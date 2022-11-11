Buck Wild Bar and Grill 432 MN-60

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZERS

BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$8.99

BROCCOLI BITES

$8.99

CAULIFLOWER

$8.99

CHEESE CURDS

$9.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.99

FRENCH FRIES

$5.49

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.99

MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$8.99

MINI CORN DOGS

$9.49

MINI TACOS

$9.49

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.49

ONION RINGS

$8.99

PICKLE FRIES

$8.99

POT STICKERS

$10.99

POTATO OLAYS

$6.49

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.99

TRIPLE BARREL BASKET

$15.49

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.49

Chicken nuggets

$9.49

1\2 onion ring

$4.49

1\2 Mac bite

$4.49

1\2 broc bites

$4.49

1\2 mushroom

$4.49

1\2 cauliflower

$4.49

1/2 pickle fries

$4.49

1\2 CH curd

$4.99

1\2 chicken ques

$4.99

1\2 jalap popper

$4.99

1\2 ff

$2.75

1\2 olay

$3.25

1\2 waffle

$3.25

1\2 cheese ques

$3.99

1\2 boneless

$6.49

1\2 traditional

$6.49

1\2 mozz

$4.75

1\2 pot sticker

$5.49

1\2 mini dogs

$4.75

1\2 tacos

$4.75

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$11.49

GARLIC CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Side salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

Cottage cheese

$1.50

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$11.49

CLUB WRAP

$11.99

PHILLY BEEF WRAP

$11.99

SANDWICHES AND BASKETS

BLT

$8.99

CHICKEN STRIP MELT

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.49

CLUB SANDWICH

$11.99

COD SANDWICH

$10.49

COD STRIPS

$11.49

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

FRENCH DIP

$11.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.49

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE

$8.49

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$11.99

RED HOOK SHRIMP

$11.49

BURGERS

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$10.49

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$9.49

CHEESE BURGER

$8.99

COWBOY BURGER

$10.99

HAMBURGER

$8.49

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$10.99

MUSHROOM AND SWISS

$10.99

PATTY MELT

$10.49

PEANUT BUTTER BURGER

$10.99

QUESADILLA BURGER

$10.99

TEXAS BURGER

$11.49

PIZZAS

12" HH Pizza

16" HH Pizza

12" BACON CHEESE BURGER

$15.99

12" BIG DEWITZ

$15.99

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.99

12" HAWAIIAN

$14.99

12" SUPREME

$17.99

12" THREE CHEESE

$10.99

12"BBQ CHICKEN

$13.99

12"CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.99

12"MEAT LOVER

$16.99

16" BACON CHEESE BURGER

$22.99

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$20.99

16" BIG DEWITZ

$21.99

16" CHICKEN ALFREDO

$21.99

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$21.99

16" HAWAIIAN

$19.99

16" MEAT LOVERS

$22.99

16" THREE CHEESE

$15.99

16"SUPREME

$23.99

Kids menu

Kids mac and cheese

$6.99

Kids mini corn dogs

$6.99

Kids grilled cheese

$6.99

Kids chicken nuggets

$6.99

Domestic Beer

amberboc

$3.00

bud

$3.00

bud lt

$3.00

bud lt lime

$3.00

busch lt

$3.00

coors

$3.00

coors lt

$3.00

high life

$3.00

mgd

$3.00

mich gl

$3.00

miller 64

$3.00

miller lt

$3.00

pbr

$3.00

ultra

$3.00

Old mil

$3.00

Busch na

$3.00

craft beer

big wave

$4.00

blue moon

$4.00

corona

$4.00

corona premier

$4.00

grainbelt

$4.00

nordest

$4.00

redds

$4.00

summit

$4.00

Leines

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken zero

$4.00

tap beer

12 oz craft

$3.00

12 oz domestic

$2.00

16 oz craft

$4.00

16 oz domestic

$2.50

stella

$5.00

sxse

$5.00

Domestic pitcher

$9.00

Craft pitcher

$13.00

brandy

blackberry

$3.00

christian brothers

$4.00

e & j

$3.00

korbel

$4.00

gin

phillips

$3.00

tanqueray

$4.00

liqueurs

amaretto

$3.00

baileys

$4.00

disaronno amaretto

$4.00

dr mcgillicuddy

$3.00

fireball

$3.00

jagermeister

$4.00

jeremiah weed

$3.00

kahlua

$4.00

rumchata

$4.00

schnapps

$3.00

southern comfort

$4.00

triple sec

$3.00

rum

bacardi

$3.00

bacardi limon

$3.00

captain

$3.00

malibu

$3.00

scotch

j & b

$5.00

seltzers

bud lt

$4.00

carbliss

$5.00

crook & marker

$4.00

truly

$4.00

Simply lemonade

$4.00

White claw

$4.00

tequila

hornitos

$5.00

jose

$4.00

patron

$5.00

tequila rose

$4.00

vodka

absolut

$4.00

grey goose

$5.00

kettle one

$4.00

kinky

$3.00

lime

$3.00

phillips

$3.00

titos

$4.00

uv

$3.00

whiskey

black velvet

$3.50

canadian club

$3.50

crown

$4.00

jack

$4.00

jameson

$4.00

jim beam

$4.00

johnny walker

$5.00

lod calvert

$4.00

makers

$5.00

pendleton

$6.00

seagrams 7

$4.00

wild turkey

$4.00

windsor

$3.00

wine

cabernet

$4.00

chardonnay

$4.00

merlot

$4.00

pinot

$4.00

riesling

$4.00

sangria

$4.00

white zin

$4.00

malt beverages

mikes

$4.00

pbr coffee

$4.00

smirniff

$4.00

Shots and drinks

4 shot

$4.00

$3 shot

$3.00

Bloody

$5.00

Margarita

$7.00

Long island

$9.00

Colorado bulldog

$6.00

Dreamsicle

$5.00

Rootbeer float

$5.00

Sex on the beach

$6.00

Strawberry stripper

$4.00

Bomb

$5.00

Beer and malt beverage

12 pk twisted tea

$15.00

12pk busch lt apple

$15.00

12pk coors

$15.00

12pk corona

$17.00

12pk domestic beer

$14.00

12pk grainbelt

$15.00

12pk leines

$19.00

12pk mikes

$18.00

12pk truly

$18.00

12pk ultra

$13.00

24pk domestic beer

$24.00

30 pk

$18.00

4pk wine

$8.00

6 pk coors

$8.00

6 pk domestic

$8.00

6 pk redds

$10.00

6 pk summit

$10.00

6pk amberboc

$8.00

6pk big wave

$10.00

6pk blue moon

$10.00

6pk camen jacks

$10.00

6pk corona

$10.00

6pk heineken

$10.00

6pk leines

$10.00

6pk mikes

$10.00

6pk smirnoff

$10.00

arnie palmer

$10.00

carbliss

$14.00

crooks and marker

$13.00

pbr coffee

$10.00

24 pk Busch light

$21.00

30 pk old mil

$18.00

liquor

absolut

$30.00

amaretto

$15.00

bacardi

$19.00

baileys

$34.00

balckberry brandy

$15.00

black velvet

$15.00

canadian club

$18.00

captain

$22.00

christian brothers

$15.00

crown

$36.00

doctor

$20.00

fireball

$20.00

grey goose

$40.00

jack daniels

$35.00

jagermeister

$28.00

jameson

$34.00

jose

$23.00

kahlua

$28.00

lime vodka

$15.00

limon

$19.00

makers mark

$40.00

malibu

$20.00

patron

$45.00

phillips

$14.00

pucker

$15.00

rumchata

$31.00

rumple minze

$23.00

schnapps

$15.00

seagrams 7

$19.00

southern comfort

$24.00

tequila rose

$28.00

titos

$28.00

triple sec

$14.00

windsor

$16.00

apparel

hockey hoodie

$45.00

hoodie

$40.00

hat

$20.00

can koozie

$3.00

bottle koozie

$5.00

tshirt

$15.00

tank

$15.00

kids shirts

$10.00

Merch

Lighter

$2.00

Koozie

$4.00

drinks

bubbler

$3.00

can pop

$1.00

fountain pop

$1.50

liquid ice

$3.00

red bull

$3.00

1919

$1.50

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

pizza

pepperoni sausage

$11.00

sausage mushroom

$11.00

supreme

$12.00

meat lovers

$12.00

chicken alfredo

$11.00

chicken bacon ranch

$11.00

pepperoni

$10.00

garlic bread

original garlic bread

$4.00

candy

candy bar

$1.00

m&m

$1.00

jerkey

sticks

$1.00

steak

$1.25

chips

bag of chips

$1.00

Beer

domestic

$2.00

drink

bar rail

$2.00

taps

$1 taps

$1.00

Buckets

Domestic bucket

$12.00

specials

friday lunch

$10.95

jumbo shrimp

$10.95

lunch special

$8.95

pizza special

$16.00

taco bar

$8.95

wednesday wings

$9.95

Monday burger

$4.00

Soup

Bowl soup

$4.00

Cup soup

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

432 Main Street, Zumbro Falls, MN 55991

Directions

