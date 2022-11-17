Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roast Cafe Grill

43 Stewart Avenue

Roscoe, NY 12776

Order Again

Appetizers

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

$14.00

Signature Spread

$15.00

Tirokafteri, Tzatziki, Hummus, Taramosalata

Skewers (4)

$20.00

Choice of 3 Meats: Pork, Chicken, Beef

Cheese Croquettes

$8.50

Feta Sticks

$8.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil & vinegar

Cobb Salad

$19.50

CHOPPED ROMAINE, TOMATOES, AVACADO, HARD BOILED EGGS, BACON, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, CITRUS VINAIGRETTE AND YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, PORK, OR BEEF

Sandwiches

Chicken or Pork Gyro

$10.50

Chicken or beef and lamb gyro sliced off a vertical rotisseries, served wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions and our homemade tzatziki sauce or house sauce.

Pork or Chicken Souvlaki

$10.50

Pork or Chicken cubes marinated and grilled on a skewer until juicy and tender and wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions and your choice of homemade tzatziki sauce or house sauce

Tuna

$12.50

Tuna salad, tomato, lettuce, onion on multigrain toast served with choice of side salad or french fries.

The Vegetarian

$14.50

Grilled halloumi, lettuce, roasted sweet peppers, & balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in pita.

Beef Souvlaki

$15.00

Beef cubes marinated and grilled on a skewer until juicy and tender and wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions and your choice of homemade tzatziki sauce or house sauce

Dessert

Pastry offerings change daily as they are made fresh

BAKLAVA

$5.50

PHILO DOUGH WITH NUTS AND ORANGE SYRUP

Brownie Chocolate

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Ekmek

$5.50

Kataifi

$5.50

Brownie Walnut

$5.50

Fig Cheese Cake

$5.00

Orange Honey Cake

$5.00

Galaktobouriko

$6.00

Rainbow Cake

$5.00

Savarin

$5.00

Mousse

$5.50

Napoleon cake

$6.75

Chocolate Mouse Greek Cake

$8.50

Pumpkin / Coconut Tart

$6.50

Sides

Egg

$2.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Lemon Potatoes

$6.50

SLOW ROASTED LEMON POTATOES WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL AND HERBS

French Fries

$5.50

Greek Fries

$7.50

FRIES TOPPED WITH FETA CHEESE AND OREGANO

Coleslaw

$4.50

Salad

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.00

Pork / Turkey Sausage Links

$4.50

Bacon

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Soups

Chicken Rice

$4.00+

Chicken, Chicken Broth, Rice, Carrots, Celery

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Lentil Soup

$4.00+

Breakfast/Brunch

Buttermilk Biscuits

$6.50

Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits served with creamed butter and choice of jam.

Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.75

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.75

Yogurt with Granola and Berries

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Avocado smash on seven-grain toast

Berry Pancakes

$12.50

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

Omelette

$12.50

Country Breakfast

$12.00

Gluten Free Rice Cereal

$8.00

French Toast with Maple Syrup

$12.00

Yogurt with Sour Cherry Fruit Preserve

$8.00

Yogurt with Honey and Walnuts

$8.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$17.50

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and onions on our homemade brioche bun with a side of coleslaw and fries.

Cheeseburger

$17.50

Ground beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions on a homemade brioche bun with a side of coleslaw and fries.

Spotted Cow Burger

$17.50

Two ground beef patties smashed to succulent perfection with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions served on our homemade brioche bun with a side of coleslaw and fries.

Campfire

$17.50

Two ground beef patties smashed to succulent perfection with American cheese, spicy aioli bacon and cherry peppers served on our homemade brioche bun with a side of coleslaw and fries

Beyond Burger

$17.50

Served with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle chips, and our homemade vegan aioli sauce.

Platters

Gyro Platter

$25.00

Chicken or Beef & Lamb Gyro seasoned and sliced off a vertical rotisserie, served with salad, and your choice of french fries, rice or lemon potatoes, pita bread and our homemade tzatziki.

