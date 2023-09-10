BREAKFAST

PANCAKES

BERRY PANCAKES

$11.00

Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas and served with warm homemade blueberry compote.

PLAIN PANCAKES

$9.00

Served with whipped butter and maples syrup. ADD ANY TOPPINGS: +$1.50 each. Blueberries, Strawberries, Bacon Bits, Chocolate chips, Banana or Pecans.

NUTL & BERRY PANC

$11.00

Nutella baked pancakes and topped with fresh berries.

OREO PANC

$11.00

Oreo cookie crumbles, and chocolate chips baked in the batter.

POTATO PANCAKES

$10.00

3 homemade potato pancakes served with apple sauce and sour cream.

SHORT PANCAKES

$7.00

1 PANCAKE

$3.50

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$10.00

PECAN PANCAKES

$10.00

CHOKO CHIPS PANCAKES

$10.00

BANANA PANCAKE

$10.00

SWEET TOOTH

CINM FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

'Blu Jam's Favorite' Cinnamon Roll hand-dipped in our special French Toast batter and topped with fresh berries.

FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

Fresh Texas bread hand dipped in our special batter, rolled in crunchy corn flakes and grilled to perfection, B topped with fresh berries.

BERRY FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

Fresh berries and bananas served with blueberry compote.

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.00

Served with whipped butter and syrup. ADD ANY TOPPINGS: +$1.50 each. BluEberries, Strawberries, Bacon bits, Chocolate chips, Banana or Pecans.

NUTL & BANA WAFF

$11.00

Pecans baked in the batter and topped with Nutella and powder sugar.

PECAN WAFFLE

$10.00

CHOKO CHIPS WAFFLE

$10.00

SHORT FRENCH TOAST

$7.50

OMELETS

GYRO OM

$12.00

Spinach, gyro, tomato, onions, Kalamata olives and goat cheese.

DENVER OM

$11.00

Ham, green peppers, onions and American cheese.

FARMERS OM

$11.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli & Swiss chesse

SWISS OM

$11.00

Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

GREEK OM

$11.00

Spinach and feta cheese.

ABC OM

$12.00

Avocado,Bacon, and cheddar.

AMERICAN OM

$12.00

Ham and cheese.

CANCUN OM

$11.00

Tomatoes, onions, sausage, jalapeños and Monterey Jack Cheese and fresh avocado.

IRISH OM

$12.00

Stuffed with corned beef hash Swiss cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce.

FRESCA OM

$12.00

Ham, spinach, mozzarella cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce.

BYO Omelet

$12.00

BACON & CHEESE OML

$12.00

SAUSAGE & CHEESE OML

$12.00

HEALTHY

EGG WHITE OMELET

$12.00

Egg whites, Sautéed, spinach, peppers, mushrooms and goat cheese. Served with choice of potato, fruit or sliced tomato and toast.

SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Two poached eggs, diced tomatoes, feta cheese and served with choice of potato, fruit or sliced tomato.

BERRY & BANANA OATMEAL

$8.00

Served with milk and brown sugar and raisins.

FRUIT PARFAIT

$10.00

Granola, yougurt, pecans fresh berries and bananas.

LOX & BAGEL (Upon Availability)

$14.00

Toasted Bagel topped with cream cheese, Norwegian smoked salmon, capper, onions and served with two boiled eggs.

EGGS

BACON & EGGS

$11.00

2 Eggs & Choice of: Bacon (3), Ham, Sausage links (2), Sausage patties (2), Canadian Bacon.

CFS & EGGS

$13.00

Served with homemade sausage gravy.

C-B HASH & EGGS

$13.00

Home style corned beef hash.

NY STEAK & EGGS

$20.00

8oz New York strip.

POT PANC & EGGS

$12.00

2 Homemade patato pancakes, 2 eggs, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with apple sauce and sour cream.

HAM & EGGS

$11.00

S-LINKS & EGGS

$11.00

S-PATTIES & EGGS

$11.00

CAN-BACON & EGGS

$11.00

EGGS NO MEAT

$8.00

BENEDICTS

CLASSIC BENEDT

$11.00

Toasted English Muffin, poached eggs, Canadian Bacon and homemade hollandaise sauce.

CB HASH BENEDT

$13.00

Toasted English Muffin, poached eggs, crispy corned beef has and homemade hollandaise sauce.

SALMON BENEDT

$14.00

Toasted English Muffin, poached eggs, grilled salmon, and homemade hollandaise sauce.

