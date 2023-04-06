Restaurant info

Café Little Treasure is a local eatery in Newburgh, New York, just upriver from New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley. We're a wife & husband team who – with the help of our beloved rescue dog, spirit guide, and namesake, Little Treasure – are committed to serving up everyday pleasures for life in the big, small city we love to call home. Focusing on conscientiously sourced ingredients and a low environmental footprint, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite dishes, mined our most memorable meals, and brought back the flavors of our travels to create a perfect little café menu for our friends, our neighbors, and anybody who pulls up a seat.