Benji and Jakes

review star

No reviews yet

5 Horseshoe Lake Rd

White Lake, NY 12786

Order Again

Popular Items

Margarita
Plain Jane
T-Rex

Specials

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cream of Mushroom Soup

$9.00

It’s back! This earthy vegetarian soup is made with a truffle porcini broth that is rounded out with hints of citrus and tarragon and topped with fresh parmigiana. Not too rich, but definitely decadent!

African Curry Peanut Stew - Bowl

$9.00

A warm and spicy curry made with onions, carrots, potatoes, chickpeas, peas and peanuts topped with cilantro and served over basmati rice

Potato Leek Soup - Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Made with grilled leeks for extra added flavor. Smokey and earthy and perfect on a fall day!

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$25.00

Sliced tuna torched over Arcadian greens, topped with edamame, cucumber, fried onions, crispy chow mein noodles and Furikake seasoning. Served with a wasabi sesame Japanese vinaigrette.

Lake Mex Salad

Lake Mex Salad

$18.00

Romaine based salad served family-style topped with black beans, tomatoes, corn, avocado, queso fresco, and tortilla strips - served with a chipotle lime vinaigrette

Mini Cheese And Tomato Calzones

Mini Cheese And Tomato Calzones

$8.00

Light and fluffy and served 4 per order with a side of marinara

Nashville Hot Cauliflower bites

Nashville Hot Cauliflower bites

$8.00

Cauliflower nuggets battered in a spicy coating and fried. Served with ranch and hot sauce

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Battered fried pickles served with a side of ranch

Vegetable Dumplings - Fried

$10.00

These super green veggie dumplings are stuffed with kale, spinach, napa cabbage, tofu and bits of corn. Served 5 per order with a Japanese wasabi dipping sauce.

Spaghetti Alfredo

Spaghetti Alfredo

$22.00

This decadent classic is made using Mancini pasta that is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company in Italy. Semolina and water are the only ingredients. The sauce speaks for itself. Topped with parm, basil and fresh cracked pepper.

The Big Poppy * Pizza Special*

$25.00

Large Pie - A regular and local legend Harvey Rosenberg's favorite pie (Sid Rosenberg's loving father, may his memory be a blessing). So good we had to offer it to you. Half T-Rex (Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Pulled Murray's Chicken, Ground Beef, Bacon) Half Margarita (Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato Slices, Fresh Basil)

Everything But The Bagel *Pizza Special*

Everything But The Bagel *Pizza Special*

$18.00

A white pie on white dough with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and topped with plum tomato, red onion, capers and everything bagel seasoning

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza *Pizza Special*

$21.00+

White dough, mozzarella, breaded chicken & bacon pieces, finished with a ranch drizzle

Angry Bird - Buffalo Chicken Pie *Pizza Special*

$21.00+

White dough, mozzarella, breaded chicken pieces, hot wing sauce, blue cheese crumble, scallions

Saucy Bird - BBQ Chicken Pie *Pizza Special*

$20.00+

White dough, mozzarella, chicken pieces, bbq sauce, red onion

Chicken Parmesan Pie *Pizza Special*

$21.00+

White dough topped with breaded chicken pieces, fresh mozzarella, basil

Sid-izens United - Sid Rosenberg Signed Book

Sid-izens United - Sid Rosenberg Signed Book

$28.00

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

A vegetarian version of the classic served with french bread and gruyere cheese

Spicy Black Bean Soup

Spicy Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Vegetraian bases black bean soup served with sliced avocado and cheese

Spicy Tortilla Soup

Spicy Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Vegetarian Based with tomatoes, poblano peppers, cilantro, pepperjack cheese and tortilla chips

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$14.00

Local organic baby greens served with shredded cabbage, carrots, cucumber and grape tomatoes with a choice of dressing

Ceaser Salad

Ceaser Salad

$14.00

Served with croutons and parmesan

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Local mozzarella, plum tomato and basil with a balsamic reduction and porcini oil

Murray's brick oven chicken wings

Murray's brick oven chicken wings

$14.00

served five per order with a side of bbq and jalapeno sauce

Murray's Chicken Satay

Murray's Chicken Satay

$12.00

Murray's Chicken breast skewers - 2 per order w dipping sauces * Contains peanuts *

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Served 5 per order with a side of BBQ sauce, housemade maple mustard and waffle fries

Beyond Chicken Tenders

Beyond Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Plant based chicken tenders served with a side of BBQ, housemade maple mustard and shoestring fries

Golden Triangles

Golden Triangles

$8.00

SoyBoy organic non GMO Tofu (Rochester, NY) lightly coated in cornmeal, fried and served with housemade chipotle mayo

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

cooked in our brick oven and served with a side of beer cheese

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00

served in a cast iron with a side of marinara

Gabila's Knish

Gabila's Knish

$5.00

a Coney Island original! Served with yellow mustard and great on its own or with a burger or vegetarian chicken sandwich!

Corn Ribs

Corn Ribs

$8.00

grilled and fried corn "ribs" seasoned with lime juice and truffle oil for a fiesta in your mouth!

