Boardroom Pub and Grub

158 miracle stirp pkwy SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Popular Items

Nachos
Georgia Grilled Cheese
Chicken Florentine

A La Carte

1/2 Avocado

$1.50

1/2 Sirloin

$6.00

2 Pork Chops

$10.00

Brown Gravy Lg

$3.00

Brown Gravy Sm

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Egg

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Filet 6 Ounce

$20.00

French Bread Loaf Toasted

$2.00

Full Sirloin

$12.00

Queso Large

$4.50

Queso Small

$2.25

Ribeye

$20.00

Side of Caper Buerre Blanc

$1.50

Side Red Salsa

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Six Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Sliced Jalapeno Grilled

$1.00

Toasted Ciabatta Bread

$2.50

Tuna Steak

$13.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Noodles

$4.50

Bowls

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

Grilled chicken over a bed of jasmine rice, spinach, black bean salsa, pepperjack queso, & grilled onions.

Pork Rice Bowl

$12.00

Slow-cooked Pork atop a bed of jasmine rice, spinach, black bean salsa, and pepperjack queso w/ grilled onions.

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.00

Pepper jack queso, black bean salsa, & grilled onions over a bed of spinach and jasmine rice.

Sirloin Rice Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Sirloin, pepper jack queso, black bean salsa & grilled onions over a bed of jasmine rice and spinach.

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Spinach, sauteed peppers, portobello, broccoli, black bean salsa, green onion and avocado over a bed of jasmine rice.

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie A La Mode

$8.00

Homemade warm brownie served with chocolate syrup and ice cream

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Served with fresh, seasonal fruit NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKE OUT

White Chocolate Key Lime Pie

$8.00

**NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT** Delicious white chocolate key lime pie with a graham cracker crust.

Entrees

6 OZ Filet

$30.00

6 ounce filet served with choice of side and a side salad.

8 OZ Flat Iron

$18.00

8 oz flat iron served with a side salad and your choice of side.

Chicken Florentine

$16.00

Pan seared chicken breast topped with spinach, tomato, and parmesan, roasted garlic cream sauce.

Fresh Catch

$27.00

Harvest Pasta

$12.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Pork and beef, ricotta, mozzerella and marinara served with a side salad and toast points.

Lemon Ginger Salmon

$19.00

Meatloaf Entrée

$17.00

Handmade meatloaf, grilled onions, and brown gravy.

Presto Pesto

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast or shrimp and crispy bacon topped with basil pesto cream sauce served over pasta. Served with a side salad & toast points.

Prime Rib

$30.00

Herb and spice encrusted rib roast, served with horseradish spread and au jus. ONLY AVAILABLE SUNDAY, TUESDAY, and THURSDAY starting at 5:00pm.

Ribeye

$30.00

12 oz Ribeye served with your choice of side and a side salad.

Sesame Crusted Tuna Entree

$27.00

Sesame-crusted Ahi, wasabi creme friche with a pineapple teriyaki glaze over a bed of rice served with a side salad and choice of side.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$15.00

Pan seared chicken breast, sauteed and layered with an herb goat cheese, topped with a cream of portobello sauce.

Stuffed Pork Chops

$17.00

Two pork cutlets, sauteed and layered with an herb goat cheese, topped with a cream of portobello sauce.

Grub/Sandwiches

3-Wood

$12.00

Smoked ham, smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, mixed greens, tomato, dijon & pesto mayo on pressed Freanch bread

Cuban

$12.00

Slow-cooked pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard and mayo on french bread.

French Dip

$15.00

Shaved prime rib, swiss, caramelized onions & horseradish spread on french bread w/ aujus. Add portobello $2.00

Georgia Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Smoked gouda, bacon, & peach preserves on grilled sourdough bread.

GSB BLT

$11.00

Three slices of thick cut bacon, mixed greens, tomato & mayo on sourdough bread.

Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Sliced ham with your choice of pepper jack, swiss or cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.

Meatloaf Patty Melt

$10.00

Handmade meatloaf, grilled onions, pepper jack queso & ketchup sauce on soudough bread.

