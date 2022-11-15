Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Kaffe 101 171 S Broadway

420 Reviews

$

171 S Broadway

Coos BaY, OR 97420

Popular Items

Mocha
Breakfast Bagel
Panini Lunch

Breakfast

Bagel

Bagel

$3.50
English Muffin

English Muffin

$3.00
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$7.25

This item comes with egg, choice of meat, choice of cheese, tomato, onion, mayo, salt and pepper

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25
Breakfast Muffin

Breakfast Muffin

$5.75

Includes egg, choice of meat, choice of cheese, tomato, onion, mayo

French Toast Sandwich

French Toast Sandwich

$9.50

Egg, choice of meat, and cheddar cheese served on our amazing french toast

GF Breakfast Sandwich

GF Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.25
Macho Burrito

Macho Burrito

$16.75
Yogurt

Yogurt

$2.50

Lunch

Panini Lunch

Panini Lunch

$10.50+
GF Panini

GF Panini

$8.75
Salad

Salad

$10.75+
Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$9.50
Amie's Quesadilla

Amie's Quesadilla

$10.25
Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$9.25
Wraps

Wraps

$9.75+

Hot Drinks

House

House

$3.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Cafe Au'lait

Cafe Au'lait

$3.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$4.25+
Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$2.50+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+
Latte

Latte

$4.25+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.50+
Shot N The Dark

Shot N The Dark

$4.00+
Steamer

Steamer

$2.75+

Cold Drinks

Blended Koolers

Blended Koolers

$5.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.75+
Smoothie Puree (Non-dairy)

Smoothie Puree (Non-dairy)

$5.50+
Green Tea Smoothie

Green Tea Smoothie

$5.00+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.75+
Juice

Juice

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$3.00
Redbull

Redbull

$4.00+
Water

Water

$0.00+
Lotus Energy

Lotus Energy

$4.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Kaffe 101. We cherish all our customers and we look forward to servicing you. Family. Community. Support.

171 S Broadway, Coos BaY, OR 97420