Beer Battered Jalapeno Rings

Beer Battered Jalapeno Rings

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce

Mini Vegetable Samosas

Mini Vegetable Samosas

$10.00

filled with potato and pea and served with tamarind and cilantro chutney

Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls

Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

served six to an order with a housemade chili duck sauce

Mozarella Sticks

Mozarella Sticks

$8.00

served six per order with a side of marinara sauce

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Our waffle fries tossed in truffle parmesean cheese and white truffle oil

House Pies

Aubergine

$17.00+

fire-roasted eggplant sauce, mozzarella, romano, sun-dried tomatoes

Margarita

Margarita

$17.00+

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, plum tomato slices, fresh basil

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$15.00+

marinara sauce, mozzarella

T-Rex

T-Rex

$20.00+

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Murray's roasted pulled chicken, ground beef

Specialty Pies

Aviv

Aviv

$18.00

a white pie on white dough with mozzarella, ricotta, grilled leeks, cremini mushrooms, asparagus and truffle oil

Death By Pizza

Death By Pizza

$17.00

spicy marinara and poblano pepper sauce, mozzarella, romano, pepper jack cheese, cilantro pesto

Dolce Diavolo

Dolce Diavolo

$18.00

white dough pie topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato pieces, Calabrian peppers and finished with truffle honey

Don Mateo

$17.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepper jack cheese, Peppadews, habanero

Drunken Chef

Drunken Chef

$17.00

vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, zucchini, yellow squash, crimini mushrooms

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

marinara sauce, fire-roasted eggplant sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, breaded fried eggplant

Fungus Amongus

Fungus Amongus

$18.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, goat cheese, crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, fresh black cracked pepper

Green Dream

Green Dream

$18.00

marinara sauce, sliced avocado, shallots, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, lime juice

Gringo Disco

Gringo Disco

$18.00

vodka sauce, mozarella, ricotta, artichoke, crimini mushroom, broccoli

Holy Jalapeno

Holy Jalapeno

$18.00

spicy tomato sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, cilantro pesto, raw & housemade fried jalapeno rings

I Dream of Genie

I Dream of Genie

$18.00

aubergine sauce, mozzarella, black olives, mushrooms, pesto drops, sun-dried tomatoes

Itallian Stallion

Itallian Stallion

$17.00

marinara sauce on top of fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil & fresh oregano

Jackson Pollock

Jackson Pollock

$17.00

marinara, vodka, fire-roasted eggplant and pesto sauces, smoked mozzarella, crimini mushrooms

Laughing Goat

Laughing Goat

$18.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, shitake mushrooms, caramelized onions

Pizza Bernadette

Pizza Bernadette

$18.00

pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, Murray's roasted pulled chicken, broccoli

Plant Based Supreme

Plant Based Supreme

$18.00

our Plain Jane pizza made on white dough topped with plant based sausage, plant based pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, and onions (please tell your server if you would like plant based cheese)

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Scampi sauce, fresh mozzarella & shrimp

Smokey Mozz

Smokey Mozz

$17.00

marinara sauce, smoked mozzarella, roasted red peppers

Sweetie Pie

Sweetie Pie

$17.00

balsamic reduction, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh oregano & fresh basil

The Flying Hawaiian

The Flying Hawaiian

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pineapple, Hudson Valley Foie Gras duck ham

What The-Dilly-O *Pizza Special*

What The-Dilly-O *Pizza Special*

$18.00Out of stock

White Pie - extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh dill, housemade beer battered fried pickles

Entrees

16OZ T Bone Steak

16OZ T Bone Steak

$39.00

marinated in an herbal infused oil, grilled and served with roasted potatoes, steamed vegetables, sautéed onions and peppers & spinach

Angus Beef Burger - Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin

Angus Beef Burger - Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin

$15.00

8 OZ served on a Broiche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle Add Toppings as desired (additional charge)

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

vegan/soy free/gluten free patty by Beyond Meat served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle Add toppings to your liking (additional charge)

Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna

Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna

$35.00

*available as a steak or served cubed on rosemary skewers* marinated in white wine, chili, garlic, and basil. seared and served with quinoa and steamed vegetables - accompanied with a sauce vierge

Hebrew National Hot Dog

Hebrew National Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled Kosher all-beef hot dog served on a spilt top bun with a side of sauerkraut and mustard

Murray’s Free Range Brick Oven Roasted Half Chicken

Murray’s Free Range Brick Oven Roasted Half Chicken

$35.00

seasoned with fresh herbs and spices, served with roasted potatoes, steamed vegetables, and spinach

Pasta Alla Your Way

Pasta Alla Your Way

$20.00

your choice of pasta: Penne, Linguine, Angel Hair or Spaghetti with your choice of sauce: Marinara, Vodka or Pesto. *Gluten free pasta available in Penne* • Customize to your liking. Add any cheese or pizza topping (additional charges apply)

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$8.00

Multi-colored quinoa base. You chose how you want it! Additional topping fees apply.

Ravioli Burrata

Ravioli Burrata

$25.00

Burrata cheese stuffed ravioli - 5 piece dish served with marinara sauce and topped with Pecorino and basil

Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich

Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

served on a brioche bun with shredded cabbage and chipotle mayo Add toppings to your liking (additional charges apply)

Desserts

Mini Housemade Zeppoles

Mini Housemade Zeppoles

$8.00

sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar served with chocolate sauce

Gelato

Gelato

$8.00

Choose your flavor, you can't go wrong!

Merchandise

Sid Rosenberg Signed Book

$28.00

N/A Beverages

Boylen's Birch

$4.00

Boylen's Black Cherry

$4.00

Boylen's Creamy Red

$4.00

Boylen's Ginger Ale

$4.00

Boylen's Grape

$4.00

Boylen's Orange

$4.00

Boylen's Root Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00+

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Ginger Ale

$2.00+

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.00+

Pitcher of Soda

$8.00

Saratoga Water - Flat

$6.00

Saratoga Water - Sparkling

$6.00

Seltzer

$2.00+

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00+

Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Water (tap)

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
#Catskillspizza

5 Horseshoe Lake Rd, White Lake, NY 12786

