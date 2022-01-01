Bistro 91 3000 Gamber Rd
3000 Gamber Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
Popular Items
Appetizers.
14 Boneless wings
8 Boneless Wings
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Boom Boom Shrimp
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Bruschetta Di Casa.
3 Slices of Homemade Bread covered with a Garlic, Tomato, and Onion Spread and topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Chesapeake Bruschetta.
Our Traditional Bruschetta on toasted Focaccia Bread with Lump Crabmeat.
Chesapeake Caprese
Chicken Basket.
5 Chicken Tenders with Fries
Chicken Fingers (6).
Coconut Shrimp
Crab & Shrimp Fondue Bread Bowl.
Crab Stuffed Jalapenos
Fried Appetizers Mix.
Pick 3 of the following: Fried Pickles, Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Mushrooms, Fried Zucchini, or Jalapeno Poppers
Fried Calamari.
Fresh Calamari fried and served with Marinara Sauce.
Fried Pickles.
Fried Zucchini Sticks.
Insalata Caprese.
Slices of Ripe Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with Olive Oil and Fresh Basil
Mozzarella Sticks.
Shrimp Basket.
Fried Shrimp with Fries
Shrimp Insalata Caprese.
Our Traditional Insalata Caprese topped with Jumbo Shrimp and drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze.
Wings.
Order 6 or 12 of our crispy chicken wings, with your choice of wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Zuppa Di Cozze.
Choice of Mussels or Clams in a Marinara or White Wine Sauce
Salads.
Tossed Salad.
Iceberg Mix with Fresh Garden Veggies and Croutons
Caesar Salad.
Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons, tossed in Caesar Dressing.
Greek Salad.
Iceberg Mix with Fresh Garden Veggies, Pepperoncini's, and Feta Cheese, Served with a House Vinaigrette.
Antipasto Italiano.
Tossed Salad with Garden Veggies topped with Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Turkey, Ham, Provolone, and Croutons.
Santa Fe Taco Salad.
Romaine Lettuce with Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, and Cheese served in a Tortilla Bowl with Mexi-Ranch Dressing.
Southwestern Fried Chicken Salad.
Tossed Salad with Garden Veggies, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, and Croutons
Cranberry Pecan Salad.
Mesculin Mix with Garden Veggies, Dried Cranberries, Glazed Pecans, and Croutons
Jamaican Jerk Salad.
Mesculin Mix with Garden Veggies, Feta Cheese, Pineapple, and Croutons
Blackened Salmon Salad.
Bistro 91 Cobb Salad.
Mesculin Mix with Garden Veggies, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Hard-Boiled Cheese, and Croutons
Steak Subs.
Cheesesteak Sub.
Philly Style Chopped Steak with your choice of topping on fresh bread
Pizza Cheesesteak Sub.
Philly style chopped steak with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Italian Cheesesteak Sub.
Philly style chopped steak with your choice of cheese and topped with fried Onions, Mushrooms Green Peppers & Tomato sauce
"The Works" Cheesesteak Sub.
Philly style steak with Fried Mushrooms, Onions & Bell peppers, Mozzarella cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Hots, Topped with Bacon
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub.
Italian Chicken Cheesesteak Sub.
Philly style chopped chicken with your choice of cheese and topped with fried Onions, Mushrooms Green Peppers & Tomato sauce
Pizza Chicken Cheesesteak Sub.
Philly style chopped chicken with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
"The Works" Chicken Cheesesteak Sub.
Philly style chopped chicken with Fried Mushrooms, Onions & Bell peppers, Mozzarella cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Hots, Topped with Bacon
Subs.
Cheeseburger Sub.
Chicken Parm Sub.
Chicken Salad Sub.
Crispy Chicken Sub.
Classic Sub.
Eggplant Parm Sub.
Grilled Chicken Sub.
Italian Cold Cut Sub.
Leave it 91 Sub.
Meatball Parm Sub.
Pepperoni Pizza Sub.
Sausage & Peppers Sub.
Shrimp Salad Sub.
Tuna Salad Sub.
Veggie Sub.
Burgers.
Sandwiches.
BBQ Chicken Melt.
Grilled BBQ Chicken topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion on Toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Fries.
Blackened Salmon Club.
Blackened Salmon with Bacon, Mesculin Mix, and Tomato on toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Old Bay Fries.
California BLT.
Classic BLT with Avocado
Chicken Caprese Sandwich.
Blackened Chicken topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, & Basil on Toasted Focaccia Bread, finished with a Balsamic Glaze. Served with Fries.
Classic Sandwich.
Choice of One Meat and One Cheese.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese.
Classic Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato
Grilled Chicken Club.
Grilled Chicken wtih Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Focaccia with your choice of Cheese. Served with Fries.
Hot Cut Panini.
Ham, Capicola, Salami, and melted Provolone on Toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Fries.
Tuna Salad Sandwich.
Chicken Salad Sandwich.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich.
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt.
Sliced Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato on toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Fries.
Veggie Panini.
Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives topped with melted Provolone Cheese and Tomato Sauce, on Toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with Fries.
Bistro Club.
Turkey & Ham with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Bacon on your choice of bread. Served with Fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.
Turkey Club Sandwich.
Grilled Chx Sandwich.
Grilled Ham & Cheese.
Wraps.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap.
Crispy Chicken doused in Buffalo Sauce, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato, & your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Served with Fries.
California BLT Wrap.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap.
Grilled Chicken with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing. Served with Fries.
Turkey Club Wrap.
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.
Tex-Mex Chicken Wrap.
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Mexi-Ranch Dressing in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.
