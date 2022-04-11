Catskill Provisions Distillery 16 Upper Main Street
No reviews yet
16 Upper Main Street
Callicoon, NY 12723
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Retail (Food Items)
Apple Cider Vinegar 9.5oz
$18.00
Honey - 1/2 gallon
$42.00
Honey - Comb 14.5oz
$25.00
Honey - Fall 12oz
$14.00
Honey - Spring 12oz
$14.00
Honey 1.5 oz
$3.00
Honey- creamed 12oz
$16.00
Ketchup 10oz
$10.00
Maple Syrup 1/2 gallon
$55.00
Maple Syrup 6.5oz
$18.00
Spice - Luberon N.4Regular
$15.00
Truffles - Honey 2pc
$6.00
Truffles - Honey 4 pc
$12.00
Truffles - Honey 9 pc
$25.00
Truffles - Whiskey 2 pc
$6.00
Truffles - Whiskey 4 pc
$12.00
Truffles - Whiskey 9 pc
$25.00
Pancake Mix
$10.00
Bloody Mary Mix - La Boite Regular
$15.00
Tea - 2 Queens Regular
$15.00
Old Fashioned Kit Regular
$20.00
Hot Toddy Kit
$55.00
Honey Sampler (Set of 2)
$36.00
Honey Mustard
$14.00
Retail (Apparel, Accessories, Merch)
Art - Small Wood Flag Regular
$115.00
Art - Large Wood Flag Regular
$240.00
Art - Med Wood Flag Regular
$180.00
Bag - Eighth Bell (Small Pouch)
$28.00
Bag Tote - Black (Jute Regular)
$14.00
Bag Tote - Blue (Jute Regular)
$18.00
Bag Tote - White (Jute Regular)
$14.00
Bag - Eighth Bell (Large Bag)
$55.00
Bandana - Black
$12.00
Bandana - Blue
$12.00
Bandana - White
$12.00
Bar Set (gold)
$75.00
Bar Set (silver)
$40.00
Barrels Regular
$240.00
Books - A Field Guide to Whiskey
$24.95
Books - Back to the Land Regular
$29.95
Books - The Drunken Botanist Regular
$22.95
Books - The Honey Companion Regular
$14.95
Books - The Spice Companion
$40.00
Candle - Mistletoe Martini
$19.00
Candle - Blue Velvet Gin
$19.00
Candle - Bourbon Spice
$19.00
Candle - Whiskey & Tobacco
$19.00
Candle - Honey Lavender
$28.00
Candle - Beeswax Taper
$20.00
Candle - Whiskey Reserve
$20.00
Carafe - Honey (Large)
$7.00
Carafe - Honey (Small)
$5.00
Coaster set Regular
$15.00
Face Mask - Honey
$7.00
Face Mask - Propolis
$7.00
Face Mask - Propolis Honey
$7.00
Flag - Callicoon Regular
$40.00Out of stock
Gift Card - $50
$50.00
Glasses Set Regular
$40.00
Glasses - Beehive Small Regular
$12.00
Glasses - Big Bee Regular
$12.00
Glasses - Provisions Logo Regular
$12.00
Glasses -Beehive Big Regular
$12.00
Hand Sanitizer 4oz
$6.00
Hand Sanitizer 6oz
$9.00
Hat - Beanie
$20.00
Hat - Trucker
$20.00
Honey Wand - Large
$3.00
Honey Wand - Small
$2.00
Knife - Scout
$15.00
Knife - Cheese
$10.00
Knife - Mushroom
$30.00
Notebook - Large, Butterflies
$11.00
Notebook - Large, Honeycomb
$11.00
Notebook - Large, Spirit Animal
$11.00
Ornament Regular
$20.00
Puzzle - 100 Piece Regular
$25.00
Puzzle - 36 Piece Regular
$30.00
Puzzle - Farm Starter Regular
$20.00
Room Spray - NL - Lavender Honey Regular
$18.00
Shoes - Grey Slippers Regular
$30.00
Shoes - Red Slippers Regular
$30.00
Soap - Hudson - Apothecary Rose Regular
$28.00
Soap - Hudson - Morning Shift Regular
$28.00
Sweatshirt - (Black) Large
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Black) XL
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Black) XXL
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Blue) Small
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Tan / Taupe) Large
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Tan / Taupe) Medium
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Tan / Taupe) Small
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Tan / Taupe) XL
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Tan / Taupe) XXL
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Black) Medium
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Black) Small
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Blue) Large
$40.00
T-Shirt - (Blue Crew Neck) Small
$15.00
Wax Apron-Black Regular
$118.00
Books - The Complete Whiskey Guide
$27.95
Opinel Folding Knife (Tan)
$24.00
Knife Jr (Blue)
$24.00
Knife (Orange)
$24.00
Knife (Orange)
$19.00
Books - Field Guide (Single)
$25.00
Books - Field Guide (Set of 3)
$70.00
Glasses - Shot Glasses
$3.00
Hat - Ballcap
$20.00
Bartender Cocktail Kit
$40.00
Sweatshirt - (Blue) Medium
$40.00
Candle - Clover & Honey
$28.00
Books - The Wild Crafted Cocktail
$14.95
Sweatshirt - (Blue) XL
$40.00
Notebook - Large, Hummingbirds
$11.00
Notebook - Large, Microscope
$11.00
Notebook - Large, Redwood Creek
$11.00
