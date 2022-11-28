Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Formaggio

No reviews yet

1053 NE 14th Street

Ocala, FL 34470

16" Cheese Pizza
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
12" Cheese Pizza

Starters

10 Wings

$15.99

20 Wings

$27.99

Boneless Wings

$11.99

$6.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread and comes with a side of marinara

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.99

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$10.99

Eggplant rolled up with ham and ricotta blend topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara.

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Fries

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Soup Bowl

$5.50

App Baked Meatball

$10.99

Garlic bread

$3.99

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Personal BBQ Pizza

$11.99

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.99

Personal Deluxe Pizza

$12.99

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

Personal Margarita Pizza

$9.99

Personal Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Personal Roma Pizza

$11.99

Personal Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Personal White Pizza

$10.99

Personal Meatball marinara

$11.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.50
12" BBQ Pizza

$16.99

Chicken, bbq sauce, tomato and onion.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Chicken, buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

12" Deluxe Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives.

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Ham and pineapple.

12" Margarita Pizza

$16.99

Garlic oil base, mozzarella, sliced tomato and fresh garlic and basil.

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon.

12" Roma Pizza

$17.99

Spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese.

12" Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives.

12" White Pizza

$16.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese and fresh garlic.

12" Chrispy Chicken Parm

$16.99

12" Eggplant Delight

$16.99

12" Meatball Marinara

$17.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.50

16" BBQ Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, bbq sauce, tomato and onion.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

16" Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Ham and pineapple.

16" Margarita Pizza

$18.99

Garlic oil base, mozzarella, sliced tomato and fresh garlic and basil.

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon.

16" Roma Pizza

$19.99

Spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese.

16" Veggie Pizza

$19.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives.

16" White Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese and fresh garlic.

16" Crispy Chicken Parm

$21.99

16" Meatball Marinara

$21.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Fresh Romaine, croutons ad Caesar Dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh salad mix, tomatoes, onions, carrots and black olives.

Small Greek Salad

$6.99

fresh salad mix, onions, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese

Large Greek Salad

$9.99

Fresh salad mix, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese.

Regular Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Fresh salad mix, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone.

For Two Anitpasto Salad

$11.95

fresh salad mix, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese

Small Salad

$4.50

Small Ceaser

$4.50

Entrees

Baked Penne

$15.99

Penne Pasta in a creamy pink sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked

Baked Meatball

$16.99

meatballs and a side of spaghetti topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and oven baked

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast. Served with marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with a side of spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Lightly breaded eggplant. Served with marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with a side of spaghetti.

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.99

2 Breaded eggplant rolled up with ham & ricotta blend. Topped with mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccini with creamy Alfredo sauce, you can add chicken or shrimp

Gnocchi alla Sorentine

$14.99

Gnocchi served with homemade marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Lasagna

$16.99

Layered pasta sheets w/ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, italian sausage, and marinara.

Penne a la Vodka

$16.99

Penna pasta sautéed in a creamy all vodka sauce, chicken or shrimp can be added

Ravioli

$14.99

Cheese ravioli served with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Spaghetti & Italian Sausage

$15.99

Spaghetti and Italian sausage covered in marinara

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

spaghetti and 2 meatballs covered in marinara

Spaghetti with Marinara

$13.99

spaghetti and our homemade marinara

Stuffed Shells and Meatball

$16.99

2 Stuffed shells and 2 meatballs served with marinara and topped with mozzarella and baked.

Tortellini O Sole Mio

$16.99

Cheese filled tortellini in a creamy pink sauce served with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

3 stuffed shells served with marinara and mozzarella cheese and oven baked

Fettuccini Bolognese

$16.99

fettuccini tossed in our homemade Bolognese meat sauce

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$15.99

Spaghetti with meatsauce

Sides

3 Garlic Knots

$2.25

3 garlic knots to a order. add marinara for .50

Extra Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Meatballs

$6.99

3 meatballs to a side order

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Sausage

$6.99

2 sausage links cut into bite size pieces and sautéed and covered in marinara

Shrimp

$7.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

2 cannoli's to a order

Lemon Cello Cake

$6.00

lemoncello cake

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.00
Tiramisu

$6.00
Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Calzone

Comes with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara, add a pizza topping for 1.95 each or gourmet topping for 2.75 each

$10.95

Comes with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara, add a pizza topping for 1.95 each or gourmet topping for 2.75 each

N/A Beverages

Water

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Bottle Snapple Tea

$2.59

Bottle Nestle Water

$1.59

Pellegrino small

$3.00

Cappucini

$3.50

Espresso

$2.95

1\2 sweet tea 1\2 unsweet

$2.49

Pellegrino large

$4.50

20 oz soda

$2.59
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala, FL 34470

