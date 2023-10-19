Broadway Slice 3932 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best Pizza in the Heights. Call us for Catering information
Location
3932 Broadway, New York, NY 10032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tu Antojo Juice Cafe Bar - 1329 St. Nicholas Ave, Store #4
No Reviews
1329 St. Nicholas Ave, Store #4 New York, NY 10033
View restaurant