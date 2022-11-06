Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger By Day

review star

No reviews yet

242 Grand Street

Ground Floor

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2) BBD Smash Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)
BBD Smash Burger
Crispy Fries

Meals

1) Two BEEF Sliders (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

1) Two BEEF Sliders (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$10.75

2 BEEF Sliders with grilled onions, cheese, BBD Special Sauce 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

1) Two CHICKEN Sliders (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

1) Two CHICKEN Sliders (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$10.75

2 CHICKEN Sliders with grilled onions, cheese, BBD Special Sauce 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

2) BBD Smash Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

2) BBD Smash Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$13.25

Smashed Beef Patty, Cheese, Grilled Onions, BBD Special Sauce, Choice of Toppings 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

3) Classic Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

3) Classic Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$12.25

Beef Patty, Choice of Toppings 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

4) Chick Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

4) Chick Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$13.75

Fried Chicken Cutlet, BBD Special Sauce, Choice of Toppings 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

5) Hot Chick (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

5) Hot Chick (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$14.75

Spicy Fried Chicken Cutlet, BBD Special Sauce, Choice of Toppings 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

6) Bacon Cheeseburger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

6) Bacon Cheeseburger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$14.75

Beef Patty, Bacon, American Cheese, Choice of Toppings 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

7) Hot Momma (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

7) Hot Momma (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$13.75

Spicy Beef Patty with our signature BBD Special Sauce, Choice of Toppings 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

8) Limited Time Offer - Half Pound Smash Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

8) Limited Time Offer - Half Pound Smash Burger (Choice of Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream)

$19.75

1/2 LB Beef Patty smashed on bed of onions, American Cheese, BBD Special Sauce, Choice of Toppings 2 Choices of Crispy Fries, Tater Tots, Drinks or Ice Cream

Burgers

Slider(s)

Slider(s)

$3.00

Mini beef patty, grilled onions, cheese, BBD Special Sauce

BBD Smash Burger

BBD Smash Burger

$8.50

Smashed Beef Patty, Cheese, Grilled Onions, BBD Special Sauce

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$7.50

Beef Patty, Choice of Toppings

Hot Momma

Hot Momma

$9.00

Spicy Beef Patty with our signature BBD Special Sauce, Choice of Toppings

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Beef Patty, Bacon, American Cheese, Choice of Toppings

Chick Burger

Chick Burger

$9.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Choice of Toppings, BBD Special Sauce

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$10.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Cutlet, Choice of Toppings, BBD Special Sauce

Big Boy Smash Burger

Big Boy Smash Burger

$15.00

1/2 LB Beef Patty smashed on bed of onions, American Cheese, BBD Special Sauce, Choice of Toppings

$2.00 BEEF Slider (Mon-Fri from 2:30pm to 4:30pm)

$2.00 BEEF Slider (Mon-Fri from 2:30pm to 4:30pm)

$3.00
$2.00 CHICKEN Slider (Mon-Fri from 2:30pm to 4:30pm)

$2.00 CHICKEN Slider (Mon-Fri from 2:30pm to 4:30pm)

$3.00
Chicken Slider(s)

Chicken Slider(s)

$3.00

Mini chicken patty, grilled onions, cheese, BBD Special Sauce

Sides

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$3.00+

Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

Sweet Potatoes

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Crispy Onion Rings

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Tasty Tater Tots

Milkshakes / Ice Cream

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.75
Coffee Milkshake

Coffee Milkshake

$6.75

Coffee

Cookies n Cream Milkshake

Cookies n Cream Milkshake

$6.75
Green Tea Milkshake

Green Tea Milkshake

$6.75
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.75

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.75

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Cookies n Cream Ice Cream

$3.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Whip Cream

$0.50

Coffee Ice Cream

$3.00

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sunkist

Sunkist

$3.00
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Water

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, Chicken Burgers, Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, Milkshakes, Ice Cream

Location

242 Grand Street, Ground Floor, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dudley's
orange starNo Reviews
85 Orchard Street New York City, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
orange starNo Reviews
78 Rivington Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
orange starNo Reviews
277 Broome Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St - 84 RIVINGTON ST
orange starNo Reviews
84 RIVINGTON ST New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
orange star3.6 • 1,714
19 Kenmare St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston