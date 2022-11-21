Bulgogi Hut imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque
Asian Fusion

Bulgogi Hut Koreatown, Los Angeles

5,840 Reviews

$$

3600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100C

Los Angeles, CA 90010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ToGo

ToGo Bento Box

ToGo Bulgogi Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

ToGo Spam Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

ToGo Extra Side

$ Xtra Sauce

Xtra Garlic

Xtra Jalapenos

$ Soup

Fried Egg

$1.00

Family Meals

Bulgogi

$75.00

Brisket

$75.00

Marinated Chicken

$75.00

Spicy Pork

$75.00

Squid

$85.00

Pork Belly Thin

$75.00

L.A. Galbi

$120.00

$ Xtra Sauce

Xtra Large Side

$ Soup

Fried Egg

$1.00

ToGo Fried Chicken

TOGO Original Chix

$28.00+

TOGO Sweet Chili Chix

$28.00+

TOGO Soy Garlic Chix

$28.00+

Choice of Whole Chix

$30.00

TOGO Chix Combo

$40.00

ToGo Sides

ToGo French Fries

$4.00

ToGo Spicy Rice Cake

$6.00

ToGo Extra Side

$ Soup

Sauces

Sweet Chili

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

BBQ Honey

$0.60

Spicy Mayo

$0.60

Insane Spicy

$0.60

Ketchup

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Best All You Can Eat Korean Barbecue in Los Angeles! Marketing and reservation inquiries welcome.

Website

Location

3600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100C, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Directions

Gallery
Bulgogi Hut image
Bulgogi Hut image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kye's Western - 615 N Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
615 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Lost Cove
orange star4.4 • 189
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Bludso's BBQ
orange star4.9 • 3,035
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
KOBUNGA - USC Village
orange starNo Reviews
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610 Los Angeles, CA 90089
View restaurantnext
Noodle World Jr. - Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 500
6118 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
L.A. Brisket - Chinatown
orange starNo Reviews
736 N Broadway, #104 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 4,099
4255 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Cassell's Hamburgers K-town
orange star4.1 • 3,703
3600 W 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - 6th Street
orange star4.1 • 2,252
3450 W 6th St. #111 Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000661 - Wilshire at Western
orange star4.7 • 1,238
3800 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
orange star4.5 • 1,020
2010 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2514-Alexandria
orange star4.1 • 687
3470 W. 6th St #4 Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Century City
review star
No reviews yet
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston