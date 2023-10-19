Broadway Slice

Slices

Plain Slice
$4.00
Pepperoni Slice
$5.00
Sausage slice
$5.00
Hawaiian slice
$5.50
Buffalo chicken slice
$6.00
Bbq Chicken slice
$6.00
Chicken Slice
$6.00
Broccoli and Chicken slice
$6.00
Veggie slice
$5.00
Mushroom slice
$4.50
Margherita slice
$5.00
White Slice
$4.50
Gradma Pepperoni slice
$4.50
Gradma Plain slice
$4.00
Gradma Sausage slice
$4.50
Lasagna slice
$5.50
Sicilian slice
$4.50
Plain 3 toppings slice
$6.50
Plain 4 toppings slice
$7.00
Extra Cheese
$5.00
Bacon Slice
$5.00
Chicken and Bacon slice
$6.00
Broccoli
$4.50
Sicilian Pepperoni Slice
$5.00
Pepperoni and pineapple
$6.00
Special Slice
$6.50

Drinks

Can of Soda
$1.50
Snapple
$2.00
2 liter Soda
$5.00
Water
$1.50
Liquid Death
$3.00
Red Bull
$3.00
Double Shot Energy Caramel
$4.50
Double Shot Energy Mocha
$4.50
Double Shot Energy Vanilla
$4.50
Frappuccino Mini Caramel
$3.00
Frappuccino Mini White Chocolate Mocha
$3.00
Espresso Cream
$3.00
TripleShot Energy Caramel
$4.50
Jarritos
$2.50
Stewart Soda
$2.50
Cup of Ice
$1.00

Broadway Slice - Appetizers

Garlic Knots
$2.50

5 pieces

Loaded Garlic Knots
$8.00

7 pieces

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings
$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Beef Patty
$3.50
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
$10.00
Chicken Fingers
$8.00
Fried Calamari
$13.00
Fried Zucchini
$10.00
Buffalo Wings
$13.00
Boneless Buffalo Wings
$13.00
Vegan Buffalo Wings
$14.00
Burger & Fries
$10.00

Broadway Slice - Calzones & Rolls

Cheese Calzone
$9.00
Cheese Roll
$9.00

Broadway Slice - Salads

Caesar Salad
$12.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house made croutons

Siciliana Salad
$12.00

Romaine hearts, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, shaved carrots, Italian vinaigrette

Mixed Garden Salad
$12.00

Onions, cucumbers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, balsamic

Broadway Slice - Pizza Pies

Serves 1 Personal Pie
$10.00
Small Pie 14"
$17.00
Large Pie 18"
$21.00

Broadway Slice - Grandma Style

Grandma Style
$22.00

Prepared with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, grana Padano, pecorino Romano cheese, extra virgin 18"

Broadway Slice - Pizza Specialties

Personal 10" White Pizza
$13.00

Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta

14" White Pizza
$21.50

Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta

18" White Pizza
$24.00

Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta

Personal 10" Ultimate Veggie
$13.00

Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions

14" Ultimate Veggie
$21.50

Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions

18" Ultimate Veggie
$24.00

Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions

Personal 10" Meat Lovers Pizza
$13.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball

14" Meat Lovers Pizza
$21.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball

18" Meat Lovers Pizza
$24.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball

Personal 10" Lasagna
$13.00

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese

14" Lasagna
$21.50

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese

18" Lasagna
$24.00

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese

Personal 10" Margherita
$13.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella

14" Margherita
$21.50

Tomato, fresh mozzarella

18" Margherita
$24.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella

Personal 10" Hawaiian
$13.00
14" Hawaiian
$21.50
18" Hawaiian
$24.00
Personal 10" Buffalo Chicken
$13.00
14" Buffalo Chicken
$21.50
18" Buffalo Chicken
$24.00
Personal 10" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
$13.00
14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
$21.50
18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
$24.00
14" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty Pizza
18" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty Pizza

Broadway Slice - Pasta

Penne Alla Vodka
$13.00
Spaghetti Carbonara
$15.00
Pasta Garlic & Oil
$11.00
Pasta Marinara
$11.00
Pasta Alfredo
$12.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$13.00
Lasagna
$13.00
Baked Ziti
$13.00
Penne Bolognese
$15.00
Penne Pesto
$13.00

Broadway Slice - Italian Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana
$16.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce served over pasta

Grilled Salmon
$19.00

Over bed of sauteed spinach

Chicken Francese
$15.00

Lightly egg battered chicken breast in a lemon butter and wine sauce served with spaghetti

