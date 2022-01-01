Cafe del Soul imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Cafe del Soul NSB

review star

No reviews yet

105 Magnolia St.

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quinoa Wrap...
Quinoa Quesadilla...
Quinoa Curry...

Hard Kombucha

Grapefruit Hard Kombucha, 4.5%

$5.35

Light and slightly tart grapefruit with a hint of aromatic thyme. A juicy and food-friendly infusion that’s delightfully fizzy and undeniably satisfying. -Flying Embers

Pineapple Chili Hard Kombucha, 6.8%

$5.35

The tang of ripe pineapple meets a kick of chili pepper. It’s a combination of sweet and spicy that will awaken the senses. -Flying Embers

Ginger Hard Kombucha, 7.0%

$5.35

Dry hopped with fresh ginger and brewed with turmeric, creating a crisp and clean tonic with a hint of pepper. This beverage is just as delicious enjoyed solo as it is mixed in your favorite cocktail. -Flying Embers

Canned Cocktails

Long Drink, 5.5%

$5.35

Long Drink is a true award-winning liquor that is smooth, and refreshing. With a combination of grapefruit soda, tonic water and gin. It’s lightly sweet but not cloying. It has a nice texture and moderately effervescence as well. The last sip is as good as the first. -Finnish Long Drink Company

Wraps...

Quinoa Wrap...

$10.80

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Chipotle Sunrise...

$9.05

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Cilantro Lime- ilicious...

$8.65

Curry Don't Stop...

$9.60

Hummus Yummus...

$10.30

Mediterranean Muse...

$8.10

Sun Salutation...

$7.85

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Nachos...

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Nachos de Maria...

$12.45

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Nachos del Soul...

$11.90

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Nachos...

$12.95

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Nacho Everyday Nachos...

$10.30

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Kale Nachos...

$15.75

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Salads...

Curry Delicious Salad...

$11.50

Ishtar's Delight Salad...

$10.30

Kale & Quinoa Greek...

$11.35

Remix Salad...

$13.50

Southwestern Salad...

$10.80

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Sunshine Salad...

$10.80

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Dishes...

Quinoa Chipotle...

$12.45

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Cilantro...

$12.45

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Curry...

$12.40

Quinoa Cool...

$11.90

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Quinoa Quesadilla...

$10.30

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Curry Quinoa Quesadilla...

$10.30

Rice Dishes...

Chipotle Sungoddess...

$11.90

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Cilantro Lime Lovely...

$10.25

Curry Soul Good...

$11.35

Kids Menu...

Mini Me Quesadilla...

$5.40

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Kids Nachos...

$5.95

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Yummy Tummy Wrap...

$6.25

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Kindness Bowl...

$8.40

Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.

Soups...

Soup of the Day (call to find out what's available today)

$5.40

Snacks & Treats...

Have a Chips

$3.55Out of stock

Our Notorious Dip

$4.20

ABC Cookie- Vegan

$3.00Out of stock

Maple Kissed Walnuts (Raw, G-F, Organic)

$8.35

Made with Love Macaroons (Raw, G-F, Organic)

$6.55

Bottle of Housemade Hot Sauce

$7.15

Chocolate Bar- Alter Eco

$5.10Out of stock

House-Made Drinks...

Bottled Water

$2.15Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$3.45

Ginger Limeade

$4.75

Chilled Yogi Tea

$4.85

Chilled Black Tea

$4.75

Chilled Green Tea

$4.60Out of stock

Chilled Peppermint Tea

$4.60Out of stock

Chilled Red Tea

$4.60Out of stock

Chilled Coffee

$4.75

Chilled Coffee W/ Milk

$4.75

Smoothies...

Strawberry Passion

$8.35

Passionate First Date

$9.50

Banana Bliss

$7.15

Absolutely Perfect

$9.60Out of stock

Berry Beautiful

$8.35

Juice...

Carrot- Large.

$8.40

Citrus Swamp- Large.

$8.40

Clarity- Large.

$8.40

Compassion- Large.

$8.40

Enlightened- Large.

$8.40

Swamp Juice- Large.

$8.40

Wonder- Large.

$8.40

Orange Juice- Large.

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 Magnolia St., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Directions

Gallery
Cafe del Soul image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Daytona Beach
orange starNo Reviews
918 W. International Speedway Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View restaurantnext
KitchenAF - Sanford
orange star4.6 • 165
160 W Lake Mary Blvd Sanford, FL 32773
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Smyrna Beach

The Grille at Riverview
orange star4.1 • 2,057
101 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Clancy's Cantina - 301 Flagler Avenue
orange star4.1 • 1,246
301 Flagler Avenue New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Cafe Verde - New Smyrna Beach
orange star4.7 • 885
301 Flagler Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
JB's Fish Camp
orange star4.4 • 3
859 Pompano Ave New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Smyrna Beach
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston