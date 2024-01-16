Lorenzo’s Bistro 5004 NY-52
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Craving comfort food with a gourmet twist? Look no further than Lorenzo's Bistro, re-opening its doors April 1st, 2024. This charming spot boasts fresh, house-made dishes for breakfast, lunch, and even Friday and Saturday dinners. Savor a French press coffee while you linger over a perfectly-seasoned Prime Rib sandwich or grab a quick, delicious salad or sandwich to go. Indulge in signature creations like "The Irish" - a hearty corned beef hash skillet served with three eggs and crispy crostini. With its focus on local ingredients and warm atmosphere, Lorenzo's Bistro promises an unforgettable dining experience.
