Benji and Jakes
5 Horseshoe Lake Rd
White Lake, NY 12786
Popular Items
Specials
Cream of Mushroom Soup
It’s back! This earthy vegetarian soup is made with a truffle porcini broth that is rounded out with hints of citrus and tarragon and topped with fresh parmigiana. Not too rich, but definitely decadent!
African Curry Peanut Stew - Bowl
A warm and spicy curry made with onions, carrots, potatoes, chickpeas, peas and peanuts topped with cilantro and served over basmati rice
Potato Leek Soup - Bowl
Made with grilled leeks for extra added flavor. Smokey and earthy and perfect on a fall day!
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Sliced tuna torched over Arcadian greens, topped with edamame, cucumber, fried onions, crispy chow mein noodles and Furikake seasoning. Served with a wasabi sesame Japanese vinaigrette.
Lake Mex Salad
Romaine based salad served family-style topped with black beans, tomatoes, corn, avocado, queso fresco, and tortilla strips - served with a chipotle lime vinaigrette
Mini Cheese And Tomato Calzones
Light and fluffy and served 4 per order with a side of marinara
Nashville Hot Cauliflower bites
Cauliflower nuggets battered in a spicy coating and fried. Served with ranch and hot sauce
Pickle Fries
Battered fried pickles served with a side of ranch
Vegetable Dumplings - Fried
These super green veggie dumplings are stuffed with kale, spinach, napa cabbage, tofu and bits of corn. Served 5 per order with a Japanese wasabi dipping sauce.
Spaghetti Alfredo
This decadent classic is made using Mancini pasta that is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company in Italy. Semolina and water are the only ingredients. The sauce speaks for itself. Topped with parm, basil and fresh cracked pepper.
The Big Poppy * Pizza Special*
Large Pie - A regular and local legend Harvey Rosenberg's favorite pie (Sid Rosenberg's loving father, may his memory be a blessing). So good we had to offer it to you. Half T-Rex (Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Pulled Murray's Chicken, Ground Beef, Bacon) Half Margarita (Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato Slices, Fresh Basil)
Everything But The Bagel *Pizza Special*
A white pie on white dough with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and topped with plum tomato, red onion, capers and everything bagel seasoning
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza *Pizza Special*
White dough, mozzarella, breaded chicken & bacon pieces, finished with a ranch drizzle
Angry Bird - Buffalo Chicken Pie *Pizza Special*
White dough, mozzarella, breaded chicken pieces, hot wing sauce, blue cheese crumble, scallions
Saucy Bird - BBQ Chicken Pie *Pizza Special*
White dough, mozzarella, chicken pieces, bbq sauce, red onion
Chicken Parmesan Pie *Pizza Special*
White dough topped with breaded chicken pieces, fresh mozzarella, basil
Sid-izens United - Sid Rosenberg Signed Book
Appetizers
French Onion Soup
A vegetarian version of the classic served with french bread and gruyere cheese
Spicy Black Bean Soup
Vegetraian bases black bean soup served with sliced avocado and cheese
Spicy Tortilla Soup
Vegetarian Based with tomatoes, poblano peppers, cilantro, pepperjack cheese and tortilla chips
Mixed Green Salad
Local organic baby greens served with shredded cabbage, carrots, cucumber and grape tomatoes with a choice of dressing
Ceaser Salad
Served with croutons and parmesan
Caprese Salad
Local mozzarella, plum tomato and basil with a balsamic reduction and porcini oil
Murray's brick oven chicken wings
served five per order with a side of bbq and jalapeno sauce
Murray's Chicken Satay
Murray's Chicken breast skewers - 2 per order w dipping sauces * Contains peanuts *
Chicken Tenders
Served 5 per order with a side of BBQ sauce, housemade maple mustard and waffle fries
Beyond Chicken Tenders
Plant based chicken tenders served with a side of BBQ, housemade maple mustard and shoestring fries
Golden Triangles
SoyBoy organic non GMO Tofu (Rochester, NY) lightly coated in cornmeal, fried and served with housemade chipotle mayo
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
cooked in our brick oven and served with a side of beer cheese
Garlic Knots
served in a cast iron with a side of marinara
Gabila's Knish
a Coney Island original! Served with yellow mustard and great on its own or with a burger or vegetarian chicken sandwich!
Corn Ribs
grilled and fried corn "ribs" seasoned with lime juice and truffle oil for a fiesta in your mouth!
