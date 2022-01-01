Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boulevard Cafe Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

1607 Cobian's Plaza GM-1

San Juan, PR 00917

Sopas/Salads

Daily Soup

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$14.00

Add Pollo

$4.00

Add Churrasco

$6.00

Add Fish

$6.00

Salsas

$0.80

Ensalada Granos con Tostones y Aguacate

$12.00

Breakfast

Avena con Frutas

$5.00+

Eggs

$11.99

Pancakes con Frutas

$12.00+

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Veggie Omelette

$11.00

Mix Omelette

$12.00

Tostadas

$3.00

Side De Bacon

$4.00

Side De Jamon

$3.00

Revoltillo Acompanante

$5.00

Waffles Con Frutas

$15.00

Burrito Breakfast

$9.00

EXTRA VEGETALES

$2.00

EXTRA QUESO

$2.00

Aperitivos

Alitas

$12.00

Mozarella Sticks

$8.00

Queso Frito

$10.00

Sorrullitos

$5.00

Sampler

$25.00

Camarones Coco

$10.50

Croquetas

$8.00

Tabla Aperitivos

$18.00

Empanaditas

$8.00

Lunch

Pechuga

$13.00

Mero

$15.00

Steak Churrasco

$25.00

Chuletas de Cerdo

$14.00

Fricase Pollo

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00+

New York Steak

$25.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$14.00

Salmon

$18.00

Chicharrones de Pollo

$13.00

Especial del Dia

$16.00

Rib Eye

$35.00

Acompañantes

Amarrillos

$4.00

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas

$5.00

Arroz Del Dia

$5.00

Batata Fritas

$4.00

Majado del Dia

$4.00

Mamposteado

$5.00

Papas Fritas

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Home Salad

$5.00

Side De Granos

$4.00

Tostones

$6.00

Vegetales Salteados

$5.00

Yuca Frita

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$8.00

Bacon Side

$4.00

Esparragos

$4.00

Tenders Side

$6.00

Aguacate

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Proteina

$8.00

Arañitas

$5.00

Side Pasta

$5.50

Mofongo Yuca

$5.00

Papas Salteadas

$4.50

Mofongo

$7.50

Batatas Fritas

$5.00

Side Habichuelas

$3.50

Burgers

Meat Burger

$15.00

Chicken Burger

$16.00

Boulevard Burger

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches/Wrap

Sand Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Sand Egg, Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Croissant Bacon Queso Huevo

$10.95

Veggy Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Club

$15.00

Pernil Cubano

$14.00

Steak & Cheese Sand

$14.00

Desserts

Flan del Dia

$6.50

Biscocho Del Dia

$5.00

Muffins

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Tres Leche

$6.99

Danish

$3.00

Mousse

$6.00

Fresas con Choco

$6.00

Brownie

$4.50

Cake POP

$5.00

Empanadas

Carne/ Ground meat

$3.00

Spinach

$3.00

Chicken w cheese

$3.00

Tripleta / Three meats

$3.00

Other

$3.00Out of stock

Snacks

Muffins

$4.00

Nutella Brownies

$4.00

Pastries

Quesito

$2.00

Quesito Guava

$3.00

Tornillos

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

PoundCake

$3.50

Muffins

$4.00

Salsas / Misc

Mayo Ketchup

$0.75

Cubiertos

$1.00

Vaso c Hielo

$0.75

Servilleta

$0.25

Sorbeto

$0.25

Mascarrilla

$1.00

Envase ToGo

$1.00

Azucares (5)

$0.50

Misc

$1.00

ESPECIALES

Sandwich Cubano

$14.00

Rellenos

$8.00

Monaditos Pulpo

$12.00

Montaditos

$9.00

Pulpo En Escabeche

$18.00

Mini Piononos

$8.00

Mini Bacalaitos

$8.00

Mofongo Con Carne Frita

$12.00

Tacos De Steak

$17.00

Tacos De Cerdo

$17.00

Valija Gitana Brunch

$436.00

Coffee Service

$75.00

BURRITO SUPREME

$17.95

Mofongo De Churrasco

$18.00

Mofongo Camarones

$18.00

Fajitas

$18.00

Actividad Taller Virtual DawnRoman

$280.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Pork Tacos

$16.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Sizzling Fajitas

$22.00

Beverages

Botella De Agua

Botella De Agua

$2.00
Agua con Gas

Agua con Gas

$3.75+

Fresh Limonada

$5.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Sprite Zero Can

Sprite Zero Can

$2.00
Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Coca Cola Zero Can

Coca Cola Zero Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Natural Orange

