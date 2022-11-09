Blue Highway Pizza MICANOPY
No reviews yet
204 NE Highway 441
Micapony, FL 32667
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Features
Glass - Spiced Pear Sangria
Slightly effervescent refreshing spiced pear sangria with fresh pulp and house made spice blend
Bottle - Spiced Pear Sangria
Pizza Valle D' Aosta
Scampi butter base, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, Parsley
Sicilian Pizza Valle D' Aosta
Scampi butter, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, parsley
Roasted Beet Salad
Mixed greens, roasted beets, glazed pecans, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Italian Chocolate Budino
Dessert special! Limited quantities. Italian style chocolate custard topped with our homemade whipped cream & almond biscotti crumbles
Maria Panini
Lamb, roasted tomatoes, Fontina, Parmesan rosemary aioli
Lasagna Bolognese
Lasagna with our house-made, slow cooked Bolognese meat sauce with ground beef, ground pork, tomato sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano served with garlic bread
Small Plates
Blue Highway Wings
Crispy wings are baked and tossed in buffalo, BBQ or Burt's Dragonfire sauce served with house-made Gorgonzola or ranch. carrots and celery upon request
Highway Parmesan Cheese Bread
Fresh from the oven flatbread, rosemary, garlic, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano. Served with marinara
Antipasti Plate
Assortment of meats, cheeses, olives, roasted vegetables, Tuscan hummus, toasted focaccia
Brie & Spinach Flatbread
Spinach, Brie, bacon, roasted red onion, balsamic glaze on a crispy flatbread
Shrimp Bruschetta
Shrimp, garlic butter, plum tomatoes, white wine, sliced roasted garlic, Kalamata olives, capers, fresh herbs over focaccia toast
Tuscan Hummus
Tuscan white beans pureed with tahini, garlic, lemon and spices, served with warm flatbread
Bruschetta
Our house-made toasted focaccia, vine-ripe plum tomatoes, garlic, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil topped with shaved Grana Padano
Hummchetta
Our house-made toasted focaccia, vine-ripe plum tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, Tuscan hummus topped with shaved Grana Padano
Salads
Roasted Beet Salad
Mixed greens, roasted beets, glazed pecans, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Micanopy
Fresh garden greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions
Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts, shaved Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing
Blue Highway
Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, toasted pecans
Tuscan Bean
Fresh spinach, cannellini beans, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red onions, olives, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Mediterranean
Fresh garden greens, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and ham
Tioga Salad
Fresh garden greens, toasted pecans, Gorgonzola crumbles, granny smith apples, sundried cherries, red onions, balsamic gorgonzola dressing
Sandwiches
Maria Panini
Lamb, roasted tomatoes, Fontina, Parmesan rosemary aioli
Roast Turkey Club
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on a fresh house-baked roll
The Highway
Roast beef, caramelized red onion, Vermont white cheddar cheese and tangy horseradish sauce on a fresh house-baked roll
The Gino
Genoa salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and oil and vinegar on a fresh house-baked roll
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted chicken, apple, pecans, sun-dried cherries and onion with lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted focaccia
Chicken Rustico Panini
Roast chicken breast, provolone, spinach and sun-dried tomato mayo on focaccia
Roasted Veggie Panini
Roast garlic aioli, eggplant, squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, caramelized red onion, fresh mozzarella on focaccia
Grilled Ham & Cheese Panini
Shaved honey-cured ham, tomato, smoked Gouda, dijonnaise on focaccia
Piadines
Turkey Piadine
Roasted turkey breast, pesto aioli, mixed greens, red onion, feta, Parmesan, red wine vinaigrette
Lamb Piadine
Roasted lamb, mint pesto aioli, mixed greens, red onion, feta, Parmesan, red wine vinaigrette
Tuscan Bean Piadine
Tuscan hummus, spinach, Parmesan, Tuscan bean salad, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Parma Piadine
Prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, bruschetta tomatoes
Chicken Caesar Piadine
Roast peppercorn chicken, crisp hearts of romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved Grana Padano and our house-made Caesar dressing
Hand Tossed
Create Your Own Hand Tossed
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Pizza Valle D' Aosta
Scampi butter base, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, Parsley
Cheese Pizza Hand Tossed
Carne Hand Tossed
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano
Abruzzese Hand Tossed
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano
BBQ Hand Tossed
Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro
Buffalo Hand Tossed
Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, celery
Funghi Hand Tossed
Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley
Margherita Hand Tossed
House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Bianca Hand Tossed
Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic
Scampi Hand Tossed
Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley
Vedure Arrosto Hand Tossed
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers
Lombardo Hand Tossed
Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano
Greek Hand Tossed
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives
Pizzettas
Create Your Own Pizzetta
Zetta Valle D'Aosta
Scampi base, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted shallots, Fontina, mozzarella, parsley
Margherita Pizzetta
Carne Pizzetta
Buffalo Pizzetta
Greek Pizzetta
BBQ Pizzetta
Funghi Pizzetta
Abruzzese Pizzetta
Bianca Pizzetta
Vedure Arrosto Pizzetta
Scampi Pizzetta
Cucina Pizzetta
Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Peppadews, basil
Rustica Zetta
Sicilian Style Pizzas
Create Your Own Sicilian
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Sicilian Pizza Valle D' Aosta
Scampi butter, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, parsley
Cheese Sicilian
Pizza Cucina Sicilian
Marinara base, pepperoni, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, sweet smoky Peppadew peppers, basil
Carne Sicilian
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano
Abruzzese Sicilian
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano
BBQ Sicilian
Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro
Buffalo Sicilian
Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, celery
Funghi Sicilian
Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley
Bianca Sicilian
Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic
Vedure Arrosto Sicilian
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers
Greek Sicilian
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives
Cauliflower (Contains Dairy)
Create Your Own Cauliflower
Cauliflower Valle D'Aosta
Margherita Cauliflower
Carne Cauliflower
BBQ Cauliflower
Buffalo Cauliflower
Greek Cauliflower
Funghi Cauliflower
Abruzzese Cauliflower
**meatballs contain breadcrumbs**
Bianca Cauliflower
Vedure Arrosto Cauliflower
Scampi Cauliflower
Lombardo Cauliflower
Gluten Free (Contains Eggs)
Create Your Own GF
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
GF Valle D'Aosta
Scampi butter base, roasted shallots, chicken, artichoke hearts, Fontina, Parmesan Romano, Parsley
Cheese Pizza GF
Carne GF
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano
Abruzzese GF
**Meatballs contain breadcrumbs** House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano
BBQ GF
Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro
Buffalo GF
Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, celery
Funghi GF
Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley
Margherita GF
House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Bianca GF
Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic
Scampi GF
Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley
Vedure Arrosto GF
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers
Lombardo GF
Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano
Greek GF
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives
Calzones
Desserts
Italian Chocolate Budino
Dessert special! Limited quantities. Italian style chocolate custard topped with our homemade whipped cream & almond biscotti crumbles
Key Lime Tart
House-made Key lime tart in a buttery graham cracker crust, whipped cream
Brownie
House made chocolate pecan brownie topped with ganache
Cannoli
Crispy pastry shell filled with our house-made sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips
Kids
Sides
Side of Meatballs
Three house made meatballs, quartered and served with marinara, Parmesan Romano
4 Piece Focaccia
Aiolis
Side Dressing
Bruschetta
Tuscan Bean Mix
Carrots
Celery
Chips
8 Oz Hummus
Roast Veggies
Toppings
Marinara
Side Pecans
Side Pickles
Side Anchovies
8 oz dressing
**subject to availability**
8 oz pickles
Pizza Kits
Tea
Vintage Sodas & Water
Abita Root Beer
Virgil's Orange Soda
Romano's Italian Orange Cream soda with real cane sugar
Romano's White Peach Soda
White Peach Italian soda made with real cane sugar
Aranciata
Caruso's Limoncello Soda
Non-alcoholic Limoncello Italian soda
Hank's Pumpkin Spice Soda
Route 66 Lime Soda
Maine Root Ginger Brew
Non-alcoholic ginger brew made with cane sugar
Caruso's Dark Cream Italian Style Soda
Strawberry Rhubarb Soda
Strawberry Rhubarb soda made with real cane sugar
Boylan's Vintage Grape Soda
Boylan's Vintage grape soda made with real cane sugar
Acqua Panna Natural Mineral Water
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
Beer
First Magnitude Wakulla
Cigar City Jai Alai
Mich Ultra
Stella Artois
Shock Top
Landshark
Founders Porter
Ace Guava Hard Cider
Clausthaler NA
Non-Alcoholic beer with sweet, malty aroma of grains and barley
First Magnitude Vega
A bright, crisp, light bodied ale with a hint of citrus. From First Magnitude Brewery in Gainesville
Omission GLUTEN FREE Pale Ale
Crisp pale ale fermented from barley, a grain containing gluten, and crafted to reduce gluten
Wine BTL
Wine Glass
Glass - Spiced Pear Sangria
Slightly effervescent refreshing spiced pear sangria with fresh pulp and house made spice blend
GL Red Sangria
Glass - Fox Brook Cab
Glass - Light Horse Pinot
Glass - Fox Brook White Zin
Glass - Fox Brook Chard
Glass - Due Torri Pinot Grigio
Glass - Yealands Sav Blanc
Cork Fee
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Eat Well, Live Well!
204 NE Highway 441, Micapony, FL 32667