Meatball Parmigiana
$15.00

Meatballs, melted mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce, served with pasta

Shrimp Parmigiana
$19.00

Breaded shrimp, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan served with pasta

Broadway Slice - Hot Heroes

Chicken Parmigiana Hot Hero
$10.00
Meatball Parmigiana Hot Hero
$10.00

Broadway Slice - Sides

Hand Cut Fries
$6.00
Cheese Fries
$8.00
Curly Fries
$6.00
Side Salad
$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
3 Meatballs
$9.00
Sautéed Spinach
$7.00
Mashed Potato
$7.00
Onion Rings
$6.00

Broadway Slice - Desserts

Nutella Pizza
$10.00

12" pizza topped with Nutella

Nutella Calzone
$8.00
Cheesecake
$8.00
Tiramisu
$8.00
Zeppoles
$3.00

Broadway Slice - Family Meals Deals

Family Meal Deal #1
$32.00

2 large plain pies, 2 liter soda

Family Meal Deal #2
$28.00

1 plain large pie, order of buffalo wings, 2 liter soda

Good Cluckin' Chicken

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Sandwiches

Cluckin' Chicken Classic
$12.00

Crispy chicken breast, pickles, cluck sauce, potato bun

Cluckin' Yummy
$13.00

Honey mustard, pickles, coleslaw, brioche bun

Cluckin' Cheesy
$15.00

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato, brioche bun

Cluckin' Buffalo
$14.00

Tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, potato bun

Cluckin' Sweet & Spicy
$13.00

Crispy chicken, hot honey, spicy mayo, potato bun, pickles

Cluckin' Nashville Hot
$13.00

Pickled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, potato bun

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders
$12.00
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Tenders
$12.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken
$12.00
BBQ Fried Chicken Tenders
$12.00

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Wings

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Drumstick & Wings
$12.00

8 pieces

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Sides

Small French Fries
$4.00
Large French Fries
$8.00
Small Curly Fries
$4.00
Large Curly Fries
$8.00
Small Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
Large Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
Small Onion Rings
$4.00
Large Onion Rings
$8.00
Small Cheese Fries
$5.00
Large Cheese Fries
$10.00
Small Slaw
$3.00
Large Slaw
$6.00
Small Mac N Cheese
$5.00
Large Mac N Cheese
$10.00
Small Mashed Potato
$4.00
Large Mashed Potato
$8.00
Biscuits 1 Pc
$1.00
Biscuits 3 Pcs
$3.00

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Beverages

Bottle of Water
$1.50
Cans of Soda
$1.50
Root Beer
$2.50
Snapple
$2.00

All flavors available

Two Liter Soda
$4.00

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Beer

Corona
$7.00
Heineken
$7.00
Coors Light
$7.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$5.00
Carlsberg Tall Boy Can
$5.00

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Cocktails

Moscow Mule
$12.00

Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice

Rum Punch
$12.00

Rum, coconut rum, pineapple, peach, cranberry, orange

Margarita
$12.00

Juanitos Taqueria

Juanitos Taqueria - Starters

Chips & Guacamole
$9.00
Chips & Salsa
$7.00
Nachos
$11.00

House made tortilla chips, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, guacamole

Quesadillas
$11.00

Flour tortilla, queso Oaxaca, peppers, onions, side of sour cream & guacamole

Juanitos Taqueria - Tacos

Three Per Order
$10.00

Corn tortilla, cilantro & onion side of salsa roja & Verde

Birria Tacos
$12.00

Shredded beef, queso Oaxaca, cilantro & onion, dipping sauce

Juanitos Taqueria - Burritos

Burritos
$12.00

Rice, beans, queso Oaxaca, crema, pico de gallo, & your favorite protein

Juanitos Taqueria - Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowls
$12.00

White rice, black beans, pico de gallo & crema, queso fresco over a bed of shredded lettuce

Juanitos Taqueria - Sides

Rice
$5.00
Beans
$5.00
Rice & Beans
$8.00

Juanitos Taqueria - Beverages

Jarritos
$2.00
Can Sodas
$1.50
Pure Leaf Iced Tea
$2.00
Stewarts
$2.00

Orange n' cream soda

Snapple
$2.00
Abita Root Beer
$3.00

Juanitos Taqueria - Alcoholic Beverages

Corona Bottle
$5.00
Modelo
$4.00
Tecate
$4.00
Lagunitas IPA
$6.00
Sloop Juice Bomb
$6.00
Margaritas
$9.00
Juanitos Punch
$9.00
Red Sangria
$9.00
White Sangria
$9.00