Pizza
Sandwiches
Mediterranean

Blue Highway Pizza MICANOPY

review star

No reviews yet

204 NE Highway 441

Micapony, FL 32667

Popular Items

Create Your Own Hand Tossed
Blue Highway
Cheese Pizza Hand Tossed

Features

Glass - Spiced Pear Sangria

$8.00

Slightly effervescent refreshing spiced pear sangria with fresh pulp and house made spice blend

Bottle - Spiced Pear Sangria

$25.00

Pizza Valle D' Aosta

$16.00

Scampi butter base, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, Parsley

Sicilian Pizza Valle D' Aosta

$22.00

Scampi butter, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, parsley

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, roasted beets, glazed pecans, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Italian Chocolate Budino

Italian Chocolate Budino

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert special! Limited quantities. Italian style chocolate custard topped with our homemade whipped cream & almond biscotti crumbles

Maria Panini

$14.00

Lamb, roasted tomatoes, Fontina, Parmesan rosemary aioli

Lasagna Bolognese

$15.00Out of stock

Lasagna with our house-made, slow cooked Bolognese meat sauce with ground beef, ground pork, tomato sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano served with garlic bread

Small Plates

A little something to start your meal off
Blue Highway Wings

Blue Highway Wings

$11.00+

Crispy wings are baked and tossed in buffalo, BBQ or Burt's Dragonfire sauce served with house-made Gorgonzola or ranch. carrots and celery upon request

Highway Parmesan Cheese Bread

Highway Parmesan Cheese Bread

$10.50

Fresh from the oven flatbread, rosemary, garlic, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano. Served with marinara

Antipasti Plate

Antipasti Plate

$15.50

Assortment of meats, cheeses, olives, roasted vegetables, Tuscan hummus, toasted focaccia

Brie & Spinach Flatbread

Brie & Spinach Flatbread

$13.50

Spinach, Brie, bacon, roasted red onion, balsamic glaze on a crispy flatbread

Shrimp Bruschetta

$13.00

Shrimp, garlic butter, plum tomatoes, white wine, sliced roasted garlic, Kalamata olives, capers, fresh herbs over focaccia toast

Tuscan Hummus

Tuscan Hummus

$10.50

Tuscan white beans pureed with tahini, garlic, lemon and spices, served with warm flatbread

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.50

Our house-made toasted focaccia, vine-ripe plum tomatoes, garlic, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil topped with shaved Grana Padano

Hummchetta

Hummchetta

$14.50

Our house-made toasted focaccia, vine-ripe plum tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, Tuscan hummus topped with shaved Grana Padano

Salads

We use local organic greens when available and in season. Our dressings are all made in house, using extra virgin olive oil, top-quality vinegars, cheese and herbs. Take a bottle of our balsamic vinaigrette or our Gorgonzola dressing home to enjoy.

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, roasted beets, glazed pecans, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Micanopy

Micanopy

$7.00+

Fresh garden greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions

Caesar

$8.00+

Crisp romaine hearts, shaved Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Blue Highway

Blue Highway

$8.00+

Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, toasted pecans

Tuscan Bean

Tuscan Bean

$8.00+

Fresh spinach, cannellini beans, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red onions, olives, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Mediterranean

$8.50+

Fresh garden greens, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and ham

Tioga Salad

Tioga Salad

$8.00+

Fresh garden greens, toasted pecans, Gorgonzola crumbles, granny smith apples, sundried cherries, red onions, balsamic gorgonzola dressing

Sandwiches

Our sandwiches feature premium meats and cheeses served with house-made chips and pickles on breads baked fresh daily

Maria Panini

$14.00

Lamb, roasted tomatoes, Fontina, Parmesan rosemary aioli

Roast Turkey Club

Roast Turkey Club

$12.50

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on a fresh house-baked roll

The Highway

The Highway

$12.50

Roast beef, caramelized red onion, Vermont white cheddar cheese and tangy horseradish sauce on a fresh house-baked roll

The Gino

The Gino

$12.50

Genoa salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and oil and vinegar on a fresh house-baked roll

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Roasted chicken, apple, pecans, sun-dried cherries and onion with lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted focaccia

Chicken Rustico Panini

Chicken Rustico Panini

$12.50

Roast chicken breast, provolone, spinach and sun-dried tomato mayo on focaccia

Roasted Veggie Panini

$12.50

Roast garlic aioli, eggplant, squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, caramelized red onion, fresh mozzarella on focaccia

Grilled Ham & Cheese Panini

$12.50

Shaved honey-cured ham, tomato, smoked Gouda, dijonnaise on focaccia

Piadines

This tasty Italian treasure is one of our signature dishes. Many know it as an Italian flatbread sandwich from the Romagna region in Italy. Pronounced "Pee-uh-deen-ay". These flatbreads straight from the oven are topped with cool salads and protein. Find your own way to eat them, but we suggest folding the flatbread in half and eating it like a sandwich!
Turkey Piadine

Turkey Piadine

$14.00

Roasted turkey breast, pesto aioli, mixed greens, red onion, feta, Parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Lamb Piadine

$16.00

Roasted lamb, mint pesto aioli, mixed greens, red onion, feta, Parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Tuscan Bean Piadine

Tuscan Bean Piadine

$14.00

Tuscan hummus, spinach, Parmesan, Tuscan bean salad, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Parma Piadine

Parma Piadine

$16.00

Prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, bruschetta tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Piadine

Chicken Caesar Piadine

$14.00

Roast peppercorn chicken, crisp hearts of romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved Grana Padano and our house-made Caesar dressing

Hand Tossed

Our thin crust pizza are 12" crispy and hand-crafted the old fashioned Neapolitan way. (8 slices, serves 1-2)
Create Your Own Hand Tossed

Create Your Own Hand Tossed

$12.00

Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

Pizza Valle D' Aosta

$16.00

Scampi butter base, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, Parsley

Cheese Pizza Hand Tossed

Cheese Pizza Hand Tossed

$12.00
Carne Hand Tossed

Carne Hand Tossed

$16.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano

Abruzzese Hand Tossed

Abruzzese Hand Tossed

$16.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano

BBQ Hand Tossed

BBQ Hand Tossed

$16.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro

Buffalo Hand Tossed

$16.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, celery

Funghi Hand Tossed

Funghi Hand Tossed

$16.00

Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley

Margherita Hand Tossed

Margherita Hand Tossed

$13.50

House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Bianca Hand Tossed

Bianca Hand Tossed

$14.00

Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic

Scampi Hand Tossed

Scampi Hand Tossed

$16.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley

Vedure Arrosto Hand Tossed

Vedure Arrosto Hand Tossed

$15.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers

Lombardo Hand Tossed

Lombardo Hand Tossed

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano

Greek Hand Tossed

$16.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives

Pizzettas

Create Your Own Pizzetta

$9.00

Zetta Valle D'Aosta

$12.00

Scampi base, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted shallots, Fontina, mozzarella, parsley

Margherita Pizzetta

$11.00

Carne Pizzetta

$12.00

Buffalo Pizzetta

$12.00

Greek Pizzetta

$12.00

BBQ Pizzetta

$12.00

Funghi Pizzetta

$12.00

Abruzzese Pizzetta

$12.00

Bianca Pizzetta

$12.00

Vedure Arrosto Pizzetta

$12.00

Scampi Pizzetta

$13.00

Cucina Pizzetta

$13.00

Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Peppadews, basil

Rustica Zetta

$12.00

Sicilian Style Pizzas

Sicilian pizzas are thick crust, pan pizzas and require a longer cooking time. (12 slices, serves 3-4)

Create Your Own Sicilian

$15.00

Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

Sicilian Pizza Valle D' Aosta

$22.00

Scampi butter, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, parsley

Cheese Sicilian

$15.00

Pizza Cucina Sicilian

$21.00

Marinara base, pepperoni, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, sweet smoky Peppadew peppers, basil

Carne Sicilian

$22.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano

Abruzzese Sicilian

$22.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano

BBQ Sicilian

$22.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro

Buffalo Sicilian

$22.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, celery

Funghi Sicilian

$22.00

Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley

Bianca Sicilian

$21.00

Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic

Vedure Arrosto Sicilian

$22.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers

Greek Sicilian

$22.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives

Cauliflower (Contains Dairy)

Scampi butter base, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, Parsley

Create Your Own Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower Valle D'Aosta

$19.00

Margherita Cauliflower

$15.00

Carne Cauliflower

$19.00

BBQ Cauliflower

$19.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$19.00

Greek Cauliflower

$19.00

Funghi Cauliflower

$19.00

Abruzzese Cauliflower

$19.00

**meatballs contain breadcrumbs**

Bianca Cauliflower

$17.00

Vedure Arrosto Cauliflower

$18.00

Scampi Cauliflower

$19.50

Lombardo Cauliflower

$19.50

Gluten Free (Contains Eggs)

Create Your Own GF

$15.00

Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

GF Valle D'Aosta

$19.00

Scampi butter base, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, Parsley

Cheese Pizza GF

$15.00

Carne GF

$19.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano

Abruzzese GF

$19.00

**Meatballs contain breadcrumbs** House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano

BBQ GF

$19.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro

Buffalo GF

$19.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, celery

Funghi GF

$19.00

Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley

Margherita GF

$16.50

House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Bianca GF

$17.00

Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic

Scampi GF

$19.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley

Vedure Arrosto GF

$18.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers

Lombardo GF

$19.50

Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano

Greek GF

$19.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives

Calzones

Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.50

Desserts

Fresh house-made desserts
Italian Chocolate Budino

Italian Chocolate Budino

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert special! Limited quantities. Italian style chocolate custard topped with our homemade whipped cream & almond biscotti crumbles

Key Lime Tart

$8.00

House-made Key lime tart in a buttery graham cracker crust, whipped cream

Brownie

$4.50

House made chocolate pecan brownie topped with ganache

Cannoli

$4.75

Crispy pastry shell filled with our house-made sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips

Kids

Created for children 10 and under, our Bambini menu features fresh, handcrafted dishes even the pickiest eaters will love.

Bambini Pizza

$7.00

Choice of one topping

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, garlic butter on focaccia

Bambini Antipasti

$6.00

Celery, carrots. cucumbers, turkey. Provolone and black olives with ranch dressing

Sides

Side of Meatballs

$5.00

Three house made meatballs, quartered and served with marinara, Parmesan Romano

4 Piece Focaccia

$1.50

Aiolis

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Bruschetta

$4.00

Tuscan Bean Mix

$4.00

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Chips

$1.50

8 Oz Hummus

$4.00

Roast Veggies

$3.50

Toppings

Marinara

$0.50

Side Pecans

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Anchovies

$2.00

8 oz dressing

$3.00

**subject to availability**

8 oz pickles

$3.25

Pizza Kits

Create Your Own Pizza Kit

$11.00

Make your own Blue Highway Pizza at home! Each Pizza Kit comes with dough, sauce, cheese and your two favorite toppings. Don't forget to add a take home beer or bottle of wine!

Sodas

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Mezzo e Mezzo

$2.75

Half lemonade, half iced tea

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Vintage Sodas & Water

Abita Root Beer

Abita Root Beer

$3.50
Virgil's Orange Soda

Virgil's Orange Soda

$3.50

Romano's Italian Orange Cream soda with real cane sugar

Romano's White Peach Soda

Romano's White Peach Soda

$3.50

White Peach Italian soda made with real cane sugar

Aranciata

$3.00
Caruso's Limoncello Soda

Caruso's Limoncello Soda

$3.50

Non-alcoholic Limoncello Italian soda

Hank's Pumpkin Spice Soda

$3.50

Route 66 Lime Soda

$3.50
Maine Root Ginger Brew

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.50

Non-alcoholic ginger brew made with cane sugar

Caruso's Dark Cream Italian Style Soda

$3.50Out of stock
Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

$3.50

Strawberry Rhubarb soda made with real cane sugar

Boylan's Vintage Grape Soda

Boylan's Vintage Grape Soda

$3.50

Boylan's Vintage grape soda made with real cane sugar

Acqua Panna Natural Mineral Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.50

Beer

First Magnitude Wakulla

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

Founders Porter

$6.00

Ace Guava Hard Cider

$6.00

Clausthaler NA

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic beer with sweet, malty aroma of grains and barley

First Magnitude Vega

$6.00

A bright, crisp, light bodied ale with a hint of citrus. From First Magnitude Brewery in Gainesville

Omission GLUTEN FREE Pale Ale

$6.00

Crisp pale ale fermented from barley, a grain containing gluten, and crafted to reduce gluten

Draft Beer

DFT Amberbock

$5.00

DFT 72 Pale Ale

$6.00

DFT Bud Light

$5.00

Wine BTL

Bottle - Spiced Pear Sangria

$25.00

Red Sangria BTL

$25.00

Candoni Chianti BTL

$30.00

Fox Brook Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$22.00

Light Horse Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Fox Brook White Zinfandel BTL

$22.00

BTL Due Torri Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Fox Brook Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Yealands Sav Blanc BTL

$30.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

Wine Glass

Glass - Spiced Pear Sangria

$8.00

Slightly effervescent refreshing spiced pear sangria with fresh pulp and house made spice blend

GL Red Sangria

$8.00

Glass - Fox Brook Cab

$6.50

Glass - Light Horse Pinot

$8.00

Glass - Fox Brook White Zin

$6.50

Glass - Fox Brook Chard

$6.50

Glass - Due Torri Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass - Yealands Sav Blanc

$8.00

Cork Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat Well, Live Well!

Website

Location

204 NE Highway 441, Micapony, FL 32667

Directions

Gallery
Blue Highway Pizza image
Blue Highway Pizza image
Blue Highway Pizza image
Blue Highway Pizza image

