house-made sausage gravy.

Country Benedict

$6.25

A fresh baked buttermilk biscuit, stacked with scrambled egg and a sausage patty, smothered in homemade sausage gravy.

Double Country Benedict

$8.95

For a hearty appetite. Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, stacked with scrambled egg and 2 sausage patties, smothered in house-made sausage gravy.

Frittata

Frittata

$4.00

Potatoes, eggs and cheese with a rotating selection of vegetables or meat. Baked fresh!

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

Potatoes, eggs and cheese, rolled up with your choice of veggies or meat.

2 Biscuits w/Butter & Jam

$3.50

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$6.25+

Roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on nine-grain bread with mayo and deli mustard. Comes with your choice of a side.

Herby Turkey Sandwich

$6.25+

Roasted turkey, garlic cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on nine-grain bread. Comes with your choice of a side.

Cranburkey Sandwich

$6.25+

Roasted turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion served on nine-grain bread. Comes with your choice of a side.

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$6.25+

Black forest ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on nine-grain bread with mayo and deli mustard. Comes with your choice of a side.

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$6.25+

Albacore tuna salad served on nine-grain bread with lettuce, tomato and onion. Comes with your choice of side.

Loaded Veggie Sandwich

$6.25+

Nine-grain bread loaded with hummus, mashed avocado, cheddar cheese and a mountain of fresh veggies. Comes with your choice of side.

BLT Sandwich

$6.25+

A classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, served on nine-grain bread. Comes with your choice of side.

The Elvis

$8.50Out of stock

Burgers & Pita

Angus Burger

$8.75

1/4 pound Angus burger, served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and deli mustard. Add bacon and cheese if you please! Comes with your choice of side.

Veggie Burger

$8.75

Morningstar veggie patty served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and deli mustard. Comes with your choice of side.

Club Melt Pita

$7.50

Our most popular sandwich! Turkey, bacon and melted cheddar cheese on a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and deli mustard. Served with chips.

BLT Pita

$7.50

A warmed pita filled with the classic bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips.

Tuna Salad Pita

$7.50

A warmed pita filled with our Albacore Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with chips.

Brunch Burger

$9.95

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Side of Potato Salad

$1.95Out of stock

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.10+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso

Shot in the Dark

$2.55+

Americano

$2.35+

Latte

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.45+

Breve

$3.95+

Espresso

$2.45+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.95+

Italian Macchiato

$2.25+

Cortado

$2.50

Mochas

Coastal Mocha

$3.75+

Lighthouse

$3.75+

Beachcomber

$3.75+

Beandonian

$3.75+

Black & White

$3.75+

Snickers

$3.75+

Milky Way

$3.75+

SF Mocha

$3.75+

Mexican Mocha

$3.75+

Blended Drinks

BLND Mocha

$4.45

BLND French Vanilla

$4.45

BLND Caramel

$4.45

BLND Snickers

$4.45

BLND Milky Way

$4.45

BLND White Chocolate

$4.45

BLND Toffee

$4.45

BLND Bean

$4.45

BLND Beachcomber

$4.45

BLND Black & White

$4.45

BLND Chai

$4.45

BLND Pumkin

$4.45

BLND Redbull

$4.45

Other Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chai

$3.95+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.95

Redbull

$5.00

Italian Soda

$3.95

Cremosa

$4.25

Milk

$2.00+

Steamer

$2.60+

London Fog

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Coke/Diet Coke

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.75

Cup Water

$0.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

Fruit Smoothies

Blooming Berry

$4.95

Harvest Greens

$4.95

Mellow Mango

$4.95

Perfect Peach

$4.95

Summer Strawberry

$4.95

Kids

8 oz Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.95

8 oz Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Pastry

Scone

Scone

$2.75Out of stock

Baked fresh daily. Flavors rotate between Blueberry, White Chocolate Raspberry and Apple Cinnamon.

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Fresh baked every morning and smothered in cream cheese icing. Get 'em while they last!

Donut

$1.50Out of stock

Fresh daily. Chocolate and Maple available.

Apple Bars

Apple Bars

$2.50

Spice cake loaded with fresh apples. One of our most popular pastries!

Almond Pastry

$2.95Out of stock

A buttery pastry, loaded with almond filling.

Danish

$2.95Out of stock

Turnover

$2.75Out of stock

Flaky pastry stuffed with fruit filling. Flavors vary.

Daily Treat Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Daily Treat Bread

$2.95Out of stock

Cookies

Made from scratch and baked daily, with all butter and fresh eggs.
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

The best classic. Ours have 17 chocolate chips individually placed on top of an all-butter cookie.

Breakfast Cookie

Breakfast Cookie

$1.95

An oatmeal cookie, sweetened with molasses and honey, loaded with raisins & local cranberries.

Brownie Cookie

$1.95

Snickerdoodle

$1.95Out of stock
Orange Cookie

Orange Cookie

$1.95

A customer and crew favorite! An orange-flavored soft cookie, smothered in orange buttercream.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.95

Chewy and buttery, with loads of raisins.

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.95
Cranberry Orange Cookie

Cranberry Orange Cookie

$1.95

A buttery cookie, stuffed with dried cranberries and orange zest.

Macaroon

$2.50Out of stock

No Bake Cookie

$1.95Out of stock

Pies

Whole Pie

Whole Pie

$26.00Out of stock

Order today for pickup on Wednesday, November 24th!

Cakes

Mini Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Whole Bundt Cake

Out of stock

Daily Treat Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Bundt Slice

$3.95Out of stock

Whole Layer Cake

$35.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bandon's gathering place, serving handcrafted espresso, breakfast, lunch, and made from scratch pastries seven days a week.

Website

Location

365 2nd St SE, Bandon, OR 97411

Directions

Gallery
Bandon Coffee Cafe image
Bandon Coffee Cafe image

Map
