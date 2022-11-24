Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Bucky’s Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

166 South Main Street

Adams, WI 53910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

WISCO CHEESE
ITALIAN PRIME BEEF
BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

DAILY FEATURES

FEATURED PASTA

FEATURED PASTA

$9.99

Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured pasta! Comes with 2 garlic bread!

FEATURED SAMMY

FEATURED SAMMY

$9.99

Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured Sammy (baked sandwich).

FEATURED SALAD

FEATURED SALAD

$9.99Out of stock

Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured salad!

FEATURED WRAP

FEATURED WRAP

$9.99

Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured wrap!

FEATURED APPETIZER

FEATURED APPETIZER

$6.99

Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured appetizer!

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$2.79

Changes daily, check Facebook for today's featured appetizer!

SOUP, SIDE SALAD, & BREADSTICKS

SOUP, SIDE SALAD, & BREADSTICKS

$9.99
CUP SOUP & GRILLED SAMMY

CUP SOUP & GRILLED SAMMY

$9.99

LIMITED TIME OFFERS

Battered Cauliflower bites fried golden, then tossed with sweet chili sauce, & served over fresh Romaine shreds.

SWEET CHILI CAULIFLOWER BITES

$11.99

1/2 order SWEET CHILI CAULIFLOWER BITES

$7.99

APPETIZERS

Fried chunks of redskin spuds topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, cheddar Jack cheese & served with a side of sour cream
CHEEZY BREADSTICKS

CHEEZY BREADSTICKS

Made fresh. Available with marinara, pizza sauce or Cheddar cheese sauce.

GARLIC & PARM BREADSTICKS

GARLIC & PARM BREADSTICKS

Made fresh. Available with marinara, pizza sauce or Cheddar cheese sauce.

CHEEZY GARLIC BREAD

CHEEZY GARLIC BREAD

GARLIC BREAD

GARLIC BREAD

GARLIC PIZZA FRIES

GARLIC PIZZA FRIES

A thin and crispy crust topped with garlic butter, Wisconsin mozzarella & Parmesan cheese baked golden & cut into strips. Served with pizza sauce.

WISCO CHEESE CURDS

WISCO CHEESE CURDS

$8.99
JALAPENO FRIED RAVIOLI

JALAPENO FRIED RAVIOLI

$7.99

Served with a side of Salsa or Ranch

PICKLE CHIPS

PICKLE CHIPS

$8.99

Lightly breaded & fried golden.

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

A pound of crispy boneless wings served your way.

CRAZY WINGS

CRAZY WINGS

Garlic, Buffalo or BBQ

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

Make it garlic & Parmesan fries for 6.99

FRIED MOZZ PLANKS

FRIED MOZZ PLANKS

$8.99

Creamy mozzarella is lightly breaded & fried golden. (6 pieces)

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$7.99
LIZZY'S ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP / CHIPS

LIZZY'S ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP / CHIPS

$8.99

With chips

4 MAD CITY MEATBALLS

4 MAD CITY MEATBALLS

$9.99

Our soon-to-be world-famous blend of Italian sausage, ground beef, green & red peppers, mushrooms, & Romano cheese. Covered in pink vodka sauce. Get four meatballs.

CHICKEN TENDERS (6) & FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS (6) & FRIES

$8.99

With fries

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$5.99

Crispy fried & lightly seasoned

LOADED TOTS

LOADED TOTS

$9.99

Crispy fried & covered in beer cheese sauce, crispy bacon crumbles, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese

PIZZA PUFFS

PIZZA PUFFS

Fresh pizza dough is cut into little cubes & fried golden, tossed in garlic butter, seasoning, & Parmesan cheese.

PIZZAS

Get our made from scratch pizzas in any of these styles: Regular Crust - Medium thickness with a chewy bite. Available in 7" kids, 10", 14" & 18" Thin & Crispy - Available in 14" only Sicilian Pan Style - Proofed & baked in a pan with an oily bottom crust & thicker body. Only available in 14" + 2.50 Fresh Toppings Small 1.50 | Medium 2.00 | Jumbo 2.50 Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Chicken, Bacon, Mad City Meatballs, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Broccoli, Spinach, Pineapple, Jalapeño Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, & Caramelized Onions
WISCO CHEESE

WISCO CHEESE

Our special blend of low moisture part skim Mozzarella, Provolone, Muenster, & Buffalo milk for added flavor & ultimate stretch.

ROSCOE

ROSCOE

Italian sausage & fresh mushrooms. Just the way Grandpa ordered his favorite pie for over 50 years.

BIG DADDY'S

BIG DADDY'S

Our Deluxe! Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & black olives help make this a house favorite.

BUTCHER'S BLOCK

BUTCHER'S BLOCK

For all you meat lovers! Italian sausage, pepperoni, honey-smoked ham, apple wood smoked bacon & ground beef.

OLD SCHOOL

OLD SCHOOL

Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, Mad City Meatballs & mushrooms are topped with fresh mozzarella.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

Featuring a white sauce base, Cheddar Jack cheese, garlic chicken breast pieces, and smokey bacon, baked golden brown and drizzled with creamy ranch.

PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE

PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE

Prime beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers with creamy white sauce & whole milk Wisconsin mozzarella.

ALFREDO'S CHICKEN

ALFREDO'S CHICKEN

Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes & apple wood smoked bacon.

MAUI WOWIE

MAUI WOWIE

Honey-smoked pit ham, pineapple chunks, caramelized onions with zesty pizza & BBQ sauce. This is a classic you are sure to love!

QUEEN MARGHERITA

QUEEN MARGHERITA

Not your traditional red sauce pie made for the Queen-we use fresh basil pesto sauce, aged mozzarella & fresh bruschetta mix.

DREW'S VEGGIE LOVERS

DREW'S VEGGIE LOVERS

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella.

BLT

BLT

Fall in love with this classic. We add the mayo, shredded lettuce & diced Roma tomatoes after it’s baked to perfection.

SENOR TACO

SENOR TACO

Comes with seasoned beef or chicken, layered with taco sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, black olives & crushed Doritos. Add sour cream & salsa to the finished product upon request for $1.50 each. Ole!

TAY TAY'S MAC & CHEESE

TAY TAY'S MAC & CHEESE

Al dente cavatappi with a creamy Beer cheese sauce baked on a delicious crust.

FRANK THE TANK

FRANK THE TANK

Our 14” Sicilian crust is topped with garlic butter & whole milk Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with a side of Cheddar cheese, marinara or pizza sauce. Just like Frank - it truly is one of a kind!

Parm & Pepper packets

CALZONES

THE GREAT ONE CALZONE

THE GREAT ONE CALZONE

$12.99

Packed full of slow-roasted shaved prime rib, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, & Cheddar cheese. This is a Heisman Trophy-winning combination!

LITTLE ITALY CALZONE

LITTLE ITALY CALZONE

$12.99

Mad City Meatballs, pepperoni, Italian Sausage & honey-smoked pit ham combined with caramelized onions, sautéed peppers & mushrooms, & topped with fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.

BIG DADDY DELUXE CALZONE

BIG DADDY DELUXE CALZONE

$12.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & black olives with pizza sauce & mozzarella.

TASTE OF NAPLES CALZONE

TASTE OF NAPLES CALZONE

$12.99

Roasted chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon, creamy white sauce, garlic sautéed mushrooms, & fresh bruschetta are wrapped up & baked to perfection.

PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE

PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE

$12.99

A pile of slow-roasted Italian prime beef, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms & green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese. Au jus served on the side.

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

$12.99

Select from your choice of meat & vegetables located on the Build your Own Pizza section. Choose pizza sauce, marinara sauce, Alfredo sauce or Cheddar cheese sauce. Includes sauce, cheese, & three ingredients. Additional toppings 1.00/each (up to four).

WRAPS

CHICKEN & RANCH WRAP

CHICKEN & RANCH WRAP

$9.99

Chicken breast strips, ranch dressing, lettuce, Roma tomatoes & sliced ripe olives with Parmesan cheese. Add bacon for 2.00

BLT WRAP

BLT WRAP

$9.99

Apple wood smoked bacon, fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes & creamy mayo.

TURKEY BLT WRAP

TURKEY BLT WRAP

$9.99

Roasted turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes & creamy mayo

THE CLUB WRAP

THE CLUB WRAP

$9.99

Honey smoked pit ham, turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes & red onions, drizzled with creamy mayo & Italian vinaigrette.

HONEY BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

HONEY BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

BBQ chicken breast strips, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, shredded Cheddar Jack & a drizzle of honey.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

Spicy Buffalo chicken, drizzle of bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, fresh cucumbers & creamy ranch

VEGGIE WRAP

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.99

Shredded lettuce, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, & broccoli are loaded into a fresh tortilla and wrapped up with your favorite dressing.

BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP

BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP

$9.99

Choose your fresh veggies, meat, cheese, & dressing to build it your way.

CRISPY CHICKEN HONEY CASHEW WRAP

CRISPY CHICKEN HONEY CASHEW WRAP

$11.99

Lettuce, carrots, red onions, cheddar Jack, crispy chicken, salty cashews & sweet honey.