Beer Battered Jalapeno Rings
Served with marinara sauce
Mini Vegetable Samosas
filled with potato and pea and served with tamarind and cilantro chutney
Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls
served six to an order with a housemade chili duck sauce
Mozarella Sticks
served six per order with a side of marinara sauce
Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries
Shoestring Fries
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Our waffle fries tossed in truffle parmesean cheese and white truffle oil
House Pies
Aubergine
fire-roasted eggplant sauce, mozzarella, romano, sun-dried tomatoes
Margarita
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, plum tomato slices, fresh basil
Plain Jane
marinara sauce, mozzarella
T-Rex
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Murray's roasted pulled chicken, ground beef
Specialty Pies
Aviv
a white pie on white dough with mozzarella, ricotta, grilled leeks, cremini mushrooms, asparagus and truffle oil
Death By Pizza
spicy marinara and poblano pepper sauce, mozzarella, romano, pepper jack cheese, cilantro pesto
Dolce Diavolo
white dough pie topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato pieces, Calabrian peppers and finished with truffle honey
Don Mateo
marinara, mozzarella, pepper jack cheese, Peppadews, habanero
Drunken Chef
vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, zucchini, yellow squash, crimini mushrooms
Eggplant Parm
marinara sauce, fire-roasted eggplant sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, breaded fried eggplant
Fungus Amongus
marinara sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, goat cheese, crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, fresh black cracked pepper
Green Dream
marinara sauce, sliced avocado, shallots, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, lime juice
Gringo Disco
vodka sauce, mozarella, ricotta, artichoke, crimini mushroom, broccoli
Holy Jalapeno
spicy tomato sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, cilantro pesto, raw & housemade fried jalapeno rings
I Dream of Genie
aubergine sauce, mozzarella, black olives, mushrooms, pesto drops, sun-dried tomatoes
Itallian Stallion
marinara sauce on top of fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil & fresh oregano
Jackson Pollock
marinara, vodka, fire-roasted eggplant and pesto sauces, smoked mozzarella, crimini mushrooms
Laughing Goat
vodka sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, shitake mushrooms, caramelized onions
Pizza Bernadette
pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, Murray's roasted pulled chicken, broccoli
Plant Based Supreme
our Plain Jane pizza made on white dough topped with plant based sausage, plant based pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, and onions (please tell your server if you would like plant based cheese)
Shrimp Scampi
Scampi sauce, fresh mozzarella & shrimp
Smokey Mozz
marinara sauce, smoked mozzarella, roasted red peppers
Sweetie Pie
balsamic reduction, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh oregano & fresh basil
The Flying Hawaiian
marinara, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pineapple, Hudson Valley Foie Gras duck ham
What The-Dilly-O *Pizza Special*
White Pie - extra virgin olive oil, ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh dill, housemade beer battered fried pickles
Entrees
16OZ T Bone Steak
marinated in an herbal infused oil, grilled and served with roasted potatoes, steamed vegetables, sautéed onions and peppers & spinach
Angus Beef Burger - Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin
8 OZ served on a Broiche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle Add Toppings as desired (additional charge)
Beyond Burger
vegan/soy free/gluten free patty by Beyond Meat served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle Add toppings to your liking (additional charge)
Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna
*available as a steak or served cubed on rosemary skewers* marinated in white wine, chili, garlic, and basil. seared and served with quinoa and steamed vegetables - accompanied with a sauce vierge
Hebrew National Hot Dog
Grilled Kosher all-beef hot dog served on a spilt top bun with a side of sauerkraut and mustard
Murray’s Free Range Brick Oven Roasted Half Chicken
seasoned with fresh herbs and spices, served with roasted potatoes, steamed vegetables, and spinach
Pasta Alla Your Way
your choice of pasta: Penne, Linguine, Angel Hair or Spaghetti with your choice of sauce: Marinara, Vodka or Pesto. *Gluten free pasta available in Penne* • Customize to your liking. Add any cheese or pizza topping (additional charges apply)
Quinoa Bowl
Multi-colored quinoa base. You chose how you want it! Additional topping fees apply.
Ravioli Burrata
Burrata cheese stuffed ravioli - 5 piece dish served with marinara sauce and topped with Pecorino and basil
Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich
served on a brioche bun with shredded cabbage and chipotle mayo Add toppings to your liking (additional charges apply)
Desserts
Merchandise
N/A Beverages
Boylen's Birch
Boylen's Black Cherry
Boylen's Creamy Red
Boylen's Ginger Ale
Boylen's Grape
Boylen's Orange
Boylen's Root Beer
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Milk
Orange Juice
Pink Lemonade
Pitcher of Soda
Saratoga Water - Flat
Saratoga Water - Sparkling
Seltzer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tea
Topo Chico
Unsweet Iced Tea
Water (tap)