Dart Board Kids Toy
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Tan) XS
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Tan) Small
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Tan) Medium
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Tan) Large
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Tan) XL
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Tan) XXL
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Green) XS
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Green) Small
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Green) Medium
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Green) Large
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Green) XL
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Green) XXL
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Blue) XS
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Blue) Small
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Blue) Medium
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Blue) Large
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Blue) XL
$25.00
Shirt - Amaro (Blue) XXL
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Black) XS
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Black) Small
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Black) Medium
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Black) Large
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Black) XL
$25.00
Shirt - Vodka & Gin (Black) XXL
$25.00
Bag Tote - Gray
$14.00
Retail (Other)
Gift Box - (Brown) Long Regular
$7.00
Gift Box - (Brown) Small Regular
$5.00
Gift Box - (Brown) Large Regular
$10.00
Gift box - (Black) 1 pk Regular
$5.00
Gift box - (Black) 2 pk Regular
$8.00
Gift Box - (Black) 3 pk Regular
$10.00
Gift Box - (Blue) 375 2 pk Regular
$15.00
Gift Box - (Blue) 375 3 pk Regular
$20.00
Small Barrel
$150.00
Spirits
Bourbon NY Maple - 375 ml Regular
$40.00
Bourbon NY Maple - 750ml Regular
$55.00
Crimson Amaro - 375 ml Regular
$25.00
Gin Beespoke - 375ml Regular
$25.00
Gin Beespoke - 750ml Regular
$37.00
Gin Pollinator - 375 ml
$25.00
Gin Pollinator - 750ml
$37.00
Gin Aged Beespoke - 375ml Regular
$28.00
Rye NY Honey - 375ml
$33.00
Rye NY Honey - 750ml
$50.00
Sweet Vermouth - 375ml
$25.00
Vodka Pollinator - 375ml
$23.00
Vodka Pollinator - 750ml
$35.00
Nocino - 375ml
$50.00
Rye Bonfire - 375 ml
$40.00
Crimson Amaro - 750 ml
$40.00
APPS / LIGHT BITES
CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE
CP STANDARDS
Pride Event - Food
Restaurant Week 2022
Cocktails
Jalapeño Margarita
$12.00
Mango Margarita
$12.00
New York Margarita
$12.00
Bee's Knees
$12.00
Mountain Mule
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Negroni
$12.00
Beesting
$14.00
Cosmo
$14.00
Hibiscus Gin & Tonic
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
The Remedy
$12.00
Crimson Spritz
$12.00
Garden Gimlet
$14.00
Pomme pomme
$12.00
Chocolate martini
$14.00
Toasted smore
$14.00
Wine, Beer, & Cider
Catskill Brewery IPA Devil's Path
$8.00
Catskill Brewery Pilsner Ball Lightning
$8.00
Chardonnay - Bridge Lane
$10.00
Red Blend - Bridge Lane
$10.00
Rose - Bridge Lane
$10.00
Sauvignon Blanc - Bridge Lane
$10.00
Seminary Hill Cider - Bottle
$36.00
Seminary Hill Cider - Glass
$10.00
Stickett inn cider
$7.00
Upward Base Camp Lagerbier
$8.00
Upward Breadwinner
$8.00
Upward golden ratio
$8.00
Upward Oatmeal Stout
$8.00
Upward Summer Camp
$8.00
Upward Summer Camp
$6.00
Drink Specials
Non-Alcoholic
Spirits
Cocktails - Pride Event
Walker Party 5/28/22 (Use as example)
Special Food
Trish Ellmauer Party 7/30/22
Koniski Party 10/7/22
Food
Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Join us in tasting our NY Farm Distillery made local Spirits and inspired artisanal foods along with our wonderful honey, truffles and more!
Location
16 Upper Main Street, Callicoon, NY 12723
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Star Bar and Grill - 10 School St Suite 2
No Reviews
10 School St Suite 2 Liberty, NY 12754
View restaurant
More near Callicoon
Jermyn
No reviews yet
Middletown
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Goshen
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Branchville
No reviews yet
New Paltz
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Tannersville
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.