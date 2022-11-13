Conover Club
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
A friendly place for nice people
Location
1 Hills Resort Rd, Callicoon Center, NY 12724
