Cabernet Franks 38 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Music venue with a Borscht Belt heart and Catskill-sourced fine food and libation
Location
38 Main Street, Parksville, NY 12768
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Star Bar and Grill - 10 School St Suite 2
No Reviews
10 School St Suite 2 Liberty, NY 12754
View restaurant
More near Parksville