Roast Cafe Grill
43 Stewart Avenue
Roscoe, NY 12776
Appetizers
Salads
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil & vinegar
Cobb Salad
CHOPPED ROMAINE, TOMATOES, AVACADO, HARD BOILED EGGS, BACON, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, CITRUS VINAIGRETTE AND YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, PORK, OR BEEF
Sandwiches
Chicken or Pork Gyro
Chicken or beef and lamb gyro sliced off a vertical rotisseries, served wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions and our homemade tzatziki sauce or house sauce.
Pork or Chicken Souvlaki
Pork or Chicken cubes marinated and grilled on a skewer until juicy and tender and wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions and your choice of homemade tzatziki sauce or house sauce
Tuna
Tuna salad, tomato, lettuce, onion on multigrain toast served with choice of side salad or french fries.
The Vegetarian
Grilled halloumi, lettuce, roasted sweet peppers, & balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in pita.
Beef Souvlaki
Beef cubes marinated and grilled on a skewer until juicy and tender and wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions and your choice of homemade tzatziki sauce or house sauce
Dessert
BAKLAVA
PHILO DOUGH WITH NUTS AND ORANGE SYRUP
Brownie Chocolate
Carrot Cake
Ekmek
Kataifi
Brownie Walnut
Fig Cheese Cake
Orange Honey Cake
Galaktobouriko
Rainbow Cake
Savarin
Mousse
Napoleon cake
Chocolate Mouse Greek Cake
Pumpkin / Coconut Tart
Sides
Soups
Breakfast/Brunch
Buttermilk Biscuits
Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits served with creamed butter and choice of jam.
Egg and Cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Yogurt with Granola and Berries
Avocado Toast
Avocado smash on seven-grain toast
Berry Pancakes
Eggs Benedict
Omelette
Country Breakfast
Gluten Free Rice Cereal
French Toast with Maple Syrup
Yogurt with Sour Cherry Fruit Preserve
Yogurt with Honey and Walnuts
Burgers
Hamburger
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and onions on our homemade brioche bun with a side of coleslaw and fries.
Cheeseburger
Ground beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions on a homemade brioche bun with a side of coleslaw and fries.
Spotted Cow Burger
Two ground beef patties smashed to succulent perfection with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions served on our homemade brioche bun with a side of coleslaw and fries.
Campfire
Two ground beef patties smashed to succulent perfection with American cheese, spicy aioli bacon and cherry peppers served on our homemade brioche bun with a side of coleslaw and fries
Beyond Burger
Served with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle chips, and our homemade vegan aioli sauce.
Platters
Gyro Platter
Chicken or Beef & Lamb Gyro seasoned and sliced off a vertical rotisserie, served with salad, and your choice of french fries, rice or lemon potatoes, pita bread and our homemade tzatziki.
Souvlaki Platter
NY Strip
NY strip steak pan seared in garlic rosemary infused butter and served with spinach and your choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or french fries
Fish and Chips
Grab & Go
Spinach Pie
Phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese
Cheese Pie
Phyllo dough filled with a variety of cheeses
Ham & Cheese
Phyllo dough filled with ham and cheese
Hotdog Roll
Hotdog rolled in a crisp phyllo dough
Yogurt Bowl
Greek yogurt served with your choice of topping, sour cherry preserves, quince preserve, honey, walnuts
Olives
Yogurt Parfait
Granola, berries & honey
Boxed cookies
Organic Jam
Pasteli Bites
Fig Jam
Tahini
Coffee regular bag (green)
Greek coffee (Skouros)
Decaf Greek coffee
Muffin
Breadsticks bag
Olives spread
Caprice (waffer rolls) big
Caprice (waffer rolls) small
Nescafe regular (brown)
Nescafe Decaf (red)
Caprice (waffer rolls) small
Chocolate Ion - Hazelnut big
Chocolate Ion - Milk, Almond medium
Chocofreta - small
Vinegar Balsamic
Vinegar Red wine
Apple Turnover Pie
Honey 2 lb
Honey 1 lb
Oatmeal box Organic/Gluten free
Maple Sugar / Cream