$4.00

Natural Parcha

$4.00

Natural Coco

$4.00

Natural Guanabana

$4.00

Natural Toranja Reg

$4.00

Natural Tamarindo

$4.00

Natural Acerola

$4.00

Milk

$1.50
Malta

Malta

$1.50

Smothies

$6.50

Frappe

$6.00

Coffee

Espresso Secillo

$2.50

Cortadito/Machiato

$2.70

Capuccino

$3.25+

Mocha Latte

$3.75+

White Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Tea

$3.25+

Americano

$3.10+

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Extra Shot

$0.75

Frappe Nutella

$6.50

Ice Coffee

$6.50

Beers

Medalla Botella

Medalla Botella

$4.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.50
Heineken

Heineken

$5.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Ocean Lab

$6.50

Happy Hour

2 @ Mimosa

$12.00

2 @ Medalla Botella

$5.00

2 @ Corona

$7.00

2 @ Van Gogh

$12.00

Medalla

$2.50

Michelob

$2.50

Corona

$3.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Ocean Lab

$4.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Finlandia

$9.00+

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$9.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Club Caribe

$9.00

Barrilito

$9.00

Rones de PR

$10.00

Don Q Cristal

$9.00

Special Rum Collection

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$10.00

Patron Café

$11.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$11,200.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Xo Café

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Chivas Regal 18yr

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12yr

$10.00+

JW Black Label

$10.00+

JW Red Label

$7.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Glenfidich

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Mathilde Cassis

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

Fireball Whiskey

$10.00

Pasoa

$9.00

Shots

$9.00

Felipe II

$9.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

SANGRIA

$8.00

Wine

Angeline Pinot Noir, California

$10.00+

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$10.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir, California

