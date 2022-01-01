Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coos Bay restaurants you'll love

Coos Bay restaurants
  • Coos Bay

Coos Bay's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Coos Bay restaurants

Kaffe 101 image

 

Kaffe 101

171 S Broadway, Coos BaY

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Bagel$7.25
This item comes with egg, choice of meat, choice of cheese, tomato, onion, mayo, salt and pepper
Breakfast Muffin$5.75
Includes egg, choice of meat, choice of cheese, tomato, onion, mayo
French Toast Sandwich$9.50
Egg, choice of meat, and cheddar cheese served on our amazing french toast
More about Kaffe 101
The Human Bean - image

 

The Human Bean -

62993 Highway 101, Coos Bay

No reviews yet
More about The Human Bean -
Miller's at the Cove image

 

Miller's at the Cove

63346 Boat Basin Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
More about Miller's at the Cove
Walt's Pourhouse image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Walt's Pourhouse

1880 N 7th Street, Coos Bay

Avg 4.3 (856 reviews)
More about Walt's Pourhouse
THB image

 

THB

62993 Highway 101, Coos Bay

No reviews yet
More about THB
