Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cabernet Franks 38 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

38 Main Street

Parksville, NY 12768

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Bacon-wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Jalapeños filled with chipotle cream cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Corey's Loaded Fries

$11.00

Smothered in nacho cheese, bacon bits, and sour cream

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Wings

$9.00+

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Kid's American cheese on white bread with a half side of fries.

Salads

Watermelon Summer Salad

$10.00

Topped with goat cheese, basil, and house balsamic vinaigrette

Pickled Beet Salad

$11.00

Borscht Belt pickled beets on a bed of leafy greens, topped with goat cheese and walnuts.

Warm Brussel Sprout Salad

$12.00

Brussels tossed in oil, lightly crisped, topped with bacon and cranberries.

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Leafy greens, red cabbage, and shredded carrots tossed in lime ginger dressing, topped with shrimp seasoned Cajun-style and grilled with fresh mango.

Entrees

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

12oz Cod filet, beer-battered and deep fried, served with cole slaw, hand-cut french fries, and tartar sauce.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

5 large ravioli cooked in sage butter and served with a side salad.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Prosciutto and swiss cheese wrapped in breaded chicken cutlet, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Blackened Salmon

$23.00

8oz blackened filet of cod or salmon, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Taco Salad

$15.00

Mexican-style rice and beef salad with lettuce, tomato, and cheese over a bed of corn chips.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

3 fried cod tacos, topped with sesame cole slaw, cilantro, and crema.

Gringo Tacos

$14.00

Ground Beef (Beaverlake Farms) Tacos served with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa!

Jambalaya

$18.00

Chicken, Chorizo, and Shrimp mixed into a slightly spicy N ew Orleans style rice !

Bengali tofu

$18.00

Sandwiches

Damnburger

$14.00

Cab's Damnburger and fries; so good you'll cuss!

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Served with Fries!

Chicken Pub Sub

$15.00

Choice of fried or grilled chicken breast smothered in pub cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Heaping bun-full of our pork shoulder slow-cooked for 10 hours, topped with sesame cole slaw and pickles.

Sides

Sesame Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Wade's Rhubarb Blackberry Crumble

$8.00

Garden-fresh rhubarb, mango, and ginger, served a la mode.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

BILLS SPECIALS

Pizza Logs

$9.00

Sahlen's Dogs

$13.00

Wings

$6.00+

Dip

$12.00

Beer & Shot, Labatt's

$8.00

Beer

Abandoned Hard Cider

$7.00

12oz can

Bud Light

$5.00

12oz bottle

Budweiser

$5.00

12oz bottle

Catskill Ball Lightning

$8.00

5.0% Pilsner 16oz can

Catskill Devil's Path

$8.00

7.5% IPA 16oz can

Catskill Nightshine

$8.00

5.5% Black Lager 16oz can

Catskill Prospect Rock Ledge

$8.00

5.1% Mexican-style Amber Ale 16oz can

Coors Light

$5.00

12oz bottle

Corona

$6.00

12oz bottle

Guinness Stout

$7.00

15oz can

Heineken

$6.00

12oz bottle

Labatt Blue

$5.00

12oz bottle

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

12oz bottle

Montucky Cold Snack

$6.00

4.1% Lager 16oz can

O'Douls

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic 12oz bottle

PBR

$4.00

12oz can

Summer Camp

$6.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Citrus or berry

Upward Ascension

$8.00

5.6% Pilsner 16oz can

Upward Base Camp LagerBier

$8.00

5.7% Dry-hopped Pale Lager 16oz can

Upward Breadwinner

$8.00

5.5% Session IPA 16oz can

Upward Golden Ratio

$8.00

5.4% NZ Pale Ale 16oz can

Upward Hexy Hazy

$8.00

6.66% NE-style IPA 16oz can

Wine

House Red

$8.00+

Choice between Nero D'Avola or Montepulciano

House White

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Rosé

$9.00+

Zwygelt

$9.00+

Gruner Veltliner

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Baskakill Black Bear

$12.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Sake

$10.00

Grappa

$9.00

Grape-based pomace brandy that is fermented using the skins, seeds, pulp and stems as well as the juice of grapes.

