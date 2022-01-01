Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bean City Bar & Grill N/A

review star

No reviews yet

n2505 Bean City Road

New London, WI 54961

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tapper

Budweiser

$1.25

Bud Light

$1.25

Miller Lite

$1.25

Coors Light

$1.25

Natural Light

$1.25

Spotted Cow

$2.75

Leinenkugel

$2.75

Mug

Budweiser

$1.75

Bud Light

$1.75

Miller Lite

$1.75

Coors Light

$1.75

Natural Light

$1.25

Spotted Cow

$3.00

Leinenkugel

$3.00

Pint

Budweiser

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Natural Light

$2.00

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Leinenkugel

$4.00

Pitcher

Budweiser

$9.00

Bud Light

$9.00

Miller Lite

$9.00

Coors Light

$9.00

Natural Light

$7.00

Spotted Cow

$15.00

Leinenkugel

$15.00

Bottled Beer

Reds Apple Ale

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Select 55

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Old Style

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.50

Can Beer

Busch Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch N/A

$2.50

Fantasy Factory

$4.50

Seltzers

Carbliss Black Raspberry

$4.00

Carbliss Cranberry

$4.00

Carbliss Lemon

$4.00

Carbliss Lemon-Lime

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade Original

$3.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade Black Cherry

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Topo-Chico

$4.00

Wine

Sutter Home Moscato

$3.50

Sutter Home Sweet Red

$3.50

Sutter Home Red Blend

$3.50

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$3.50

Bucket of Beer

Bucket of Beer

$14.00

Soda

Sun Drop

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

7-Up

$1.75

Diet 7-Up

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.75

Squirt

$1.75

Sunkist Orange

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

A&W Rootbeer

$1.75

Caffeine Free Coke

$1.75

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.75

Bottle Sundrop

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

App Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.50

Mixed Basket

$10.10

Onion Rings, Jalapeno Poppers, Mushrooms, Chicken Tenders, Mini Tacos, Fries

3 Southwest Pork Taco

$9.55

App Sides

French Fries

$3.45

Brew City Fries

$4.00

Criss-Cut Fries

$4.00

Battered Pickles

$5.05

Cheese Nuggets

$5.60

Onion Rings

$4.25

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.30

Tater Kegs

$6.10

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.60

Mini Tacos

$5.60

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.05

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.50

Sriracha Cheese Nuggets

$5.60

Steak Bites

$7.00

Burgers

Western Burger

$9.55+

bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ

Bean City Burger

$10.35+

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.55+

topped with bacon and cheddar cheese

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.55+

sauteed mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Hamburger

$8.25+

Fresh ground beef hand pattied and grilled

Cheeseburger

$8.75+

Fresh ground beef topped with American cheese

Castle Burger

$9.55

1/4 pound fresh ground beef and brat patty with pepper jack cheese

Build Your Own Burger

$8.25+

Bean City Behemoth

$35.00

Soup & Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.30

lettuce, tomato, cheese & onions topped with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.30

lettuce, tomato, cheese & onions topped with your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$2.95+

lettuce, tomato, cheese & onions with your choice of dressing

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Wraps

Wraps served on a Garlic and Herb tortilla with potato chips

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.40

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.80

grilled chicken tossed in our homemade southwest sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and onions

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with potato chips

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$8.75

Fish Sandwich

$8.75

BLT

$6.95

Brat Patty

$10.10

Philly Steak

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.55

Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.30+

Unbreaded Wings

$9.30+

Honey Breaded Wings

$9.30+

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs and Fries

$7.00

Kids Hamburger and Fries

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Kids Kraft Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

10"

10" Meat Lovers

$14.85

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni & Canadian Bacon

10" Works Pizza

$14.85

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Black Olives

10" Chicken Alfredo

$15.90

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Tomato

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.60

Cheese and one topping

14"

14" Meat Lovers

$21.20

14" Works Pizza

$21.20

14" Chicken Alfredo

$22.25

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.90

Treats!

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.85

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.25

Small Chips

$1.00

Candy Bars

$1.75

Beef Jerky

$5.00

Pork Skins

$1.25

Pretzels

$1.25

Cheetos

$1.25

Sea Salt Chips

$1.25

Taco Tuesday

Taco Supreme

$2.20

meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream

Taco Salad

$2.20

Taco

$1.75

Pork Taco

$2.00

Pork Taco Supreme

$2.45

Pork Taco Salad

$2.45

Nacho

$7.50

Margarita

$3.75

To Go Box

To Go

$0.25

Clothing

T-Shirts

$14.00

Build Your Breakfast

Build Your Breakfast

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

n2505 Bean City Road, New London, WI 54961

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Miles Bar N' Grill - 7045 Epworth Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7045 Epworth Road Garden Prairie, IL 61038
View restaurantnext
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore
orange starNo Reviews
219 W State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
LUCKY DOG SALOON & GAMES - CHERRY VALLEY IL.
orange starNo Reviews
205 East State Street Cherry Valley, IL 61016
View restaurantnext
Mimi's Place - 6997 US-45
orange starNo Reviews
7211 US Route 45 Carrier Mills, IL 62946
View restaurantnext
Redbone’s - 584 Carriage House Dr
orange starNo Reviews
584 Carriage House Drive Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House Normal - 115 Veterans Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
115 Veterans Parkway Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New London

Crystal Falls
orange star4.5 • 196
1500 Handschke Dr New London, WI 54961
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New London
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston