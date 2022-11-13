Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bierhaus NYC

873 Reviews

$$

712 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10017

Order Again

SPECIALS

Seared Salmon

$27.00
Haus Dog

Haus Dog

$14.00
Slider Platter

Slider Platter

$30.00

Two of each: Beef Sliders, Pulled Pork Sliders, and Buffalo Chicken Sliders

BBQ Baby Ribs

BBQ Baby Ribs

$22.00

BBQ pork baby ribs

Veggie Burger

$16.00
Curry Wurst

Curry Wurst

$12.00

Bratwurst, curry sauce and fries (pork)

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$28.00
Goulash

Goulash

$20.00

Reuben Sandwich

$19.00
Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.00

Chicken Schnitzel, Sunnyside egg, haus salad, Girbiche sauce.

Crispy Pork Knuckle

Crispy Pork Knuckle

$29.00Out of stock

Fried Pork Knuckle, sauerkraut, demiglaze, pickled onion.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Ciabatta bread, NY strip steak, rugula, mayonnaise, chimichurri sauce, caramelized onions, cheese, served with truffle and parmesan fries.

APPETIZERS

Bierhaus Pretzel

Bierhaus Pretzel

$12.00

Large 10oz soft dough pretzel imported from Bavaria, served with your choice of Obatzda, and mustards. Biercheese Dip included. (Vegetarian)

Biercheese Dip & Chips

Biercheese Dip & Chips

$13.00

Haus Made Dip Served with Thick-Cut Potato Chips. (Vegetarian)

Schnitzel Fingers

Schnitzel Fingers

$11.00

Six breaded and fried chicken strip cutlets with homemade spicy mayo.

Haus Chicken Wings

Haus Chicken Wings

$14.00

Your choice of Spicy Buffalo or Jäger BBQ. Eight pieces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Käsespätzle

Käsespätzle

$12.00

German "mac & cheese". Spätzle with melted cheese and caramelized onions. (Vegetarian)

Frikadellen

Frikadellen

$15.00

Six German beef and pork meatballs served with jäger sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried brussels sprouts, apple cider reduction, thyme leaves, hazelnuts and apple slices. (Vegetarian)

Bacon Flammkuchen

Bacon Flammkuchen

$14.00
Mushroom Flammkuchen

Mushroom Flammkuchen

$15.00

German flatbread with five cheeses, cremini mushroom, truffle pealing, shaved parmesan and arugula.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Vegetarian “buffalo wings”. Buffalo-marinated roasted cauliflower.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Kale, shaved parmesan, our homemade croutons and caesar dressing.

Medium Pretzel

$7.00

Pickle Fries

$12.00

PLATTERS

Wurst Sampler Platter

Wurst Sampler Platter

$28.00

Serves 2-3 people. Wursts included: Bratwurst, Chicken Bratwurst, Cheddar Bratwurst, Andouille, Knackwurst. Served with potato salad, red cabbage, sauerkraut and sweet and spicy mustard.

Pretzel Party Platter

Pretzel Party Platter

$55.00

Serves 4-6 people. A big mix of our most popular appetizers! Includes: Large Pretzel, Biercheese Dip & Chips, Schnitzel Fingers, Frikadellen, Bratwurst, Käsekrainer, Haus Spicy Sausage, sweet and spicy mustard, ketchup, bleu cheese dip and radishes.

WURST

All Wursts served with German potato salad, sauerkraut and your choice of sweet or spicy mustard.
Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$14.00

Pork and Veal - Roasted.

Chicken Bratwurst

Chicken Bratwurst

$14.00

Pork and Veal - Roasted.

Haus Spicy Sausage

Haus Spicy Sausage

$14.00

Pork - Grilled.

Käsekrainer

Käsekrainer

$15.00

Pork, Beef and Cheese - Roasted.

SANDWICHES

Bierhaus Burger

Bierhaus Burger

$17.00

8 oz. grilled chuck beef topped with caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade bier cheese. Served with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Your choice of Grilled or Fried chicken breast topped with melted swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and herbed mayonnaise. Served with fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork on a pretzel bun with coleslaw and pickles. Served with fries.

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$16.00

3 sliders with bacon, garlic aioli, tomato, pickles, and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$14.00

3 sliders with buffalo chicken and sliced blue cheese.

TRADITIONAL ITEMS

Classic schnitzel

Classic schnitzel

$20.00

Breaded pork filet, fried and served with potato salad, red cabbage, and cucumber salad.

Jagerschnitzel

Jagerschnitzel

$23.00

Breaded pork filet, fried, and topped with our homemade Jäger-sauce. Served with potato salad, red cabbage and cucumber salad.

Roasted Hendl

Roasted Hendl

$26.00Out of stock

SIDES

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$6.00
Red Cabbage

Red Cabbage

$6.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00
Spätzle

Spätzle

$7.00
Fries

Fries

$8.00
Haus Side Salad

Haus Side Salad

$6.00

Biercheese

$2.00

Obatza

$2.00

Jager Sauce

$3.00

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Bread

$2.00

Bacon

$6.00

DESSERT

Apple Tartlet/ Pie

$12.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Sundae

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bierhaus NYC is brought to you through the love of Oktoberfest & Hofbräu bier. We are a Bavarian-style beer hall located just two blocks from Grand Central, serving authentic German cuisine and bier by the boot since 2011! Live music and steins of crisp Hofbräu bier will transport you to the tents of Oktoberfest in Munich, if only for a few hours.

Location

712 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

Bierhaus NYC image
Bierhaus NYC image
Bierhaus NYC image
Bierhaus NYC image