Souvlaki Platter

$25.00

NY Strip

$55.00

NY strip steak pan seared in garlic rosemary infused butter and served with spinach and your choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or french fries

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Grab & Go

Spinach Pie

$5.75

Phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese

Cheese Pie

$5.75

Phyllo dough filled with a variety of cheeses

Ham & Cheese

$5.75

Phyllo dough filled with ham and cheese

Hotdog Roll

$4.25

Hotdog rolled in a crisp phyllo dough

Yogurt Bowl

$5.50

Greek yogurt served with your choice of topping, sour cherry preserves, quince preserve, honey, walnuts

Olives

$6.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Granola, berries & honey

Boxed cookies

$7.00

Organic Jam

$6.00

Pasteli Bites

$6.50

Fig Jam

$4.50

Tahini

$6.50

Coffee regular bag (green)

$10.00

Greek coffee (Skouros)

$12.00

Decaf Greek coffee

$11.00

Muffin

$3.00

Breadsticks bag

$6.00

Olives spread

$6.50

Caprice (waffer rolls) big

$8.00

Caprice (waffer rolls) small

$6.00

Nescafe regular (brown)

$7.50

Nescafe Decaf (red)

$8.75

Caprice (waffer rolls) small

$3.50

Chocolate Ion - Hazelnut big

$7.00

Chocolate Ion - Milk, Almond medium

$4.50

Chocofreta - small

$2.00

Vinegar Balsamic

$18.00

Vinegar Red wine

$13.00

Apple Turnover Pie

$5.75

Honey 2 lb

$26.00

Honey 1 lb

$13.50

Oatmeal box Organic/Gluten free

$5.00

Maple Sugar / Cream

$9.00

Pies

Ham & Cheese Pie

$5.75

Spinach , Leeks Pie

$5.75

Cheese Pie

$5.75

Apple Turnover Pie

$5.75

Hot Dog Pie

$4.25

Focaccia

$4.25

Baclava

$5.50

Apple Tart

$5.50

Pecan Tart

$5.50

Muffins

$3.00

Macarroni Ham & Cheese Strudel

$5.00

Hot Chai Latte

$5.50

Chamomile

$3.50

Mountain Tea

$3.50

Blue Flower Earl Grey

$3.50

Keemung Mao Fang

$3.50

Lemon Chamomile

$3.50

Ginger Lemon

$3.50

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$3.50

China Green Jade

$3.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Milkshakes

Almond Shake

$7.00+

Almond Joy Shake

$7.00+

Apple Shake

$7.00+

Apple Pie Shake

$7.00+

Apricot Shake

$7.00+

Berry Berry Shake

$7.00+

Black & White Shake

$7.00+

Black & Blue Shake

$7.00+

Blackberry Shake

$7.00+

Blackberry Cobbler

$7.00+

Blueberry Shake

$7.00+

Blueberry Cheesecake Shake

$7.00+

Blueberry Pie Shake

$7.00+

Brownie Batter Shake

$7.00+

Cappuccino Shake

$7.00+

Caramel Shake

$7.00+

Caramel Apple Shake

$7.00+

Cheesecake Shake

$7.00+

Cherry Shake

$7.00+

Cherry Cheesecake Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Cheesecake Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Cherry Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Marshmallow Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Marshmallow Oreo Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Oreo Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Peppermint Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Raspberry Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Turtle Shake

$7.00+

Coconut Shake

$7.00+

Coconut Cream Pie Shake

$7.00+

Coconut Custard Shake

$7.00+

Coffee Shake

$7.00+

Cookie Dough Shake

$7.00+

Cookies and Cream Shake

$7.00+

Hazelnut Shake

$7.00+

Irish Cream Shake

$7.00+

Key Lime Pie

$7.00+

M&M

$7.00+

Macademia Shake

$7.00+

Mango Shake

$7.00+

Maple Walnut Shake

$7.00+

Marshmallow Shake

$7.00+

Mint Chocolate Cup Shake

$7.00+

Mocha Shake

$7.00+

Mounds Shake

$7.00+

Mud Pie Shake

$7.00+

Oreo Shake

$7.00+

Peach Shake

$7.00+

Peach Mango Shake

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Shake

$7.00+

Peanut Butter and Jelly Shake

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Cookie Shake

$7.00+

Peppermint Shake

$7.00+

Peppermint Oreo Shake

$7.00+

Praline Shake

$7.00+

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$7.00+

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Shake

$7.00+

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$7.00+

Raspberry Shake

$7.00+

Raspberry Cheesecake Shake

$7.00+

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$7.00+

Rice Krispy Treat Shake

$7.00+

Root Beer

$7.00+

Rum Shake

$7.00+

S'mores Shake

$7.00+

Snickers Shake

$7.00+

Snickers Cheesecake Shake

$7.00+

Strawberry Shake

$7.00+

Strawberry Banana Shake

$7.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$7.00+

Swiss Chocolate Shake

$7.00+

Swiss Mocha Shake

$7.00+

Vanilla Shake

$7.00+

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

43 Stewart Avenue, Roscoe, NY 12776

Directions