Portobello Wrap

$12.00

Sauteed portobello cap, roasted red peppers, grilled asparagus, herb cream cheese & a balsamic glaze.

Reuben

$13.00

Shaved corned beef, swiss, saur kraut, russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Philly Caliente

$16.00

Roasted beef topped with grilled bell peppers, jalapeños, grilled onions topped with pepperjack queso on French bread.

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Choice of cheese on sourdough toast served with tortilla chips.

Cheese Roll Up

$6.00

Cheddar cheese in a warm rolled tortilla.

Peanut Butter and Honey

$6.00

Junior Rice Bowl

$6.00

Choice of grilled chicken or slow-cooked pork atop a bed of jasmine rice.

Kids Cup of Soup

$6.00

Salads

Commodore

$8.00

Mixed greens, romaine, green onions, strawberries, oranges, sugar pecans & shredded parmesan with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Julius Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved asiago cheese, house made croutons, fresh ground pepper, tossed in asiago peppercorn dressing.

Large Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, feta cheese your choice of dressing.

Steak & Bleu

$14.00

Mixed greens, 4oz sirloin, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic glaze dressing and toast.

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Apple bacon slaw and balsamic glaze.

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Cucumber, tomatoes, red onion with a hint of jalapeño in a seasoned rice wine vinegar.

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Rotating

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.50

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes and feta cheese with choice of house made dressing.

Small Chips & Queso

$4.00

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Starters

Complimentary extra side of tortilla chips for your chips and queso, hot jevon or cajun dip.

Bruschetta

$7.00

Buffalo mozzeralla, heirloom tomato, basil, onion, garlic & a balsamic drizzle on ciabatta,

Cajun Dip

$10.00

Crawfish, scallions, garlic, bell pepper & cream cheese served w/ housemade chips.

Chips and Queso

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Mussels

$10.00

PEI mussels, tomato,basil,onion,garlic,butter&cream served with ciabatta.

Nachos

$8.00

Pepper jack queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, black bean salsa & your choice of meat.

Pub Pretzel

$8.00

German style soft pretzel served w/ pepperjack queso.

Seasame Tuna Small

$10.00

Seared sesame-crusted Ahi, wasabi creme friche, pineapple teriyaki glaze over a bed of rice.

Sesame Tuna Large

$22.00

A large piece of Seared sesame-crusted tuna, wasabi creme friche, pineapple teriyaki glaze over a bed of rice.

Spinach Crab Dip

$12.00

Cream cheese, crab, spinach, artichoke hearts, scallion, garlic, bell pepper all mixed together and served hot with grilled naan bread

The Hot Jevon

$5.00

Queso, garden salsa & grilled jalapeno served w/ tortilla chips.

Tortilla Chips for Dip

Complimentary extra side of tortilla chips for your hot jevon or cajun dip.

Vampiros

$6.00

Slow cooked pork or grilled chicken or shrimp, diced greens, black bean salsa & pepper jack queso on three griddle-crisped tortillas.

Soda/Tea/Water/Juice

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

Big Jerk Ginger Beer

$4.50

Cranberry Juice Lg

$5.00

Cranberry Juice Sm

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk Lg

$4.00

Milk Sm

$1.50

Orange Juice Lg

$5.00

Orange Juice Sm

$3.00

Pineapple Juice Lg

$5.00

Pineapple Juice Sm

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Tonic Water Bottle

$1.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Coco

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew

Brewed in house

8 Ounce

$3.50

Brewed in house

16 Ounce

$5.00

Brewed in house

Shirts

Breast Cancer Awareness Shirt

$20.00

Button Up Logo Shirt

$35.00

Pull Over Hoodies

$39.00

Quick Dry Long Sleeve

$29.00

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Hats

Embroidered Hat

$25.00

Drinkware

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Corksicle 16 Ounce Tumbler

$29.00

Corksicle Canteen and Tumbler Deal

$85.00

Corksicle Wine Canteen

$35.00

Corksicle Wine Tumbler

$25.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Pint Glass Coozie

$5.00Out of stock

Wine Glass

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
158 miracle stirp pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

