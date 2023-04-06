Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café Little Treasure

45 Liberty Street

Newburgh, NY 12550

Trivia Night Menu

Burger Buns

$12.00

angus chuck flat patties and american cheese stuffed inside four steamed pull-a-part buns with mustard, pickle & onion, served steamy and gooey and all for you (or to share, if you must)

Steamy Italian

$10.00

hot soppressata, mortadella*, chopped olives, calabrian chili aioli, aged provolone, sesame italian bread, served hot and steamy (*contains pistachios)

Splendida Patata

$8.00

Perfect little crispy fried golden potatoes

We Burnt the Broccoli, Caesar

$14.00

anchovy, pecorino

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Café Little Treasure is a local eatery in Newburgh, New York, just upriver from New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley. We're a wife & husband team who – with the help of our beloved rescue dog, spirit guide, and namesake, Little Treasure – are committed to serving up everyday pleasures for life in the big, small city we love to call home. Focusing on conscientiously sourced ingredients and a low environmental footprint, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite dishes, mined our most memorable meals, and brought back the flavors of our travels to create a perfect little café menu for our friends, our neighbors, and anybody who pulls up a seat.

45 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY 12550