Pies
Hot Coffee
Drip Coffee
Our fine select coffee beans grinded and brewed in our automatic coffee maker
Red Eye Coffee
Drip coffee with a shot of espresso
Espresso
Our finely roasted coffee perfectly grinded and brewed to extract full flavor and a fine crema on top
Nescafe
Breve
Espresso with creamy foamed half & half
Americano
A double shot of our fine espresso diluted with hot water served with or without milk
Macchiato
Espresso with a splash of foamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso with hot creamy foamed milk
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam
Cafe Au Lait
Hot brewed coffee with hot milk
Caramel Latte
Espresso with caramel syrup and warmed frothed milk topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel sauce
Cafe Mocha
Espresso with chocolate, steamed milk and sweetened to taste
Hot Chocolate
Fine chocolate, hot milk and sweetened to taste with whipped cream
Cold Coffee
Frappe
Nescafe coffee frothed and served over ice with or without milk
Frappe Float
Nescafe coffee frothed and served over ice with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Iced Americano
Espresso over ice served with or without milk
Freddo Espresso
Espresso frothed till cold and poured over ice
Freddo Cappuccino
Freddo Cappuccino Con Gelato
Espresso frothed till cold and poured over ice and topped with a creamy cold milk based foam with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Freddo Mochaccino
Espresso with cocoa frothed till cold and poured over ice and topped with a creamy cold milk based foam sprinkled with powdered cocoa
Iced Latte
Espresso with cold milk topped with a creamy cold milk-based foam
Iced Caramel Latte
Espresso with caramel, cold milk and a creamy cold milk based foam drizzled with caramel
Frappuccino
Espresso with milk blended with ice cream topped with whipped cream
Caramel Frappuccino
Espresso, caramel syrup and milk blended with ice and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramels syrup
Mocha Frappuccino
Espresso, chocolate syrup and milk blended with ice and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee served over ice with or without milk
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee served over ice and topped with sweet creamy milk based foam flavored with a hint of vanilla
Caramel Cream Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, caramel sauce served over ice and topped with sweet creamy milk based foam
Tea
Milkshakes
Almond Shake
Almond Joy Shake
Apple Shake
Apple Pie Shake
Apricot Shake
Berry Berry Shake
Black & White Shake
Black & Blue Shake
Blackberry Shake
Blackberry Cobbler
Blueberry Shake
Blueberry Cheesecake Shake
Blueberry Pie Shake
Brownie Batter Shake
Cappuccino Shake
Caramel Shake
Caramel Apple Shake
Cheesecake Shake
Cherry Shake
Cherry Cheesecake Shake
Chocolate Shake
Chocolate Cheesecake Shake
Chocolate Cherry Shake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake
Chocolate Marshmallow Shake
Chocolate Marshmallow Oreo Shake
Chocolate Oreo Shake
Chocolate Peppermint Shake
Chocolate Raspberry Shake
Chocolate Turtle Shake
Coconut Shake
Coconut Cream Pie Shake
Coconut Custard Shake
Coffee Shake
Cookie Dough Shake
Cookies and Cream Shake
Hazelnut Shake
Irish Cream Shake
Key Lime Pie
M&M
Macademia Shake
Mango Shake
Maple Walnut Shake
Marshmallow Shake
Mint Chocolate Cup Shake
Mocha Shake
Mounds Shake
Mud Pie Shake
Oreo Shake
Peach Shake
Peach Mango Shake
Peanut Butter Shake
Peanut Butter and Jelly Shake
Peanut Butter Cookie Shake
Peppermint Shake
Peppermint Oreo Shake
Praline Shake
Pumpkin Spice Shake
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Shake
Pumpkin Pie Shake
Raspberry Shake
Raspberry Cheesecake Shake
Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Shake
Rice Krispy Treat Shake
Root Beer
Rum Shake
S'mores Shake
Snickers Shake
Snickers Cheesecake Shake
Strawberry Shake
Strawberry Banana Shake
Strawberry Cheesecake Shake
Swiss Chocolate Shake
Swiss Mocha Shake
Vanilla Shake
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
43 Stewart Avenue, Roscoe, NY 12776