CALIF BENED

$13.00

Toasted English Muffin, poached eggs, fresh avocado and homemade hollandaise sauce.

SOUTHERN BENEDT

$12.00

Grilled biscuit, poached eggs, sausage patties and topped with homemade sausage gravy.

SUNRISE BENEDT

$12.00

2 Poached eggs served over homemade potato pancakes with bacon and hollandaise sauce.

CREPE SHOP

NUTL BERRY CREPE

$10.00

Homemade crepes filled with fresh banana and warm Nutella.

BERRY CREPE

$10.00

Homemade crepes filled with fresh berries and topped with homemade blueberry compote.

CHEESE BLINTZES

$10.00

Sweet cream cheese filled blintzes topped with fresh fruit and blueberry compote.

CREPE FLORENTINE

$10.00

Ham, eggs, spinach and Swiss cheese wrapped in our homemade crepes and topped with hollandaise sauce.

CREPE LORAINE

$10.00

Ham, onion, swiss and broccoli wrapped in our homemade crepes and topped with hollandaise sauce.

BREAKFAST TWIST

BRKF SAND

$11.00

Choice of bread or coissant with scrambeled eggs, American cheese and bacon, ham or sausage.

FULL B&G

$10.00

Biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy. FULL ORDER : $10 HALF ORDER: $8 Add 2 eggs +$2.

HALF B&G

$8.00

BRKF BURRITO

$10.00

Eggs, sausage, tomato,onions,Monterey Jack cheese and jalapenos wrapped in a tomato tortilla. Served with choice of potato,fruit sliced tomato or grits and side salsa and sour cream.

WORK’S SCRAMB

$11.00

This one got it all! Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms tomato, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with chiuce of potato or fruit and a side of toast.

BRKF QUESADILLA

$11.00

Sautéed peppers, onions, tomateos, sausage and eggs on a tomato tortilla with spicy jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

SKILLETS

NEW YORK SKILLET

$20.00

8 oz. New York Strip. Sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions topped with cheddar cheese

WORKS SKILLET

$13.00

Sautéed, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, sausage, bacon and ham topped with cheddar cheese.

MEXICANA SKILLET

$13.00

Sautéed, onions, tomatoes, spinach topped with goat cheese and cappers.

SOUTHERN SKILLET

$13.00

peppers, onions and ham topped with cheddar cheese.

HASH SKILLET

$13.00

Home style corned beef hash and topped with mozzarella cheese.

SIDES

BACON

$3.00

HAM

$3.00

LINKS

$3.00

PATTIES

$3.00

CAND BACON

$3.00

POTATOES

$3.00

C-B HASH

$4.00

CUP OATMIL

$4.00

CUP FRUIT

$3.00

BOWL FRUIT

$5.00

TWO EGGS

$2.00

TWO EGG WHITES

$3.50

ONE EGG

$1.50

SD TOAST

$2.00

LUNCH

FRESH SALADS

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$10.00

Crispy romaine tossed with fresh strawberries, candid pecans, dry cranberries and blue cheese crumbles.

MEDITER SALAD

$10.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, green peppers and feta cheese.

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Crispy romaine shredded parmesan croutons and tossed with a light creamy Caesar dressing.

HAWAIIAN CHX SALAD

$14.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, topped with chunky chicken salad tossed with sugared pecans, dry cranberries, orange manadarin and grapes.

COBB SALAD

$13.00

Crispy romaine & spring mix, tomato, cucumbers, onions, boil egg, turkey, bacon bits and gorgonzola cheese.

K-WEST SHRMP SALAD

$14.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, grilled shrimp, fresh blueberries, orange mandarins strawberries, blue cheese crumbles and Candid pecan.

STUFFED AVOCADO

$12.00

Stuffed with chicken or tuna salad over a bed of lettuce and topped with fresh blueberries. Strawberries, candid pecans and dry cranberries & orange mandarins.

CRISPY CHX SALAD

$12.00

Crispy romaine fried chicken, tomato, cucumbers, onions, gorgonloza cheese and buffalo cheese.

ASIAN CHX SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast on crispy romaine, sliced almonds, rice noodles, orange mandarin and served with sesame ginger dressing.

TRIO SALAD

$12.00

Tuna salad, chicken salad and egg saladon a bed of lettuce with sliced tomato.