Brandy

$9.00

Sangria

$10.00

Bashakill Wood Duck

$12.00+

House Cocktails

Borscht Belt Mule

$11.00

vodka, ginger beer, lime, pickled beet, lime wedge

Early Earl

$11.00

whiskey, earl grey bitters, simple, orange peel

Bull Rider

$11.00

tequila reposado, pineapple juice, triple sec, coconut syrup, lime wedge

Flying V

$12.00

gin, cassis, cherry bitters, Luxardo, maraschino cherry garnish

Life Coach

$12.00

vodka, loganberry syrup, grapefruit juice, Saint Germain, soda, lemon wedge

House Margarita

$11.00

tequila, lime, triple sec, simple, lime wedge

House Martini

$11.00

gin or vodka, dry vermouth, brine (optional)

House Negroni

$11.00

Campari, gin, sweet vermouth, orange peel

House Manhattan

$11.00

whiskey, sweet vermouth, angostura, maraschino cherry garnish

Mimosa

$9.00

prosecco and orange juice

Beaverkill Mary

$11.00

Vodka, homemade Borscht Belt bloody mix, garnished with celery sticks and olives.

Irish Coffee

$11.00

hot coffee, Carolan's Irish cream, and whiskey

Specialty Cocktail

$13.00Out of stock

June-July 2022 Butterfly Gin Fizz: gin, lavender, lemon, egg white Frozen Apricot Palmer: apricot brandy, lemonade, iced tea

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$8.00

16oz bottle

Milk

$5.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

8oz can

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

No decaf.

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

6oz can

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Blood Orange Soda

$6.00

12oz can

Ginger Beer

$6.00

12oz bottle

Bottled Water

$3.00

Slushies

Mangonada

$10.00

tequila, mango juice, lime, Chamoy, Tajin

Anti-freezarita

$10.00

tequila, blue curaçao, lime, simple

Cherry Cola

$10.00

rum, amaretto, cherry syrup, coke

Black Magic

$10.00

rum, coffee liqueur, orange juice, lime, Don's mix, angostura bitters

Liquor

Vodka

$8.00+

Have a certain liquor in mind? Choose your preferred vodka in shot or drink form.

Gin

$8.00+

Have a certain liquor in mind? Use this section to choose your preferred gin in shot or drink form.

Tequila

$8.00+

Have a certain liquor in mind? Use this section to choose your preferred tequila in shot or drink form.

Rum

$8.00+

Have a certain liquor in mind? Choose your preferred rum in shot or drink form.

Whiskey/Scotch

$8.00+

Have a certain liquor in mind? Choose your preferred whiskey in shot or drink form.

Cordials

$8.00+

Have a certain liquor in mind? Choose your preferred cordial in shot or drink form.

Merch

T-shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Entertainment

Cover

$5.00+

Band Tip

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Music venue with a Borscht Belt heart and Catskill-sourced fine food and libation

Location

38 Main Street, Parksville, NY 12768

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Star Bar and Grill - 10 School St Suite 2
orange starNo Reviews
10 School St Suite 2 Liberty, NY 12754
View restaurantnext
Roast Cafe Grill
orange starNo Reviews
43 Stewart Avenue Roscoe, NY 12776
View restaurantnext
Conover Club
orange starNo Reviews
1 Hills Resort Rd Callicoon Center, NY 12724
View restaurantnext
Benji and Jakes
orange starNo Reviews
5 Horseshoe Lake Rd White Lake, NY 12786
View restaurantnext
3575 Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3575 State Route 55 Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
View restaurantnext
Crunchies
orange starNo Reviews
13 Green Ave Woodridge, NY 12789
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Parksville
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Goshen
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston