Bistro 91 3000 Gamber Rd

3000 Gamber Rd

Finksburg, MD 21048

Popular Items

16" Pizza
Cheesesteak Sub.
Wings.

Appetizers.

14 Boneless wings

$15.00

8 Boneless Wings

$9.50

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Bruschetta Di Casa.

$11.00

3 Slices of Homemade Bread covered with a Garlic, Tomato, and Onion Spread and topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Chesapeake Bruschetta.

$15.00

Our Traditional Bruschetta on toasted Focaccia Bread with Lump Crabmeat.

Chesapeake Caprese

$15.00

Chicken Basket.

$12.00

5 Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Fingers (6).

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Crab & Shrimp Fondue Bread Bowl.

$16.00

Crab Stuffed Jalapenos

$14.00

Fried Appetizers Mix.

$12.00

Pick 3 of the following: Fried Pickles, Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Mushrooms, Fried Zucchini, or Jalapeno Poppers

Fried Calamari.

$13.00

Fresh Calamari fried and served with Marinara Sauce.

Fried Pickles.

$7.50

Fried Zucchini Sticks.

$7.50

Insalata Caprese.

$11.00

Slices of Ripe Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with Olive Oil and Fresh Basil

Mozzarella Sticks.

$7.50

Shrimp Basket.

$14.00

Fried Shrimp with Fries

Shrimp Insalata Caprese.

$14.00

Our Traditional Insalata Caprese topped with Jumbo Shrimp and drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze.

Wings.

$9.50+

Order 6 or 12 of our crispy chicken wings, with your choice of wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Zuppa Di Cozze.

$12.00

Choice of Mussels or Clams in a Marinara or White Wine Sauce

Soups.

Chicken Noodle

$6.00+

Chili

$6.25+

Maryland Crab

$6.75+

Salads.

Tossed Salad.

$8.00+

Iceberg Mix with Fresh Garden Veggies and Croutons

Caesar Salad.

$8.00+

Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons, tossed in Caesar Dressing.

Greek Salad.

$9.00+

Iceberg Mix with Fresh Garden Veggies, Pepperoncini's, and Feta Cheese, Served with a House Vinaigrette.

Antipasto Italiano.

$14.50

Tossed Salad with Garden Veggies topped with Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Turkey, Ham, Provolone, and Croutons.

Santa Fe Taco Salad.

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce with Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, and Cheese served in a Tortilla Bowl with Mexi-Ranch Dressing.

Southwestern Fried Chicken Salad.

$16.00

Tossed Salad with Garden Veggies, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, and Croutons

Cranberry Pecan Salad.

$12.00

Mesculin Mix with Garden Veggies, Dried Cranberries, Glazed Pecans, and Croutons

Jamaican Jerk Salad.

$12.00

Mesculin Mix with Garden Veggies, Feta Cheese, Pineapple, and Croutons

Blackened Salmon Salad.

$18.00

Bistro 91 Cobb Salad.

$13.00

Mesculin Mix with Garden Veggies, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Hard-Boiled Cheese, and Croutons

Steak Subs.

Cheesesteak Sub.

$13.00

Philly Style Chopped Steak with your choice of topping on fresh bread

Pizza Cheesesteak Sub.

$13.50

Philly style chopped steak with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Italian Cheesesteak Sub.

$13.50

Philly style chopped steak with your choice of cheese and topped with fried Onions, Mushrooms Green Peppers & Tomato sauce

"The Works" Cheesesteak Sub.

$14.00

Philly style steak with Fried Mushrooms, Onions & Bell peppers, Mozzarella cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Hots, Topped with Bacon

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub.

$13.00

Italian Chicken Cheesesteak Sub.

$13.50

Philly style chopped chicken with your choice of cheese and topped with fried Onions, Mushrooms Green Peppers & Tomato sauce

Pizza Chicken Cheesesteak Sub.

$13.50

Philly style chopped chicken with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

"The Works" Chicken Cheesesteak Sub.

$14.00

Philly style chopped chicken with Fried Mushrooms, Onions & Bell peppers, Mozzarella cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Hots, Topped with Bacon

Subs.

Cheeseburger Sub.

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sub.

$13.50

Chicken Salad Sub.

$12.75

Crispy Chicken Sub.

$13.50

Classic Sub.

$12.75

Eggplant Parm Sub.

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Sub.

$13.25

Italian Cold Cut Sub.

$13.00

Leave it 91 Sub.

$13.50

Meatball Parm Sub.

$13.50

Pepperoni Pizza Sub.

$12.00

Sausage & Peppers Sub.

$12.50

Shrimp Salad Sub.

$15.50

Tuna Salad Sub.

$12.75

Veggie Sub.

$12.50

Burgers.

Bistro Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger.

$13.75

Western BBQ Burger.

$13.75

Hot Hamburger Platter.

$13.25

Breakfast Burger.

$14.00

California Burger.

$13.75

Bruschetta Burger.

$13.75

Caprese Burger

$13.75

Sandwiches.

BBQ Chicken Melt.

$13.50

Grilled BBQ Chicken topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion on Toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Fries.

Blackened Salmon Club.

$17.00

Blackened Salmon with Bacon, Mesculin Mix, and Tomato on toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Old Bay Fries.

California BLT.

$11.00

Classic BLT with Avocado

Chicken Caprese Sandwich.

$13.50

Blackened Chicken topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, & Basil on Toasted Focaccia Bread, finished with a Balsamic Glaze. Served with Fries.

Classic Sandwich.

$11.00

Choice of One Meat and One Cheese.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

$12.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese.

$9.50

Classic Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato

Grilled Chicken Club.

$13.50

Grilled Chicken wtih Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Focaccia with your choice of Cheese. Served with Fries.

Hot Cut Panini.

$13.50

Ham, Capicola, Salami, and melted Provolone on Toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Fries.

Tuna Salad Sandwich.

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich.

$11.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich.

$14.00

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt.

$13.50

Sliced Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato on toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Fries.

Veggie Panini.

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives topped with melted Provolone Cheese and Tomato Sauce, on Toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Fries.

Bistro Club.

$13.50

Turkey & Ham with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Bacon on your choice of bread. Served with Fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

$12.50

Turkey Club Sandwich.

$12.50

Grilled Chx Sandwich.

$12.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese.

$9.50

Wraps.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap.

$14.50

Crispy Chicken doused in Buffalo Sauce, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato, & your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Served with Fries.

California BLT Wrap.

$14.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap.

$14.50

Grilled Chicken with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing. Served with Fries.

Turkey Club Wrap.

$14.50

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.

Tex-Mex Chicken Wrap.

$14.50

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Mexi-Ranch Dressing in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.

Southern Chicken Wrap.

$14.50

Crispy Chicken with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.

Greek Chicken Wrap.

$14.50

Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce, and House Vinaigrette in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap.

$14.50

Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.

American Cold Cut Wrap

$14.50

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.50

Entrees.

"The Mary Pat"

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Red Onions tossed in a Garlic Olive Oil Sauce. Bread Optional.

Baked Rigatoni Bolognese.

$13.50

Rigatoni backed in a hearty Meat Sauce with a touch of cream and melted Mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti.

$13.50

Zita pasta baked with Ricotta cheese and Tomato Sauce topped with melted Mozzarella cheese

Beef Lasagna.

$13.50

Beef Ravioli.

$13.50

Cheese Ravioli.

$13.50

Chicken Chesapeake .

$24.00

Chicken Marsala.

$22.00

Chicken Parmigiana.

$22.00

Chx & Shrimp Tuscany.

$23.00

Create Your Own Pasta

$16.25

Eggplant Parmigiana.

$20.00

Eggplant Rollatini.

$18.50

Pasta & Fresh Vegetables.

$17.00

Sauteed Broccoli, Mushrooms & Tomatoes in Marinara Sauce Served over Penne Pasta

Pasta Primavera.

$17.00

Pasta with Calamari.

$23.00

Pasta with Clams.

$23.00

Pasta with Mussels.

$23.00

Sausage & Peppers Napolitana.

$20.00

Sausage & Peppers.

$19.00

Scallops Florentine

$24.00

Seafood Alfredo.

$25.00

Shrimp & Crab.

$25.00

Shrimp Fradiavlo.

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi.

$23.00

Spinach Lasagna.

$13.50

Stuffed Shells.

$13.50

Tortellini Carbonara.

$19.00

Grilled Entrees.

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$16.00

Choice of Jamaican Jerk, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 Sides.

Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Choice of Blackened, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 Sides

Sea Scallops Dinner

$23.00

Choice of Pan-Seared or Blackened. Served with 2 Sides.

"The Mary Pat"

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Red Onions tossed in a Garlic Olive Oil Sauce. Bread Optional.

Quarter Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Chesapeake Chx Bruschetta

$26.00

Kid's Menu.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid's Pizza Slice

$5.50

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs.

$7.25

Kid's Lasagna

$7.25

Kid's Side

$2.25

Kid's Soda

$1.85

Kid's Milk

$1.65

Kid's Juice

$1.65

Sides.

Applesauce

$3.00

Side Italian Sausage

$6.50

Small Fries

$3.25

Large Fries

$4.75

Side Meatballs

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Vegetable Side

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Side Pasta

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Desserts.

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake

$7.75Out of stock

Chocolate Tower Cake

$10.00

Cookie Cannoli

$4.50

GF Buckeye Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

GF Lemon Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$7.25Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.25Out of stock

NY Supreme Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.25

Smith Island Cake

$7.25Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.50

Tiramisu

$7.25

Toasted Almond Cake

$7.25

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.50

12" Pizzas.

12" Pizza

$11.00

Each topping $1

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese

12" Bistro 91 Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Ham, Broccoli, Spinach, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Onions, and Anchovies

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese Base, topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pieces and Mozzarella Cheese

12" Chesapeake Pizza

$17.00

Old Bay Alfredo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Lump Crab

12" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses

12" Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce Base, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, drizzled with Olive Oil

12" Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.00

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage

12" Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli

12" White Pizza

$15.00

Ricotta Cheese Base topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Garlic

12" Jerk Chicken Pizza

$16.00

14" Pizzas.

14" Pizza

$13.00

Each topping $1.30

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese

14" Bistro 91 Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Ham, Broccoli, Spinach, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Onions, and Anchovies

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese Base, topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pieces and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Chesapeake Pizza

$19.00

Old Bay Alfredo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Lump Crab

14" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses

14" Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce Base, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, drizzled with Olive Oil

14" Meat Lover's Pizza

$17.00

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage

14" Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli

14" White Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta Cheese Base topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Garlic

14" Jerk Chicken Pizza

$18.00

16" Pizzas.

16" Pizza

$15.00

Each topping $1.50

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

BBQ Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese

16" Bistro 91 Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Ham, Broccoli, Spinach, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Onions, and Anchovies

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese Base, topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pieces and Mozzarella Cheese

16" Chesapeake Pizza

$21.00

Old Bay Alfredo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Lump Crab

16" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Alfredo Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Sauce Base, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, drizzled with Olive Oil

16" Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.00

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage

16" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli

16" White Pizza

$19.00

Ricotta Cheese Base topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Garlic

16" Jerk Chicken Pizza

$20.00

18" Pizzas.

18" Pizza

$17.00

Each topping $1.80

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

BBQ Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese

18" Bistro 91 Supreme Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Ham, Broccoli, Spinach, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Onions, and Anchovies

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese Base, topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pieces and Mozzarella Cheese

18" Chesapeake Pizza

$23.00

Old Bay Alfredo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Lump Crab

18" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$23.00

Alfredo Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses

18" Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Tomato Sauce Base, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, drizzled with Olive Oil

18" Meat Lover's Pizza

$21.00

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage

18" Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli

18" White Pizza

$21.00

Ricotta Cheese Base topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Garlic

18" Jerk Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Strombolis.

Small Stromboli.

$10.50

Pizza Pocket with Mozzarella Cheese and up to 4 toppings; $1 each additional

Small Veggie Stromboli.

$11.00

Small Meat Lover Stromboli.

$11.50

Small Chesapeake Stromboli.

$12.50

Small Cheesesteak Stromboli.

$12.00

Large Veggie Stromboli.

$20.50

Large Meat Lover Stromboli.

$21.50

Large Chesapeake Stromboli.

$22.50

Large Cheesesteak Stromboli.

$22.00

Small Calzones.

Small Calzone.

$11.50

Pizza Pocket with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, and up to 4 toppings; $1 each additional topping.

Small Veggie Calzone.

$12.00

Small Meat Lover Calzone.

$12.50

Small Chesapeake Calzone.

$13.50

Small Cheesesteak Calzone.

$13.00

Large Calzones.

Large Calzone.

$20.50

Pizza Pocket with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, and up to 4 toppings; $2 each additional topping.

Large Veggie Calzone.

$21.00

Large Meat Lover Calzone.

$22.00

Large Chesapeake Calzone.

$23.50

Large Cheesesteak Calzone.

$23.00

20oz Soda

Coke- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19
Diet Coke- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Coke Zero- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Sprite- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Ginger Ale- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Fanta Orange- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Gold Peak Sweet Tea- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19
Cherry Coke- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Root Beer- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Pibb Extra- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Fruit Punch- 20 oz. BTL.

$2.19

Powerade 20oz.

$2.19

2L Soda

Coke 2L.

$2.85
Diet Coke 2L.

$2.85
Sprite 2L.

$2.85
Root Beer 2L.

$2.85
Ginger Ale 2L.

$2.85
Cherry Coke 2L.

$2.85
Lemonade 2L.

$2.85

Orange Fanta 2L.

$2.85
Pibb Extra 2L.

$2.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
A full service Italian/American restaurant with Indoor & Outdoor dining, and Bar area. We also offer carryout and delivery.

3000 Gamber Rd, Finksburg, MD 21048