Southern Chicken Wrap.
Crispy Chicken with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.
Greek Chicken Wrap.
Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce, and House Vinaigrette in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap.
Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.
American Cold Cut Wrap
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Wrap
Entrees.
"The Mary Pat"
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Red Onions tossed in a Garlic Olive Oil Sauce. Bread Optional.
Baked Rigatoni Bolognese.
Rigatoni backed in a hearty Meat Sauce with a touch of cream and melted Mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti.
Zita pasta baked with Ricotta cheese and Tomato Sauce topped with melted Mozzarella cheese
Beef Lasagna.
Beef Ravioli.
Cheese Ravioli.
Chicken Chesapeake .
Chicken Marsala.
Chicken Parmigiana.
Chx & Shrimp Tuscany.
Create Your Own Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana.
Eggplant Rollatini.
Pasta & Fresh Vegetables.
Sauteed Broccoli, Mushrooms & Tomatoes in Marinara Sauce Served over Penne Pasta
Pasta Primavera.
Pasta with Calamari.
Pasta with Clams.
Pasta with Mussels.
Sausage & Peppers Napolitana.
Sausage & Peppers.
Scallops Florentine
Seafood Alfredo.
Shrimp & Crab.
Shrimp Fradiavlo.
Shrimp Scampi.
Spinach Lasagna.
Stuffed Shells.
Tortellini Carbonara.
Grilled Entrees.
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Choice of Jamaican Jerk, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 Sides.
Salmon Dinner
Choice of Blackened, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 Sides
Sea Scallops Dinner
Choice of Pan-Seared or Blackened. Served with 2 Sides.
Quarter Chicken Dinner
Chesapeake Chx Bruschetta
Kid's Menu.
Sides.
Desserts.
Cannoli
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake
Chocolate Tower Cake
Cookie Cannoli
GF Buckeye Brownie
GF Lemon Bar
Italian Lemon Cream Cake
Key Lime Cheesecake
NY Supreme Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Pie
Smith Island Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Tiramisu
Toasted Almond Cake
Turtle Cheesecake
12" Pizzas.
12" Pizza
Each topping $1
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese
12" Bistro 91 Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Ham, Broccoli, Spinach, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Onions, and Anchovies
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese Base, topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pieces and Mozzarella Cheese
12" Chesapeake Pizza
Old Bay Alfredo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Lump Crab
12" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses
12" Margherita Pizza
Tomato Sauce Base, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, drizzled with Olive Oil
12" Meat Lover's Pizza
Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage
12" Veggie Pizza
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli
12" White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese Base topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Garlic
12" Jerk Chicken Pizza
14" Pizzas.
14" Pizza
Each topping $1.30
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese
14" Bistro 91 Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Ham, Broccoli, Spinach, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Onions, and Anchovies
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese Base, topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pieces and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Chesapeake Pizza
Old Bay Alfredo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Lump Crab
14" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses
14" Margherita Pizza
Tomato Sauce Base, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, drizzled with Olive Oil
14" Meat Lover's Pizza
Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage
14" Veggie Pizza
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli
14" White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese Base topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Garlic
14" Jerk Chicken Pizza
16" Pizzas.
16" Pizza
Each topping $1.50
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese
16" Bistro 91 Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Ham, Broccoli, Spinach, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Onions, and Anchovies
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese Base, topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pieces and Mozzarella Cheese
16" Chesapeake Pizza
Old Bay Alfredo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Lump Crab
16" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses
16" Margherita Pizza
Tomato Sauce Base, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, drizzled with Olive Oil
16" Meat Lover's Pizza
Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage
16" Veggie Pizza
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli
16" White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese Base topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Garlic
16" Jerk Chicken Pizza
18" Pizzas.
18" Pizza
Each topping $1.80
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese
18" Bistro 91 Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Ham, Broccoli, Spinach, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Onions, and Anchovies
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Choice of Ranch of Bleu Cheese Base, topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pieces and Mozzarella Cheese
18" Chesapeake Pizza
Old Bay Alfredo Sauce Base topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Lump Crab
18" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce Base with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheeses
18" Margherita Pizza
Tomato Sauce Base, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, drizzled with Olive Oil
18" Meat Lover's Pizza
Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage
18" Veggie Pizza
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli
18" White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese Base topped with Mozzarella, Broccoli, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Garlic
18" Jerk Chicken Pizza
Strombolis.
Small Stromboli.
Pizza Pocket with Mozzarella Cheese and up to 4 toppings; $1 each additional
Small Veggie Stromboli.
Small Meat Lover Stromboli.
Small Chesapeake Stromboli.
Small Cheesesteak Stromboli.
Large Veggie Stromboli.
Large Meat Lover Stromboli.
Large Chesapeake Stromboli.
Large Cheesesteak Stromboli.
Small Calzones.
Large Calzones.
20oz Soda
Coke- 20 oz. BTL.
Diet Coke- 20 oz. BTL.
Coke Zero- 20 oz. BTL.
Sprite- 20 oz. BTL.
Ginger Ale- 20 oz. BTL.
Fanta Orange- 20 oz. BTL.
Gold Peak Sweet Tea- 20 oz. BTL.
Cherry Coke- 20 oz. BTL.
Root Beer- 20 oz. BTL.
Pibb Extra- 20 oz. BTL.
Fruit Punch- 20 oz. BTL.
Powerade 20oz.
A full service Italian/American restaurant with Indoor & Outdoor dining, and Bar area. We also offer carryout and delivery.
3000 Gamber Rd, Finksburg, MD 21048