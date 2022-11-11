Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar-B-Que House NMB 1561 Highway 17 N

2,740 Reviews

$$

1561 Highway 17 N

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Daddy Plate
Pork Plate
BBQ Sandwich

Appetizers

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$18.00

24 Wings

$34.00

Redneck Nachos

$12.00

Fried Pork Skins

$5.00

BBQ House Plates

Pork Plate

$12.50+

Sandwich Plate

$13.50

Chicken Strip Plate

$12.00+

Wings Plate

$16.50+

1/2 Smk Chix Plate

$13.00

Brisket Plate

$16.50+

Big Daddy Plate

$19.00

Grand Daddy

$24.00

Brisket Taco Plate

$16.50

Stew Plate

$10.00

Vegetable Plate

$12.00

BBQ Tray

$8.50

Chix Salad sand

$11.50

Sp BBq Sand

$3.00

Sp FRY

$1.50

Sp Chip

$1.50

Sp Hush Puppy

$1.50

Sp Tea

$1.50

Sp Soda

$1.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$3.50

Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Cake

$4.00

Drinks

Tea

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Jumbo Sweet Tea

$1.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Jumbo Unsweet Tea

$1.25

Jumbo Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$1.25

Jumbo Soda

$1.69

Water

1/2 gallon tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.85

Seniorupgrade

$0.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Hot Dog

$7.50

Kids Corn Dog

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Kids Mac & cheese

$7.50

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$6.50

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Corn Dog

$3.50

Hot Dog

$3.50

Burger

$6.50

Double Burger

$9.00

Chix Salad Sand

$6.50

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Stew

$3.00

Buns

$0.50

Chips

$3.50

Chicken Tender

$3.25

Collards

$3.00

Cob

$3.00

Corn Nuggets

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.00

Okra

$3.50

Hush Puppies - 16

$4.00

Hush Puppies - 8

$3.00

Mac

$3.50

O Rings

$3.29

Potato Salad

$3.50

Red Slaw

$3.00

Salad

$3.50

Side BBq

$5.50

1/4 rib

$10.00

Sweet Fries

$3.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

White Slaw

$3.00

Crispy fries

$3.50

Side Brisket

$8.00Out of stock

Brisket Tacos

$4.25

1/2 rib

$16.00

1/2 SMK Chicken

$8.00

WS ON SIDE

$0.25

RS ON SIDE

$0.25

Pork Tacos

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Brunswick Stew

$3.00+

Stew & Salad

$6.00+

B.Y.O Salad

$5.49

Tray

$8.50

Chicken Noodle

$2.69+

Wraps

Classic Wrap

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Fried Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Kitchen Sink Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.50

Take Out Specials

Smoked Pork BBQ

$15.00+

Bottle of Sauce

$5.00

50 Wings

$60.95

100 Wings

$119.50

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.00

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Whole Butt

$49.00

The Special

$22.00

The Family Feast

$35.00

Jumbo Family Feast

$62.00

Ultimate Feast

$110.00

Pint Brisket

$19.00

Whole Turkey

$70.00

Takeout Sides

Baked Beans Pint

$7.00

Baked Beans Quart

$12.00

Collards Pint

$7.00

Collards Quart

$12.00

Green Beans Pint

$7.00

Green Beans Quart

$12.00

Mac-n-cheese Pint

$7.00

Mac-n-cheese Quart

$12.00

Potato Salad Pint

$7.00

Potato Salad Quart

$12.00

Red Slaw Pint

$7.00

Red Slaw Quart

$12.00

White Slaw Pint

$7.00

White Slaw Quart

$12.00

Chicken Salad Pint

$11.00

Plates

$0.10

Senior

Senior BBQ Pork Plate

$8.00

Senior BBQ Sandwich

$8.00

Senior Brunswick Stew

$6.50

Senior Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Senior Hot Dog

$7.00

Senior Smoked Ribs

$12.00

Senior Brisket

$12.00

Senior Grilled Tenders

$8.00

Catering

20-99 Guests Event

$18.00

100+ Guests Event

$17.00

20-99 Guest

$18.00

1/2 pan slaw white

$35.00

1/2 pan slaw red

$35.00

1/2 pan green bean

$35.00

1/2 pan potato salad

$35.00

1/2 pan collards

$35.00

1/2 pan mac

$40.00

1/2 pan baked bean

$40.00

full pan slaw white

$70.00

full pan slaw red

$70.00

full pan green bean

$70.00

full pan potato salad

$70.00

full pan collards

$70.00

full pan mac

$80.00

full pan baked bean

$80.00

gallon sauce

$40.00

Beer & Wine

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Crooked Hammock

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Merlot

$4.00

Cab

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

Chardonnary

$4.00

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$14.99

Medium T-Shirt

$14.99

Large T-Shirt

$14.99

XL T-Shirt

$14.99

Tye Dye

$19.99

Ex Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

House

$0.25

Eastern

$0.25

Lexington

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Spicy House

$0.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1561 Highway 17 N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Directions

Bar-B-Que House NMB image
Bar-B-Que House NMB image

