Conover Club

1 Hills Resort Rd

Callicoon Center, NY 12724

Popular Items

Hills Burger
Chicken Sammie
Fall Curry

Appetizer

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Beer battered cheese curds with chili lime mayo for dipping

White Bean Dip

$9.00

Espelette, Herbs, Sourdough

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Butternut squash deviled egg topped with bacon & paprika

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

BOURBON BBQ SAUCE, APPLE SLAW

Prosciutto & Apricot Toast

$13.00

Prosciutto, Apricot, Hen of the woods mushrooms & grilled sourdough

Soups & Salads

Microgreen

$14.00

FRESH LOCAL MICROGREENS, APPLE, GRAPES, CANDIED WALNUTS, CREAMY VANILLA BEAN DRESSING

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.00

CREME FRAICHE, TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS

Potato Leek Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Mains & Sammies

Steak Frites

$35.00

PORCINI CRUSTED HANGER STEAK WITH SWEET POTATO FRIES AND BLUE CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE

Hills Burger

$16.00

GRUYERE CHEESE, PURPLE CABBAGE SLAW, PICKLES, HOMEMADE PRETZEL BUN

Chicken Sammie

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, BAKED FIG, BLUE CHEESE SPREAD, ARUGULA, APPLE, TOASTED CIABATTA

Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Biscuit Crust

Shrimp & Crab Ravioli

$26.00

House made Agnolotti with saffron & white wine cream sauce

Fall Curry

$24.00

SQUASH, CARROT, CHICK PEAS, PEPPERS, ONION, POTATOES STEWED IN A COCONUT SAUCE

Autumn Harvest Bowl

$24.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, DELICATA SQUASH, ONION, SWEET POTATOES, DRIED CRANBERRIES, PICKLED CAULIFLOWER, PUMPKIN SEEDS, SPICED GOAT CHEESE

Chicken & Sides Catered 15 ppl

$400.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Hand cut french fries tossed in salt, pepper & herbs

Fall Veggies

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Decadent dark chocolate cake topped with silky ganache

Pied Apple

$8.00

Cored apple, filled and baked with pie filling and crust top served with vanilla ice cram

Lemon Bar

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Kids Meal

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Cheeseburger

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$12.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Booze

Mimosa Bar

$35.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Rose

$8.00

Comp - Mimosa

Comp - Bloody Mary

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A friendly place for nice people

Location

1 Hills Resort Rd, Callicoon Center, NY 12724

Directions