PASTAS

SPAGHETTI & MARINARA

SPAGHETTI & MARINARA

$9.99

Add a Mad City Meatball for 2.50 each

BAKED MOSTACCIOLI

BAKED MOSTACCIOLI

$10.99

Fresh tossed pasta in marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked.

MAMA'S FAVORITE

MAMA'S FAVORITE

$12.99

Alfredo with mushrooms, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & artichoke hearts.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$11.99

Add a Mad City Meatball for 2.50 each

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$11.99

Add roasted chicken or bacon for 2.00

MACY'S RONI & CHEESE

MACY'S RONI & CHEESE

$9.99

Al dente pasta in a creamy Cheddar cheese sauce, topped with garlic bread crumbs & baked. Yum! Add roasted chicken or bacon for 2.00

SAMMYS

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$9.99

A 6 ounce breast is grilled and served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Ask for lettuce, tomatoes, onions or mayo.

KYLER'S HONEY HAM

KYLER'S HONEY HAM

$9.99

Honey-smoked pit ham & provolone cheese baked to perfection.

SUGAR RAY'S FAVORITE

SUGAR RAY'S FAVORITE

$10.99

Honey-smoked pit ham & pepperoni, are topped with provolone & mozzarella cheese, before being drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce.

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$10.99

Slow roasted shaved turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Try it with pesto mayo

MEATBALL MARINARA

MEATBALL MARINARA

$12.99

Our Mad City Meatballs are served piping hot in zesty marinara & dusted with aged Parmesan cheese. Add mozzarella for 1.00

JENS Grilled Cheese w/ Pickles inside

$7.99
ITALIAN PRIME BEEF

ITALIAN PRIME BEEF

$11.99

A pile of shaved, slow-roasted Italian prime rib with a side of au jus. Add mozzarella cheese or mild giardiniera for 1.00 Make it Philly style by adding sauteed peppers, onion, mushrooms & mozzarella for only 2.00

TONY'S GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

TONY'S GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$9.99
BUCKY'S TRIPLE PLAY

BUCKY'S TRIPLE PLAY

$11.99

Slow roasted Italian prime beef, honey baked ham, & smoked turkey breast with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo & Italian vinaigrette. Served on freshly baked hoagie roll.

ITALIAN TRIO

ITALIAN TRIO

$11.99

Honey ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, & provolone cheese are baked on hoagie roll, drizzled with Italian vinaigrette & mayo, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & served with pickle chip. Add cherry peppers if you like.

KID'S MENU

MINI PIZZA

MINI PIZZA

$6.99

A personal pizza with your choice of sausage, pepperoni, or cheese. Mac & Cheese or Specialty 8.99

JAVON'S PASTA

$6.99

Get your choice of buttered noodles, spaghetti & marinara, or mac & cheese - served with garlic bread

JIMMER'S GRILLED CHEESE

JIMMER'S GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

With fries.

LULU'S CHICKEN STRIPS (3) & FRIES

LULU'S CHICKEN STRIPS (3) & FRIES

$6.99

With fries.

DESSERT

KALLYSA'S CINNA STIX

KALLYSA'S CINNA STIX

Breadsticks brushed with butter & coated with cinnamon & sugar, then drizzled with icing.

BUCKY'S CHEESECAKE

BUCKY'S CHEESECAKE

$5.50

Ask your server for today’s featured flavors. If your selected choice is sold out, we will substitute another flavor

FRUIT PIZZA

FRUIT PIZZA

Choose from apple, cherry or half & half.

8" CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

8" CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$7.99
CINNA PUFFS

CINNA PUFFS

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$5.50Out of stock
STRAWBERRY GELATO

STRAWBERRY GELATO

$5.50Out of stock

Creamy Italian style ice cream

2 LITER SODA

RC COla

RC COla

$4.00
DR. PEPPER 2LT

DR. PEPPER 2LT

$4.00
DIET 7-UP 2LT

DIET 7-UP 2LT

$4.00
7-UP 2LT

7-UP 2LT

$4.00
ROOT BEER 2LT

ROOT BEER 2LT

$4.00

20 OZ. DELIVERY SODA

COKE

COKE

$1.99
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$1.99
SPRITE

SPRITE

$1.99
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$1.99
MELLOW YELLOW

MELLOW YELLOW

$1.99
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$1.99
TEA

TEA

$1.99
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$1.99

LUNCH COMBO SLICE of the day

Lunch Combo Slice of the day

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Pizza, Wings, & more...

Website

Location

166 South Main Street, Adams, WI 53910

Directions

Gallery
Bucky’s Pizza image
Bucky’s Pizza image
Bucky’s Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hoozels at The Lakes in Rome
orange star4.7 • 79
1497 Alpine Drive Nekoosa, WI 54457
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Adams
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston