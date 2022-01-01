Boulevard Cafe Bar & Bistro
1607 Cobian's Plaza GM-1
San Juan, PR 00917
Sopas/Salads
Breakfast
Aperitivos
Lunch
Acompañantes
Amarrillos
$4.00
Arroz Blanco
$3.00
Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas
$5.00
Arroz Del Dia
$5.00
Batata Fritas
$4.00
Majado del Dia
$4.00
Mamposteado
$5.00
Papas Fritas
$4.00
Side Caesar Salad
$5.00
Side Home Salad
$5.00
Side De Granos
$4.00
Tostones
$6.00
Vegetales Salteados
$5.00
Yuca Frita
$4.00
Fruit Cup
$8.00
Bacon Side
$4.00
Esparragos
$4.00
Tenders Side
$6.00
Aguacate
$3.00
Chips
$3.00
Proteina
$8.00
Arañitas
$5.00
Side Pasta
$5.50
Mofongo Yuca
$5.00
Papas Salteadas
$4.50
Mofongo
$7.50
Batatas Fritas
$5.00
Side Habichuelas
$3.50
Sandwiches/Wrap
Desserts
Empanadas
Salsas / Misc
ESPECIALES
Sandwich Cubano
$14.00
Rellenos
$8.00
Monaditos Pulpo
$12.00
Montaditos
$9.00
Pulpo En Escabeche
$18.00
Mini Piononos
$8.00
Mini Bacalaitos
$8.00
Mofongo Con Carne Frita
$12.00
Tacos De Steak
$17.00
Tacos De Cerdo
$17.00
Valija Gitana Brunch
$436.00
Coffee Service
$75.00
BURRITO SUPREME
$17.95
Mofongo De Churrasco
$18.00
Mofongo Camarones
$18.00
Fajitas
$18.00
Actividad Taller Virtual DawnRoman
$280.00
Beverages
Botella De Agua
$2.00
Agua con Gas
$3.75+
Fresh Limonada
$5.50
Sprite
$2.00
Sprite Zero Can
$2.00
Coke Can
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Coca Cola Zero Can
$2.00
Ginger Ale Can
$2.00
Natural Orange
$4.00
Natural Parcha
$4.00
Natural Coco
$4.00
Natural Guanabana
$4.00
Natural Toranja Reg
$4.00
Natural Tamarindo
$4.00
Natural Acerola
$4.00
Milk
$1.50
Malta
$1.50
Smothies
$6.50
Frappe
$6.00
Coffee
Beers
Happy Hour
Liquor
Absolut
$9.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Ciroc
$11.00
Grey Goose
$10.00+
Tito's
$9.00+
Finlandia
$9.00+
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$9.00
Gordons
$9.00
Hendricks
$15.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Bacardi Limon
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Club Caribe
$9.00
Barrilito
$9.00
Rones de PR
$10.00
Don Q Cristal
$9.00
Special Rum Collection
$12.00
Cuervo Silver
$9.00
Don Julio Añejo
$12.00
Patron Añejo
$10.00
Patron Café
$11.00
Patron Gran Platinum
$11,200.00
Patron Reposado
$12.00
Patron Silver
$9.00
Patron Xo Café
$14.00
Chivas Regal
$9.00
Chivas Regal 18yr
$12.00
Dewars
$9.00
Dewars 12yr
$10.00+
JW Black Label
$10.00+
JW Red Label
$7.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$12.00
Macallan 12
$13.00
Glenfidich
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Dewars
$10.00
Jameson
$9.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$9.00
Aperol
$9.00
Campari
$9.00
Chartreuse, Green
$9.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Godiva Chocolate
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Irish Mist
$9.00
Jagermeister
$9.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Lemoncello
$9.00
Licor 43
$9.00
Mathilde Cassis
$9.00
Molly's Irish Cream
$9.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Sambuca Black
$10.00
Fireball Whiskey
$10.00
Pasoa
$9.00
Shots
$9.00
Felipe II
$9.00
Wine
Angeline Pinot Noir, California
$10.00+
Robert Mondavi Cabernet
$10.00+
Meiomi Pinot Noir, California
$45.00
Briego Tempranillo
$32.00
Josh Legacy Red Blend, California
$37.00
Angeline Cabernet
$40.00
Arzuaga Tempranillo Crianza
$45.00
Lagaria Pinot Grigio, Italy
$9.00+
Leira Albarino, Spain
$9.00+
Wente Morning Fog, Chardonnay, Cali
$35.00
Sample Rose
$9.00+
Pol Remy, France
$9.00+
Canella Proscecco, Italy
$26.00
Acai Bowl & Fruits
Homemaid
Sandwiches \ Wraps
Frappe \ Smoothies
Batida Vainilla
$5.25
Coco Rafaelo
$5.25
Cookies & Cream
$5.25
Dark Chocolate
$5.25
Frappe Fresa
$5.25
Frappe Guanavana
$4.75
Frappe Mango
$4.75
Frappe Parcha
$4.75
Green Detox
$6.50
Nutella
$5.25
Piña Colada Frappe
$4.50
Smoothie Banana
$4.50
Smoothie Blueberry
$5.25
Smoothie Fresa
$5.25
Strawberry Banana Frape
$4.75
Topping
$0.75
Snacks
Altoids Fresa
$2.50Out of stock
Altoids Original
$2.50Out of stock
Avena Instantanea Maga
$2.00
Belvita
$2.25Out of stock
Biscotti
$1.75
Bumble Bee Tuna
$2.99
Cereal Cup
$1.75
Chef Boyardee
$1.75
Dentyne Ice Artic Chill
$1.80Out of stock
Dentyne Ice Peppermint
$1.80
Dentyne Ice Spearmint
$1.80
Trident Splash Peppermint
$1.80
Lint Chocalate
$4.99
Lipton Sopa
$2.25
Omega Trail Mix
$1.25
Paleo Bar
$1.50
Salted Peanuts
$0.99
Toast Bauducco
$1.99
Chips \ Galletas
Drinks
Agua 2L
$3.50
Agua Nikini
$1.50
Bai
$1.99
Bubly
$1.50
Coca Cola lata
$1.50
Coca Cola Zero
$1.50
CocoRico
$1.50
Cola Champan
$1.50
Cyclone
$2.75
Diet Coke
$1.50
Ginger Ale Can
$2.00
Leche Suiza MGalon
$3.90
Malta
$1.00
Monster Energy
$2.75
Perrier Lime
$1.99
PowerAde
$1.99
Silk 64oz
$4.85
Sprite lata
$1.50
Sprite Zero
$1.50
Suiza Fruit
$1.99
Sunkist
$1.50
Vita Coco
$1.99
Litro Jugo
$12.00
Candy
Airhead Sour Roll
$1.50
Airheads
$0.60
Chocolates Variados
$1.75
Colombina Mints
$1.99
Corn Nut
$1.50
Crunch
$1.75
Dove Milk Choco
$1.75
Gomitas Confety
$2.50
Granuts
$1.99
Kit Kat
$1.75
Kittles
$1.75
Lolli Pop
$0.50
M&M Choco
$1.75
M&M Mani
$1.75
Mentos
$1.50Out of stock
Miel Sticks Y Chocolatitos
$0.50
Milkyway
$1.75
MM Choco
$1.75
Nutella Breadstick
$2.50
Puff Soft Mint
$1.99
Sixlets
$0.60
Skittles
$1.75Out of stock
Snickers
$1.75
Miscellaneous
Advil
$1.25
Aleve
$1.25
Bic Lighter
$1.75
C-boost Vitamina C
$1.25
Cafe 250 8oz
$8.99
Cajas De Agua Nikini
$4.00
Claritin
$1.75
Duracell Bat AA
$3.99
Duracell Bat AAA
$3.99
Emergen C
$1.25
Energizer 2032 Paq 1
$2.25
Energizer 2032 Paq 2
$3.50
Energizer Beeper A23
$2.50
Halls
$0.50
Leche Silk Almendra
$3.50
Leche Silk Soya
$3.50Out of stock
Mascarillas
$8.00
Mascarrilla 1 Sola
$0.93
Panadol
$0.75
Personal Protection Kit
$8.00
Preshool Stuff
$3.50
Prilosec
$1.25
Rompecabezas
$4.00
SacaTo Spray
$7.99
Scoth Doble Tape
$3.75
Tums
$1.50Out of stock
Windex
$3.99
Hygiene
Frituras
Come on in and enjoy!
1607 Cobian's Plaza GM-1, San Juan, PR 00917
