Bayside Inn Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4065 Smith Island Road

Ewell, MD 21824

Appetizers

Crab Dip Bowl-Appetizer

$13.99

Bread w/ Crab Dip

Hot Crab Dip-Appetizer

$13.99

Crabby Fries-Appetizer

$13.99

Wing Dings-Appetizer

$9.99

w/ Ranch or BBQ

Mini Crab Balls-Appetizer

$11.99

Shrimp Salad-Appetizer

$13.99

Onion Rings-Appetizer

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries-Appetizer

$5.99

Hush Puppies-Appetizer

$3.99

Steamed Clams Dozen - Appetizer

$11.99

Steamed Clams Dozen - As Meal

$11.99

Dinners

Single Crab Cake Dinner

$20.99

Double Crab Cake Dinner

$29.99

Single Soft Crab Dinner

$17.99

Double Soft Crab Dinner

$24.99

Blackened Scallops & Crabmeat

$29.99

Seafood Combo

$29.99

1 Crab Cake, 1 Soft Crab, 2 Fried shrimp

Stuffed Flounder

$29.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Flounder - broiled

$17.99

Hot Crab Dip Platter

$18.99

Special-Prime Rib

$29.99

Special-1 lb Snow Crab Legs

$28.99

Dinner Side Add On

Green Beans

$2.99

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Soft Crab-add on

$7.99

Crab Cake-add on

$12.99

Corn on Cob

$2.99

Steamers

Large Crabs

$4.99+

Jumbo Steamed Crabs

$5.50+

Steamed Clams Dozen

$11.99

Soup

Cream of Crab

$6.49+

Maryland Crab

$5.49+

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Breaded Chicken Strips

Crab Bites

$13.99

Lightly Battered Soft Shell Crab bodies

Shrimp Tenders

$11.99

Lightly breaded shrimp

Chicken Nugget Basket (Kids)

$6.99

served w/ French fries

Rockfish Filets

$11.99

Clam Strips

$11.99

Platters

#1 Crab Cake Platter

#2 Soft Shell Crab Platter

#3 Seafood Combo

$29.99

1 Crab Cake, 1 Soft Shell Crab, & 2 Fried Shrimp

#4 Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$16.99

#5 Hot Crab Dip Platter

$18.99

Crabmeat in cream cheese, topped w/ Cheddar cheese. Served w/ Fries & Crackers

#6 Ham & Fried Oyster Platter

$22.99

Baked Ham served w/ Single Fried Oysters

Family style with pie

$24.99

Family style with cake

$27.99

Special - Stuff Flounder

$29.99

Special - Flounder

$17.99

Special-1 lb Snow crab legs

$28.99

Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$19.99

Made from fresh local crabmeat, served on a bun

Soft Crab Sandwich

$14.99

2 Soft Crab lightly breaded, served on sliced bread

Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/4 lb Angus Beef served on a bun w/ French Fries

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Shaved Ham & Cheese served on a bun

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$10.99

Single Fried Oyster lightly breaded, served on sliced bread

Shrimp Salad sandwich

$13.99

Clam Fritter Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides-add on

Macaroni Salad

$2.79

Cole Slaw

$2.79

Green Beans

$2.79

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.79

Hush Puppies

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Crab Cake-add on

$12.99

Soft Crab-add on

$7.99

chicken tenders only-add on

$8.99

Clam Strips only-add on

$8.99

Shrimp tenders only-add on

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets only-add on

$3.99

Fried Shrimp-add on

$2.25

Clam Fritter-add on

$1.75

Oyster - Add on

$2.00

Corn on cob

$2.49

Crab Ball

$5.25

Corn Pudding

$2.49

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Birch Beer

$2.49

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Hot tea

$1.99

Milk

$2.49

chocolate milk

$2.49

club Soda

$0.99

Desserts

Smith Island Cake - Slice

$3.50

Smith Island Sundae

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Crean topped w/ Smith Island Cake

Ice Cream

$4.99

Vanilla

1/2 Smith Island Cake To-Go

$21.99

Whole Smith Island Cake To-Go

$34.99

Slice Cake with scoop ice cream

$6.99

Applesauce Pie-Slice

$2.99

Applesauce Pie - Whole

$13.00

Rentals

Bike Rental

$3.00+

Golf Cart Rental

$15.00+

Other

Bag of Ice

$3.75

Charcoal

$19.99

Lighter Fluid

$6.00

Chips

$1.50

Pretzels

$1.00

Carryout Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$1.50+

Macaroni Salad

$1.50+

Green Beans

$1.50+

Stewed Tomatoes

$1.50+

Corn Pudding

$2.25+

Pan Rolls

$3.99

Clam Fritter

$2.00

Frozen Seafood

Soft Crab

$4.00+

Crab cakes fresh or frozen

$18.99

Snowball

Small

$3.00

Large

$4.00

Rootbeer float

$5.99

Crisfield_

Round trip adult

$30.00

Round trip child

$15.00

One way adult

$20.00

One way child

$10.00

Point lookout

Round trip adult

$48.00

Round trip child

$24.00

One way adult

$35.00

One way child

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonal seafood restaurant on the Waterfront offering full service dining, carryout, bike and golf cart rentals, Authentic Smith Island Cakes and Steamed Crabs! Come see us!

4065 Smith Island Road, Ewell, MD 21824

