Bucky’s Pizza
166 South Main Street
Adams, WI 53910
DAILY FEATURES
FEATURED PASTA
Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured pasta! Comes with 2 garlic bread!
FEATURED SAMMY
Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured Sammy (baked sandwich).
FEATURED SALAD
Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured salad!
FEATURED WRAP
Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured wrap!
FEATURED APPETIZER
Changes weekly, check Facebook for our featured appetizer!
SOUP OF THE DAY
Changes daily, check Facebook for today's featured appetizer!
SOUP, SIDE SALAD, & BREADSTICKS
CUP SOUP & GRILLED SAMMY
LIMITED TIME OFFERS
APPETIZERS
CHEEZY BREADSTICKS
Made fresh. Available with marinara, pizza sauce or Cheddar cheese sauce.
GARLIC & PARM BREADSTICKS
Made fresh. Available with marinara, pizza sauce or Cheddar cheese sauce.
CHEEZY GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC PIZZA FRIES
A thin and crispy crust topped with garlic butter, Wisconsin mozzarella & Parmesan cheese baked golden & cut into strips. Served with pizza sauce.
WISCO CHEESE CURDS
JALAPENO FRIED RAVIOLI
Served with a side of Salsa or Ranch
PICKLE CHIPS
Lightly breaded & fried golden.
BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS
A pound of crispy boneless wings served your way.
CRAZY WINGS
Garlic, Buffalo or BBQ
BASKET OF FRIES
Make it garlic & Parmesan fries for 6.99
FRIED MOZZ PLANKS
Creamy mozzarella is lightly breaded & fried golden. (6 pieces)
ONION RINGS
LIZZY'S ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP / CHIPS
With chips
4 MAD CITY MEATBALLS
Our soon-to-be world-famous blend of Italian sausage, ground beef, green & red peppers, mushrooms, & Romano cheese. Covered in pink vodka sauce. Get four meatballs.
CHICKEN TENDERS (6) & FRIES
With fries
TATER TOTS
Crispy fried & lightly seasoned
LOADED TOTS
Crispy fried & covered in beer cheese sauce, crispy bacon crumbles, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese
PIZZA PUFFS
Fresh pizza dough is cut into little cubes & fried golden, tossed in garlic butter, seasoning, & Parmesan cheese.
PIZZAS
WISCO CHEESE
Our special blend of low moisture part skim Mozzarella, Provolone, Muenster, & Buffalo milk for added flavor & ultimate stretch.
ROSCOE
Italian sausage & fresh mushrooms. Just the way Grandpa ordered his favorite pie for over 50 years.
BIG DADDY'S
Our Deluxe! Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & black olives help make this a house favorite.
BUTCHER'S BLOCK
For all you meat lovers! Italian sausage, pepperoni, honey-smoked ham, apple wood smoked bacon & ground beef.
OLD SCHOOL
Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, Mad City Meatballs & mushrooms are topped with fresh mozzarella.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Featuring a white sauce base, Cheddar Jack cheese, garlic chicken breast pieces, and smokey bacon, baked golden brown and drizzled with creamy ranch.
PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE
Prime beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers with creamy white sauce & whole milk Wisconsin mozzarella.
ALFREDO'S CHICKEN
Creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes & apple wood smoked bacon.
MAUI WOWIE
Honey-smoked pit ham, pineapple chunks, caramelized onions with zesty pizza & BBQ sauce. This is a classic you are sure to love!
QUEEN MARGHERITA
Not your traditional red sauce pie made for the Queen-we use fresh basil pesto sauce, aged mozzarella & fresh bruschetta mix.
DREW'S VEGGIE LOVERS
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella.
BLT
Fall in love with this classic. We add the mayo, shredded lettuce & diced Roma tomatoes after it’s baked to perfection.
SENOR TACO
Comes with seasoned beef or chicken, layered with taco sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, black olives & crushed Doritos. Add sour cream & salsa to the finished product upon request for $1.50 each. Ole!
TAY TAY'S MAC & CHEESE
Al dente cavatappi with a creamy Beer cheese sauce baked on a delicious crust.
FRANK THE TANK
Our 14” Sicilian crust is topped with garlic butter & whole milk Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with a side of Cheddar cheese, marinara or pizza sauce. Just like Frank - it truly is one of a kind!
Parm & Pepper packets
CALZONES
THE GREAT ONE CALZONE
Packed full of slow-roasted shaved prime rib, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, & Cheddar cheese. This is a Heisman Trophy-winning combination!
LITTLE ITALY CALZONE
Mad City Meatballs, pepperoni, Italian Sausage & honey-smoked pit ham combined with caramelized onions, sautéed peppers & mushrooms, & topped with fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.
