Cafes, Coffee & Tea

BLESSED BREWS a coffee shop

94 Reviews

$

2431 Main Street Suite A

Alamosa, CO 81101

Order Again

Coffee Beans

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$8.25+

chocolate covered espresso bean. The one that comes on top!

Merchandise

Caramel Apple Cider Box

$35.00

A 96oz. to go box of caramel apple cider. Comes with cups, lids, sleeves, whipped cream and caramel drizzle!

Coffee Box

$20.00

96oz of drip coffee. Perfect for a gathering or meeting! Comes with cups-lids-sugars-cream

Hot Chocolate Box

$35.00

96oz box of hot chocolate. Perfect for a gathering or meeting! Comes with cups-lids-whip cream

T-Shirt

$5.00

Jacket

$25.00

Syrup Bottle

$10.00

French Press

$10.00

Candle

$15.00

Soy wax candle made made by Sweet Water Decor

Mug with Beans

$25.00

1/2 lb of chocolate covered espresso beans in a mug

check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
It is our mission to serve our community the best products & make your coffee experience heavenly. We do this by delivering fresh roasted coffee everyday with open minds and humble hearts.

2431 Main Street Suite A, Alamosa, CO 81101