$45.00

Briego Tempranillo

$32.00

Josh Legacy Red Blend, California

$37.00

Angeline Cabernet

$40.00

Arzuaga Tempranillo Crianza

$45.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio, Italy

$9.00+

Leira Albarino, Spain

$9.00+

Wente Morning Fog, Chardonnay, Cali

$35.00

Sample Rose

$9.00+

Pol Remy, France

$9.00+

Canella Proscecco, Italy

$26.00

Salads & Dips

Caesar's

$8.00

Pasta Side

$6.99

Granos

$3.99

Dip guava

$5.50

Dip chicken

$5.99

Acai Bowl & Fruits

Regular

$7.45

Fruits Cup

$5.99

Parfait's 16oz

$8.00

Helado Plain

$4.50

Helado Frutas

$6.50

Yogurt Boulevard

$8.00

Homemaid

Cheesecake

$2.25

Mascarillas Diseño

$6.00

Sujetador Mask

$6.00

Coquito

$12.00

Cafe Colarte

$12.99

Heart Lolipop

$2.50

Taza Stich

$19.99

Corazon con Dulces

$12.99

Bolsa Chocolates

$7.99

Fig Spread

$6.50

Sandwiches \ Wraps

Bagel's

$3.99

Wrap Pavo

$7.00

Vegan Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$3.99

Croissant Jamon Americano

$5.50

Croissant Pavo Suizo

$5.99

Frappe \ Smoothies

Batida Vainilla

$5.25

Coco Rafaelo

$5.25

Cookies & Cream

$5.25

Dark Chocolate

$5.25

Frappe Fresa

$5.25

Frappe Guanavana

$4.75

Frappe Mango

$4.75

Frappe Parcha

$4.75

Green Detox

$6.50

Nutella

$5.25

Piña Colada Frappe

$4.50

Smoothie Banana

$4.50

Smoothie Blueberry

$5.25

Smoothie Fresa

$5.25

Strawberry Banana Frape

$4.75

Topping

$0.75

Snacks

Altoids Fresa

$2.50Out of stock

Altoids Original

$2.50Out of stock

Avena Instantanea Maga

$2.00

Belvita

$2.25Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.75

Bumble Bee Tuna

$2.99

Cereal Cup

$1.75

Chef Boyardee

$1.75

Dentyne Ice Artic Chill

$1.80Out of stock

Dentyne Ice Peppermint

$1.80

Dentyne Ice Spearmint

$1.80

Trident Splash Peppermint

$1.80

Lint Chocalate

$4.99

Lipton Sopa

$2.25

Omega Trail Mix

$1.25

Paleo Bar

$1.50

Salted Peanuts

$0.99

Toast Bauducco

$1.99

Chips \ Galletas

Baked Lays

$1.50

Belvita SnackPack

$1.75

Belvitas Galletas

$2.25

Bimbo

$1.25Out of stock

Bimbo Cake

$2.25

Cameo

$1.50

Chicharrones

$1.50

Craker Jack

$1.75

Crakeñas

$0.99

Lays Regular

$1.50

Mi Cosecha Chips

$1.50

Oreo

$1.50

Sand. Peanut

$1.90

Sun Chips

$1.50

Drinks

Agua 2L

$3.50
Agua Nikini

Agua Nikini

$1.50

Bai

$1.99

Bubly

$1.50
Coca Cola lata

Coca Cola lata

$1.50
Coca Cola Zero

Coca Cola Zero

$1.50

CocoRico

$1.50

Cola Champan

$1.50

Cyclone

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Leche Suiza MGalon

$3.90

Malta

$1.00

Monster Energy

$2.75

Perrier Lime

$1.99

PowerAde

$1.99

Silk 64oz

$4.85

Sprite lata

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Suiza Fruit

$1.99

Sunkist

$1.50

Vita Coco

$1.99

Litro Jugo

$12.00

Candy

Airhead Sour Roll

$1.50

Airheads

$0.60

Chocolates Variados

$1.75

Colombina Mints

$1.99

Corn Nut

$1.50

Crunch

$1.75

Dove Milk Choco

$1.75

Gomitas Confety

$2.50

Granuts

$1.99

Kit Kat

$1.75

Kittles

$1.75

Lolli Pop

$0.50

M&M Choco

$1.75

M&M Mani

$1.75

Mentos

$1.50Out of stock

Miel Sticks Y Chocolatitos

$0.50

Milkyway

$1.75

MM Choco

$1.75

Nutella Breadstick

$2.50

Puff Soft Mint

$1.99

Sixlets

$0.60

Skittles

$1.75Out of stock

Snickers

$1.75

Miscellaneous

Advil

$1.25

Aleve

$1.25

Bic Lighter

$1.75

C-boost Vitamina C

$1.25

Cafe 250 8oz

$8.99

Cajas De Agua Nikini

$4.00

Claritin

$1.75

Duracell Bat AA

$3.99

Duracell Bat AAA

$3.99

Emergen C

$1.25

Energizer 2032 Paq 1

$2.25

Energizer 2032 Paq 2

$3.50

Energizer Beeper A23

$2.50

Halls

$0.50

Leche Silk Almendra

$3.50

Leche Silk Soya

$3.50Out of stock

Mascarillas

$8.00

Mascarrilla 1 Sola

$0.93

Panadol

$0.75

Personal Protection Kit

$8.00

Preshool Stuff

$3.50

Prilosec

$1.25

Rompecabezas

$4.00

SacaTo Spray

$7.99

Scoth Doble Tape

$3.75

Tums

$1.50Out of stock

Windex

$3.99

Hygiene

Scott Paper Roll

$1.35

Cepillo dental y Pasta Crest

$1.99Out of stock

Lysol Desinfectante 19oz Spray

$11.99

Dawn Liquido Fregar 7oz

$1.99

Huggies Natural Care Wipes

$1.75Out of stock

Hand Sanitizer

$3.99

Dove Hand Soap

$4.50

Sanitizing Wipes

$5.25

Kleenex Small

$3.99

Kleenex Large

$4.99

Nosotras Maxi

$1.60

Wet Ones

$1.99

Frituras

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Sorullos

$5.00

Mozarellas 6

$8.00

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Chicharrones Pollo

$6.00

Empanadillas Artesanales

$4.00

Empanadillas Kikuet

$3.00

Pastries

Quesito

$2.50

Quesito Guava

$2.99

Tornillos

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$2.50

PoundCake

$3.00

Muffins

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1607 Cobian's Plaza GM-1, San Juan, PR 00917