BIG DADDY DELUXE CALZONE
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & black olives with pizza sauce & mozzarella.
TASTE OF NAPLES CALZONE
Roasted chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon, creamy white sauce, garlic sautéed mushrooms, & fresh bruschetta are wrapped up & baked to perfection.
PHILLY STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE
A pile of slow-roasted Italian prime beef, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms & green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese. Au jus served on the side.
BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE
Select from your choice of meat & vegetables located on the Build your Own Pizza section. Choose pizza sauce, marinara sauce, Alfredo sauce or Cheddar cheese sauce. Includes sauce, cheese, & three ingredients. Additional toppings 1.00/each (up to four).
WRAPS
CHICKEN & RANCH WRAP
Chicken breast strips, ranch dressing, lettuce, Roma tomatoes & sliced ripe olives with Parmesan cheese. Add bacon for 2.00
BLT WRAP
Apple wood smoked bacon, fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes & creamy mayo.
TURKEY BLT WRAP
Roasted turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes & creamy mayo
THE CLUB WRAP
Honey smoked pit ham, turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes & red onions, drizzled with creamy mayo & Italian vinaigrette.
HONEY BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
BBQ chicken breast strips, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, shredded Cheddar Jack & a drizzle of honey.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Spicy Buffalo chicken, drizzle of bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, fresh cucumbers & creamy ranch
VEGGIE WRAP
Shredded lettuce, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, & broccoli are loaded into a fresh tortilla and wrapped up with your favorite dressing.
BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP
Choose your fresh veggies, meat, cheese, & dressing to build it your way.
CRISPY CHICKEN HONEY CASHEW WRAP
Lettuce, carrots, red onions, cheddar Jack, crispy chicken, salty cashews & sweet honey.
PASTAS
SPAGHETTI & MARINARA
Add a Mad City Meatball for 2.50 each
BAKED MOSTACCIOLI
Fresh tossed pasta in marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked.
MAMA'S FAVORITE
Alfredo with mushrooms, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes & artichoke hearts.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Add a Mad City Meatball for 2.50 each
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Add roasted chicken or bacon for 2.00
MACY'S RONI & CHEESE
Al dente pasta in a creamy Cheddar cheese sauce, topped with garlic bread crumbs & baked. Yum! Add roasted chicken or bacon for 2.00
SAMMYS
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
A 6 ounce breast is grilled and served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Ask for lettuce, tomatoes, onions or mayo.
KYLER'S HONEY HAM
Honey-smoked pit ham & provolone cheese baked to perfection.
SUGAR RAY'S FAVORITE
Honey-smoked pit ham & pepperoni, are topped with provolone & mozzarella cheese, before being drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce.
TURKEY CLUB
Slow roasted shaved turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Try it with pesto mayo
MEATBALL MARINARA
Our Mad City Meatballs are served piping hot in zesty marinara & dusted with aged Parmesan cheese. Add mozzarella for 1.00
JENS Grilled Cheese w/ Pickles inside
ITALIAN PRIME BEEF
A pile of shaved, slow-roasted Italian prime rib with a side of au jus. Add mozzarella cheese or mild giardiniera for 1.00 Make it Philly style by adding sauteed peppers, onion, mushrooms & mozzarella for only 2.00
TONY'S GRILLED HAM & CHEESE
BUCKY'S TRIPLE PLAY
Slow roasted Italian prime beef, honey baked ham, & smoked turkey breast with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo & Italian vinaigrette. Served on freshly baked hoagie roll.
ITALIAN TRIO
Honey ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, & provolone cheese are baked on hoagie roll, drizzled with Italian vinaigrette & mayo, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & served with pickle chip. Add cherry peppers if you like.
KID'S MENU
MINI PIZZA
A personal pizza with your choice of sausage, pepperoni, or cheese. Mac & Cheese or Specialty 8.99
JAVON'S PASTA
Get your choice of buttered noodles, spaghetti & marinara, or mac & cheese - served with garlic bread
JIMMER'S GRILLED CHEESE
With fries.
LULU'S CHICKEN STRIPS (3) & FRIES
With fries.
DESSERT
KALLYSA'S CINNA STIX
Breadsticks brushed with butter & coated with cinnamon & sugar, then drizzled with icing.
BUCKY'S CHEESECAKE
Ask your server for today’s featured flavors. If your selected choice is sold out, we will substitute another flavor
FRUIT PIZZA
Choose from apple, cherry or half & half.
8" CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
CINNA PUFFS
CHOCOLATE GELATO
STRAWBERRY GELATO
Creamy Italian style ice cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Great Pizza, Wings, & more...
166 South Main Street, Adams, WI 53910