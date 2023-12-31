New Munson Diner
12 Lake Street
Liberty, NY 12754
Breakfast
Eggs Platters
Breakfast Sandwiches/Wraps
Benedicts
Omelets
- Plain Omelette$6.95
- Cheese Omelette$8.95
Your choice of American, swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella
- Feta Cheese Omelette$9.25
- Ham Omelette$10.30
- Bacon Omelette$10.30
- Sausage Omelette$10.30
- Turkey Omelette$9.95
- Western Omelette$8.95
Ham, onions, & green peppers
- Spanish Omelette$8.95
Mushrooms, onions, & peppers with salsa
- Mexican Omelette$10.95
Jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, & Cheddar cheese
- Lox & Onion Omelette$11.95
- Corned Beef Omelette$9.95
- Pastrami Omelette$9.95
- Meat Lover's Omelette$10.25
Sautéed ham, bacon, & sausage
- Vegetarian Omelette$9.95
Mushrooms, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, & peppers
- Broccoli & American Cheese Omelette$9.95
- Italian Omelette$9.95
Sausage, peppers, and Mozzarella cheese
- Greek Omelette$9.95
Feta cheese and tomato
- Florentine Omelette$9.95
Spinach and feta cheese
- Canadian Omelette$9.95
Diced Canadian bacon
Sausage & Bisquets
Pancakes
Waffles
- Belgian Waffle$6.95
- Belgian Waffle Deluxe$11.95
With ham or bacon or sausage & two eggs
- Munson Waffle$13.95
With ice cream, Nutella, fresh strawberries, and strawberry icing
- Belgian Waffle with Fruit$11.95
With fresh strawberries, blueberries, or banana, topped with whipped cream
- Belgian Waffle with Ice Cream$10.95
French Toast
Muffins
Breakfast Sides
- Small Hot Oatmeal$4.75
- Large Hot Oatmeal$5.95
- Small Grits$4.75
- Large Grits$5.95
- Greek Yogurt with Honey$5.95
- Toast$2.75
- Toasted English Muffin$2.85
- Bagel$3.00
- Half Cantaloupe$5.95
- Half Cantaloupe + Cottage Cheese$7.25
- Fruit Salad$5.95
- Fresh Strawberries$5.50
- Nutella$2.95
- Side Bacon$4.75
- Side Ham$4.75
- Side Link Sausage$4.75
- Side of Patty Sausage$5.25
- Side of Turkey Bacon$5.25
- Side of Turkey Sausage$5.25
- Side of Home Fries$5.25
- Side of French Fries$5.50
- Side of Corned Beef Hash$6.25
Lunch Menu
Quesadilla
Specialty Salads
- Garden Salad$8.25
- Chef's Salad$13.95
Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced hard boiled egg
- Small Greek Salad$9.95
Bed of lettuce with cucumbers, peppers, onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, anchovies, oil & vinegar
- Large Greek Salad$11.25
Bed of lettuce with cucumbers, peppers, onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, anchovies, oil & vinegar
- Caesar Salad$9.25
- Cobb Salad$15.25
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, bacon, & hard boiled egg
- Queen's Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce with chicken, almonds, & blue cheese crumbles
- Southwestern Salad$14.95
Crispy chicken, walnuts, mixed cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- California Salad$10.95
Jello, fruit salad, and cottage cheese
- Berry Nut Salad$14.95
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken and strawberries or cranberries with avocado, walnuts, croutons
- Chicken Ranch Salad$14.95
Fried chicken tenders over romaine lettuce with bacon, garnish, & ranch dressing
Cold Salad Platter
Panini Sandwiches
- Veggie Panini$12.95
Eggplant, roasted peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, & mozzarella
- Cuban Panini$12.95
Fresh ham, Virginia ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, & dressing
- Roast Beef & Cheese Panini$12.95
Sliced roast beef topped with Mozzarella cheese, tomato, & fried onions
- Turkey Club Panini$12.95
Sliced turkey breast with crisp bacon, tomato, & Swiss cheese
- Munson Panini$12.95
Spicy cajun chicken breast, Mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, sliced tomato, & BBQ sauce
- My Big Fat Greek Panini$12.95
Sliced gyro, tomato, feta cheese, & tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini$12.95
Chicken breast, ham, & Swiss cheese
- Texas Panini$12.95
Chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, & BBQ sauce
- Christo's Panini Deluxe$14.95
London broil, tzatziki sauce, fresh tomato, red onion
- Reuben Panini$12.95
Club Sandwiches
Munson Deli Sandwiches
Classic Sandwiches
- Reuben$13.95
Your choice of corned beef, pastrami, or turkey served with sauerkraut on grilled rye topped with melted Swiss cheese
- Open Sliced London Broil$15.95
With lettuce & tomato on toast
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.95
With melted cheese, fried onions, & green peppers
- Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$12.95
- Grilled Chicken on Garlic Bread$12.95
- Grilled Chicken Deluxe$11.95
With lettuce & tomato
- Monte Cristo$13.95
With turkey, ham, & Swiss cheese on french toast
- Tuna Melt$12.95
Open sandwich with melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- French Dip$13.95
Served with au jus
- B . L . T$11.95
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
- Full House Grilled Cheese$12.95
With bacon, egg, & tomato
Wraps
- Munson Wrap$12.95
With fried chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard dressing
- Chef Niko Wrap$12.95
With chicken, Mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, & Greek olives
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
