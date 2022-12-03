  • Home
Jazz Shepherd Coffee 115 Main St E

No reviews yet

115 Main St E

Elgin, MN 55932

Hot

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Americano

$2.99+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Mocha

$4.99+

Hot Coco

$3.49+

Hot Tea

$2.49

Cold

Iced Coffee

$3.99+

Iced Latte

$4.99+

Orange Juice

$3.99+

Soda Pop

$1.49

Bakery

Muffin

$2.75

Cake Donut

$1.50

Fritters/donuts

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Turnovers

$3.00

Breakfast

The Improv

$4.99+

Build your own breakfast sandwich. (Comes with egg) Bread: Bagel, Croissant, English Muffin, Sourdough Meat: Sausage, Ham, Baccon Cheese: White Cheddar, Swiss, American

Spuds Powell

$1.99

Hashbrown Patty

Billie's Bagel with Cream Cheese or Peanut Butter

$2.99

Osie's Oatmeal Add Bananas or Berries

$1.99

Grapefruit

$1.99+

French Toast Stix

$4.99+

Lunch

MONK'S Grilled Cheese Sandwich (add Bacon)

$7.99

On sourdough with Manhattan Sauce (A spicy ranch dip) Add Tomato soup when available Add Bacon for $

Bird's Turkey & White Cheddar Croissant

$9.59

Croissant with mayo, lettuce, and tomato with a New Orleans Sauce (Honey Mustard Dijon Dip) Add bacon $

The Duke's Chicken Club

$9.99

8 grain bread with cheese and bacon, plus lettuce and tomato with Dizzy Sauce (a spicy Mayo dip)

The Fusion

$9.99

Blend the soothing sounds of your inspiration and emote your choice of bread, meat, cheese, toppings and dipping sauces

The Soup Cup

$4.49+

The Satchmo Ham n Cheese

$9.99

Honey ham n swiss one sweet Hawaiian roll with New Orleans sauce (Spicy honey mustard Dijon dip)

A la cart

Bacon

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Boutique Café and Jazz Lounge

Location

115 Main St E, Elgin, MN 55932

Directions