BURGERS

CHEESE BURGER

$11.00

Topped with American cheese. Served on Kaiser roll. Add bacon +$1

SWISS BURGER

$12.00

Grilled Mushroom and Swiss Cheese. Served on Kaiser roll.

PATTY MELT

$11.00

Grilled Rye Bread and grilled onions with Swiss cheese

BRUNCH BURGER

$12.00

We crown it with fried egg, bacon, and American cheese.

FRIES

COLESLAW

POTATO SALAD

ONION RINGS

$1.00

GOURMET SANDWICHES

GRLL CHIX SANDW

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese and bacon. Served on Kaiser roll.

FRENCH DIP

$13.00

Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a grilled Italian hoagie roll and a side au jus for dipping “its melt in your mouth delicious”

TUNA MELT

$12.00

Homemade tuna salad served on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese.

ROAST BEEF MELT

$12.00

ROAST BEEF MELT Shaved roast beef grilled onions, American cheese on grilled Rye bread with melted Swiss cheese.

PHILLY STEAK

$13.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled mushroom, peppers, onions and topped with melted cheese on grilled Italian hoagie roll.

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Choice of Grilled Bread with American Cheese, crispy bacon and grilled tomatoes.

ENTREE

NEW YORK STRIP

$20.00

8oz Char grilled New York Strip.

GRILLED SALMON

$19.00

8 oz. Fresh Salmon.

KEY LIME SHRIMP

$17.00

Half pound of shrimp grilled and topped with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes and key lime sauce.

GRILLED SWAI FISH

$12.00

8oz Haddock Grilled or Blackened.

FISH & CHIPS

$12.00

Golden fried Haddock served with fries and coleslaw or a Greek salad and tartar sauce.

PITA WRAPS

GYRO WRAP

$14.00

Hand carved gyro wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, cucumbers and tzatziki sauce.

CHICKEN GYRO

$14.00

Grilled Chicken wrapped in a pita with tomato, onions, cucumbers and tzatziki sauce

REUBENS-WRAPS-SANDWICHES

CLASSIC REUBEN

$13.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sour kraut topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

RUSSIAN REUBEN

$13.00

Thinly sliced pastrami, sour kraut topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

TURKEY REUBEN

$13.00

Thinly sliced turkey breast, sour kraut topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

FISH SANDWICH

$10.00

Grilled, blackened or fried Swia fish filet on grilled Italian hoagie roll served with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce.

B-L-T

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with may on choice of toast.

CHIX-SALD-SAND

$11.00

Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on choice of toast or tortilla wrap.

TUNA-SALD-SAND

$11.00

Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on choice of toast or tortilla wrap.

SALMON B-L-T

$15.00

Norwegian smoked salmon, choice of toast, mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon.

BUFF CHIC WRAP

$11.00

Fried crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla.

CLUB SANDWICH

$13.00

Homemade egg salad, lettuce, tomato on choice of toast, tortilla wrap or croissant.

1/2 SANDWICHES

$10.00

Reuben, Russian, Turkey Reuben, BLT, Chicken, Tuna or Egg Salad.

CHIX SALAD WRAP

$11.00

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$11.00

SOUPS & SIDES

SOUP CUP

$3.00

SOUP BOWL

$5.00

FRIES

$3.00

O-RINGS

$4.00

COLESLAW

$2.00

POTATO SALAD

$2.00

SM GRK SALAD

$5.00

Small Salad

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee/Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Rasp Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

V-8 Juice

$3.00

LARGE MILK

$3.00

SML ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$6.00

BAR

Mimosa Bar

Classic Mimosa

$5.00

With Orange Juice

Cranberry Mimosa

$5.00

With cranberry juice.

Sea Breeze Mimosa

$5.00

Cranberry& grapefruit.

Sunrise Mimosa

$5.00

Grenadine & orange juice

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary mix olives & celery.

BOTTLE CHAMPAGNE

$20.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stela

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

EARLY BIRD

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

PANCAKE COMBO

$10.00

Two eggs, two pancakes and a side of bacon, sausage or ham.

FRNCH TST COMBO

$10.00

Two eggs, two french toast and a side of bacon,sausage or ham.

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.00

With two eggs your way.

POT PANC & EGGS

$10.00

2 potato pancake, 2 eggs and a side of bacon,sausage or ham.

KIDS MENU

Kids Breakfast

Kid Bacon & Eggs

$6.99

Sliver Dollar Pancakes

$5.99

Mikey Mouse Pancake

$5.99

Half Waffle

$5.99

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids drink

$1.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99