With blue cheese and buffalo sauce
- Reuben Wrap$12.95
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey
- Santa Fe Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap$12.95
Chicken breast, ham, & swiss
- Chicken Club Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Finger Wrap$12.95
With lettuce & tomato
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
- B. L. T. Wrap$11.95
- Philly Wrap$12.95
- Tuna Salad Wrap$11.95
With lettuce & tomato
- Chicken Parmigiana Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$12.95
- Steak Teriyaki Wrap$14.95
- Jack Daniel's Steak Wrap$14.95
- Roast Beef Wrap$12.95
With lettuce & tomato
- Turkey Wrap$12.95
Hot Open Sandwiches
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.95
- Cheeseburger$9.95
- Swiss Burger$9.95
- Cheddar Burger$9.95
- Pizza Burger$8.95
With melted mozzarella & tasty pizza sauce
- Turkey Burger$8.95
- Veggie Burger$8.95
- Black Jack Burger$10.25
Cajun seasoned, topped with grilled onions, & cheddar cheese
- Greek Burger$10.25
With feta cheese on a toasted pita
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.95
- Bacon Blue Cheeseburger$11.50
- Mexican Burger$11.50
With fried onions, jalapeños, & cheddar cheese
- Texan Burger$11.50
With fried egg, Monterey jack, & cheddar cheese & bacon
- Fat John's Bacon Mac N'cheese Burger$12.50
- Munson's Big Belly Burger$13.50
Bacon, fried onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and waffle fries with chipotle mayo
- Patty Melt$13.95
With grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled seedless rye
Dinner Menu
Christo's Corner
- John's Greek Sampler$16.25
Greek falafel, saganaki, tzatziki, olives, & pita
- Spinach Pie Spanakopita$15.95
Phyllo dough with spinach leaves & feta cheese
- Moussaka$16.95
Layers of eggplant, potatoes, & seasoned ground beef, topped with béchamel cream sauce
- Pastitsio$16.95
Pasta mixed with seasoned ground beef topped with creamy béchamel sauce
- 2 Sticks Chicken Kabob$17.95
With peppers, onions, & tomatoes, served over rice
- 2 Sticks Pork Kabob$17.95
With peppers, onions, & tomatoes, served over rice
- Gyro Platter$16.95
Lamb gyro with Greek salad served with french fries
- Souvlaki Platter$16.95
Pork or chicken souvlaki with Greek salad. Served with french fries
- Gyro Sandwich$10.95
Lamb gyro on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzatziki sauce
- Souvlaki Sandwich$10.95
Pork or chicken souvlaki on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzatziki sauce
Munson's Fried Basket
Italian Specialties
Pasta
Steaks & Chops
- Broiled Chopped Sirloin Steak$17.95
With fried onions
- Charcoal Grilled Rib-eye$26.95
With mushrooms & onions
- Roumanian Steak$25.95
With onion rings
- New York Sirloin Steak$27.95
With sautéed onions
- London Broil$21.95
With mushroom sauce
- Broiled Pork Chops$19.95
With applesauce
- Flat Iron Steak$19.95
With onion rings
- Calves Liver$16.95
With bacon and onions
Munson's Sautés
Seafood - Broiled
Seafood - Fried
Appetizers
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.95
6 pieces
- Fried Calamari$12.95
With marinara sauce
- Fried Clams$11.95
- Disco Fries$7.50
French fries with melted cheese & brown gravy
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
6 pieces
- Zucchini Sticks$9.95
- Greek Fries$10.95
French fries topped with choice of gyro meat or chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, & cucumbers
- Munson Sampler$16.95
Chicken fingers (3), buffalo wings (3), mozzarella sticks (3) & potato skins (2)
- French Onion Soup$6.25
- Soup of the Day$4.25+
- Buffalo Wings$14.95
8 pieces with french fries
- Potato Skins$10.25
4 pieces with melted cheese, bacon, and onions, served with sour cream
- Chicken Fingers$12.95
4 pieces with french fries
- Munson Baked Mac & Cheese$7.75
- Basket of Garlic Bread$5.25
- Fried Ravioli$9.25
5 pieces with marinara sauce
- Pita Bread$4.00
Side Dishes
- French Fries$5.50
- French Fries with Melted Cheese$6.50
- Fried Onion Rings$6.25
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.25
- Waffle Fries$6.25
- Home Fries$5.25
- Curley Fries$6.25
- Side Bacon$4.75
- Side Ham$4.75
- Side Sausage Links$4.75
- Side Sausage Patty$5.25
- Side Canadian Bacon$5.25
- Side Turkey Bacon$5.25
- Side Turkey Sausage$5.25
- Side Corned Beef Hash$6.25
- Homemade Mashed Potatoes$5.30
- Side Potato Salad$4.50
- Rice$5.30
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Side Coleslaw$4.50
- Vegetable of the Day$4.95
- Side Cottage Cheese$4.15
- Side Feta Cheese$4.50
- Side of Jalapeños$3.75
- Side Brown Gravey$1.25
- Side Tzatziki TO GO$6.00
- Side Grape Leaves (4)$5.95
- Side salad$4.50
Desserts
Cakes
Pastries & Puddings
Egg Creams & Ice Cream
Beverages
Hot Beverages Beverages
Cold Beverages
Kids Menu
Kids Spaghetti
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Hamburger
(2) Chicken Fingers
Sliced Turkey
Roast Top Sirloin
Kids Pizza on Pita
Hot Dog
Macaroni & Cheese
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Whether it’s a home-cooked dinner like mom used to make, a signature burger for lunch, our well-known scratch made breakfasts or simply a slice of pie or a milkshake at the counter, New Munson Diner is proud to serve you your favorite meal!
12 Lake Street, Liberty, NY 12754